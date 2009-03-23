Child and Adolescent Psychiatry for the General Psychiatrist, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705348

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry for the General Psychiatrist, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 32-1

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Hendren Malia McCarthy
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705348
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd March 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

As more and more general psychiatrists are being asked to see pediatric patients, this issue will provide a valuable update on some of the most important areas of child psychiatry. Articles discuss such topics as Neurodevelopmental formulation, Cultural issues, Prodromal interventions in psychotic disorders, Autism, Early onset bipolar disorder, ADHD, Anxiety disorders and PTSD, Genetic Syndrome, Consultation to schools, forensics and PCPs, Psychopharmacology, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Future directions. Experts in child psychiatry write each article specifically for the generalist who does not primarily see children and adolescents, but occasionally or even often does.

Details

About the Authors

Robert Hendren Author

Malia McCarthy Author

