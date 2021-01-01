Child and Adolescent Online Risk Exposure
1st Edition
An Ecological Perspective
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Child and Adolescent Exposure to Online Risks focuses on online risks and outcomes for children and adolescents using an ecological perspective (i.e. the intersection of individuals in relevant contexts) for a better understanding of risks associated with the youth online experience. The book examines the differential and specific consequences of online risks for youth, demonstrates how to develop effective and sensitive interventions and policies.
Divided into five sections, the first introduces each topic by overviewing the online risks, discussing why online risks are important, and then covering the individual and contextual factors that are associated with online risk involvement. The second section discusses different types of risk and provides recommendations for reducing those risks. Next, it describes online risks among special populations such as LGBT youth, physically or intellectually disabled youth, and ethnic and religious minorities. Section four focuses on intervention efforts aimed at reducing youths’ involvement and exposure to online risks. The last portion wintegrates the essential findings of the book and recommends next steps in in the future development of interventions for online risks.
Key Features
- Includes theoretical considerations and the prevalence of online risks
- Covers policy recommendations for reducing online risks
- Explores the concept of digital citizenship
- Examines online risks such as addictive internet use, sexting, cyberbullying, stalking, and personal data misuse
Readership
Researchers and clinicians in psychology, counselling, clinical psych, communication, media studies, education, and sociology
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Online Risks
2. Excessive and Habitual Internet Use
3. Online Video Games
4. Online Pornography
5. Sexting
6. Cyberbullying and Cybervictimization
7. Relationship of Online Cyberbullying and In-Person Bullying
8. Meeting Online Strangers Offline
9. Stalking
10. Personal Data Misuse
11. Family as Context of Online Risk
12. Peer Groups as Context of Online Risk
13. Youth with Intellectual or Physical Disabilities
14. Ethnic and Religious Minority Youth
15. LGBT Youth
16. Interventions to Reduce Online Risk
17. Promoting and Teaching Digital Citizenship and Digital Skills
18. Asset-Based Intervention
19. Conclusion and Future Recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174999
About the Editors
Michelle F. Wright
Dr. Wright is a national and international expert on online risks among children, adolescents, and adults, and she has written extensively on the nature of online risks, the measurement of online risks, and the contextual factors that impact the likelihood of experiencing online risks. She has edited three books related to online risks and served as editor of five special issues on online risks. She has also written over 75 journal articles and book chapters related to the topic of online risks, and she was responsible for co-editing a report, Meaning of Online Problematic Situations for Children. Results of Qualitative Cross-Cultural Investigation of Nine European Countries, for the European Kids Online IV project. The report brought together qualitative research with children and adolescents on their exposure to online risks (and opportunities).
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Pennsylvania State University Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Masaryk University
Lawrence B. Schiamberg
Dr. Schiamberg has focused on two arenas of human development: 1) adolescent bullying, including the ecological contexts of bullying, particularly family factors, including the following: a) Barboza, G.E., Schiamberg, L.B., Oehmke, J., Korzeniewski, S.J., Post, L.A., & Heraux, C.G. (2009), Individual characteristics and the multiple contexts of adolescent bullying: An ecological perspective, Journal of Youth and Adolescence, 38(1), 101-121; b) Schiamberg, L, Barboza, G., Chee, G. and Hsieh, M. (2015). The adolescent-parent context and positive youth development in the ecology of cyberbullying. In M.F. Wright (ed.), A social-ecological approach to cyberbullying, Nova Science Publishers, 151-183; and 2) elder abuse in the community and, particularly in nursing homes, including contextual perspectives of physical abuse, emotional abuse and resident-on-resident abuse. He has previously served, in an advisory capacity, on the EPA Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee and on the CDC Advisory Committee for Elder Abuse.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Human Development and Family Studies Michigan State University
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.