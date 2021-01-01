Child and Adolescent Online Risk Exposure

Child and Adolescent Exposure to Online Risks focuses on online risks and outcomes for children and adolescents using an ecological perspective (i.e. the intersection of individuals in relevant contexts) for a better understanding of risks associated with the youth online experience. The book examines the differential and specific consequences of online risks for youth, demonstrates how to develop effective and sensitive interventions and policies.

Divided into five sections, the first introduces each topic by overviewing the online risks, discussing why online risks are important, and then covering the individual and contextual factors that are associated with online risk involvement. The second section discusses different types of risk and provides recommendations for reducing those risks. Next, it describes online risks among special populations such as LGBT youth, physically or intellectually disabled youth, and ethnic and religious minorities. Section four focuses on intervention efforts aimed at reducing youths’ involvement and exposure to online risks. The last portion wintegrates the essential findings of the book and recommends next steps in in the future development of interventions for online risks.