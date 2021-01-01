COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Child and Adolescent Online Risk Exposure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128174999

Child and Adolescent Online Risk Exposure

1st Edition

An Ecological Perspective

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Michelle F. Wright Lawrence B. Schiamberg
Paperback ISBN: 9780128174999
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
109.00
125.00
200.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Child and Adolescent Exposure to Online Risks focuses on online risks and outcomes for children and adolescents using an ecological perspective (i.e. the intersection of individuals in relevant contexts) for a better understanding of risks associated with the youth online experience. The book examines the differential and specific consequences of online risks for youth, demonstrates how to develop effective and sensitive interventions and policies.

Divided into five sections, the first introduces each topic by overviewing the online risks, discussing why online risks are important, and then covering the individual and contextual factors that are associated with online risk involvement. The second section discusses different types of risk and provides recommendations for reducing those risks. Next, it describes online risks among special populations such as LGBT youth, physically or intellectually disabled youth, and ethnic and religious minorities. Section four focuses on intervention efforts aimed at reducing youths’ involvement and exposure to online risks. The last portion wintegrates the essential findings of the book and recommends next steps in in the future development of interventions for online risks.

Key Features

  • Includes theoretical considerations and the prevalence of online risks
  • Covers policy recommendations for reducing online risks
  • Explores the concept of digital citizenship
  • Examines online risks such as addictive internet use, sexting, cyberbullying, stalking, and personal data misuse

Readership

Researchers and clinicians in psychology, counselling, clinical psych, communication, media studies, education, and sociology

Table of Contents

1. Overview of Online Risks
2. Excessive and Habitual Internet Use
3. Online Video Games
4. Online Pornography
5. Sexting
6. Cyberbullying and Cybervictimization
7. Relationship of Online Cyberbullying and In-Person Bullying
8. Meeting Online Strangers Offline
9. Stalking
10. Personal Data Misuse
11. Family as Context of Online Risk
12. Peer Groups as Context of Online Risk
13. Youth with Intellectual or Physical Disabilities
14. Ethnic and Religious Minority Youth
15. LGBT Youth
16. Interventions to Reduce Online Risk
17. Promoting and Teaching Digital Citizenship and Digital Skills
18. Asset-Based Intervention
19. Conclusion and Future Recommendations

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128174999

About the Editors

Michelle F. Wright

Dr. Wright is a national and international expert on online risks among children, adolescents, and adults, and she has written extensively on the nature of online risks, the measurement of online risks, and the contextual factors that impact the likelihood of experiencing online risks. She has edited three books related to online risks and served as editor of five special issues on online risks. She has also written over 75 journal articles and book chapters related to the topic of online risks, and she was responsible for co-editing a report, Meaning of Online Problematic Situations for Children. Results of Qualitative Cross-Cultural Investigation of Nine European Countries, for the European Kids Online IV project. The report brought together qualitative research with children and adolescents on their exposure to online risks (and opportunities).

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate, Pennsylvania State University Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Masaryk University

Lawrence B. Schiamberg

Dr. Schiamberg has focused on two arenas of human development: 1) adolescent bullying, including the ecological contexts of bullying, particularly family factors, including the following: a) Barboza, G.E., Schiamberg, L.B., Oehmke, J., Korzeniewski, S.J., Post, L.A., & Heraux, C.G. (2009), Individual characteristics and the multiple contexts of adolescent bullying: An ecological perspective, Journal of Youth and Adolescence, 38(1), 101-121; b) Schiamberg, L, Barboza, G., Chee, G. and Hsieh, M. (2015). The adolescent-parent context and positive youth development in the ecology of cyberbullying. In M.F. Wright (ed.), A social-ecological approach to cyberbullying, Nova Science Publishers, 151-183; and 2) elder abuse in the community and, particularly in nursing homes, including contextual perspectives of physical abuse, emotional abuse and resident-on-resident abuse. He has previously served, in an advisory capacity, on the EPA Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee and on the CDC Advisory Committee for Elder Abuse.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Human Development and Family Studies Michigan State University

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.