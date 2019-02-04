Child Abuse and Neglect
1st Edition
Forensic Issues in Evidence, Impact and Management
Description
Child Abuse and Neglect: Forensic Issues in Evidence, Impact and Management provides an overview of all aspects of child abuse and neglect, approaching the topic. from several viewpoints. First, child abuse is considered from both victimization and offending perspectives, and although empirical scholarship informs much of the content, there is applied material from international experts and practitioners in the field—from policing, to child safety and intelligence. The content is presented to align with university semester timetables in three parts, including 1) Typologies, methods and platforms for abuse, 2) Impacts and prevention, and (3) Issues surrounding recognition and management of child abuse.
This book fills a void in the available university-level classroom-targeted literature, promoting the inclusion of child abuse as a standalone subject within university curricula. As such, readership includes undergraduate and postgraduate students, teachers and wider scholarship, as well as practitioners; including those from psychology, criminology, criminal justice and law enforcement.
Key Features
- Presents an up-to-date approach that tackles child abuse from several viewpoints
- Includes typologies, risk and protective factors, recognition, responses, biopsychosocial outcomes, public policy, prevention, institutional abuse, children and corrections, treatment and management, and myths and fallacies
- Provides information on significant advances in knowledge areas, such as disclosure, the neurological effects of child abuse and neuroplasticity, and online and virtual child abuse
Readership
Forensic Psychologists, Forensic Criminologists, and practitioners in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement. Students and Instructors of upper-level undergraduate and graduate level forensic psychology and criminology programs
Table of Contents
Part 1 Types of Child Abuse
1. Child Abuse: Types and Emergent Issues
2. Intimate partner violence as a form of child abuse
3. Keeping our eye on sex, power, relationships and institutional contexts in preventing Institutional Child Sexual Abuse
4. Online Child Sexual Abuse
5. Understanding Violent Extremism and Child Abuse: A Psychological Analysis
6. Child trafficking: characteristics, complexities and challenge
7. Gender comparisons of offenders: Males and females who sexually offend against children
Part 2 Impact and Outcomes of Child Abuse
8. Forensic Victimology Assessments in Child Abuse and Neglect Cases
9. Cumulative Harm: Chronicity, Re-victimisation and Developmental Victimology
10. The Pathological Consequences of Exposure to Domestic and Family Violence in Childhood
11. Physical punishment and offending in two successive generations
12. Physical discipline, child abuse and children’s rights
13. Understanding the nature and dimensions of child sexual abuse to inform its prevention
Part 3 Management: Responding to Child Abuse
14. False Reports in Child Abuse and Neglect Cases
15. Mandatory Reporting: Managing Disclosure and Information Gathering
16. Virtue Ethics and Good Professional Judgment in Statutory Child Protection
17. Decision making guidelines for the child protection intake phase
18. Eight Core Principles of Neurobiologically-Informed Interventions for Trauma form Childhood Maltreatment
19. Understanding childhood maltreatment and subsequent re-victimization: A Singapore perspective
20. Understanding child maltreatment across ethnic minority communities in Australia: physical abuse, neglect, witnessing domestic and family violence and child sexual abuse
21. Child abuse and neglect and the judicial system: the limits of legal enterprise
22. Public (mis)perceptions of sexual abusers of children and their implications thereof
Details
- No. of pages:
- 485
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 4th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128153451
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153444
About the Editor
India Bryce
India Bryce is currently completing her PhD at the University of Southern Queensland, she also holds a Master of Social Work: Forensic Studies, Vocational Graduate Certificate: Community Service Practice (Client Assessment and Case Management), Vocational Graduate Certificate: Community Services Practice (Statutory Child Protection), Masters in Guidance and Counselling, and Bachelor of Education. India is currently a lecturer in Human Development, Wellbeing and Counselling at the University of Southern Queensland and has previously worked as a Child Safety Officer in the state of Queensland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Human Development, Wellbeing and Counselling, University of Southern Queensland, Queensland, Australia
Yolande Robinson
Yolande Robinson’s research focuses on improving outcomes for children and youth at risk in disadvantaged communities, with specific focus on the dissemination of evidenced based crime prevention programs and initiatives. Other research interests include child sexual abuse and neglect, online child sexual predation, and school-based bullying. Yolande’s publications include chapters in Wayne Petherick’s Profiling and Serial Crime and The Psychology of Antisocial Behavior.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Griffith University, Queensland, Australia
Wayne Petherick
Wayne Petherick is Associate Professor of Criminology at Bond University in Australia. Wayne’s areas of interest include forensic criminology, forensic victimology, criminal motivations, criminal profiling, and applied crime analysis. He has worked on risk and threat cases, a mass homicide, stalking, rape, and a variety of civil suits involving premises liability and crime prevention. He has presented to audiences in Australia and abroad, and has published in a variety of areas including social science and legal works in the areas of criminal profiling, expert evidence, stalking, serial crimes, criminal motivations, and victimology. Wayne is co-editor of Forensic Criminology, and editor of Profiling and Serial Crime: Theoretical and Practical Issues, now in its third edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Criminology, Faculty of Society and Design, Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia