Part 1 Types of Child Abuse

1. Child Abuse: Types and Emergent Issues

2. Intimate partner violence as a form of child abuse

3. Keeping our eye on sex, power, relationships and institutional contexts in preventing Institutional Child Sexual Abuse

4. Online Child Sexual Abuse

5. Understanding Violent Extremism and Child Abuse: A Psychological Analysis

6. Child trafficking: characteristics, complexities and challenge

7. Gender comparisons of offenders: Males and females who sexually offend against children

Part 2 Impact and Outcomes of Child Abuse

8. Forensic Victimology Assessments in Child Abuse and Neglect Cases

9. Cumulative Harm: Chronicity, Re-victimisation and Developmental Victimology

10. The Pathological Consequences of Exposure to Domestic and Family Violence in Childhood

11. Physical punishment and offending in two successive generations

12. Physical discipline, child abuse and children’s rights

13. Understanding the nature and dimensions of child sexual abuse to inform its prevention

Part 3 Management: Responding to Child Abuse

14. False Reports in Child Abuse and Neglect Cases

15. Mandatory Reporting: Managing Disclosure and Information Gathering

16. Virtue Ethics and Good Professional Judgment in Statutory Child Protection

17. Decision making guidelines for the child protection intake phase

18. Eight Core Principles of Neurobiologically-Informed Interventions for Trauma form Childhood Maltreatment

19. Understanding childhood maltreatment and subsequent re-victimization: A Singapore perspective

20. Understanding child maltreatment across ethnic minority communities in Australia: physical abuse, neglect, witnessing domestic and family violence and child sexual abuse

21. Child abuse and neglect and the judicial system: the limits of legal enterprise

22. Public (mis)perceptions of sexual abusers of children and their implications thereof