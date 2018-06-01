Chikungunya and Zika Viruses
1st Edition
Global Emerging Health Threats
Description
Chikungunya and Zika Viruses: Global Emerging Health Threats is the go-to resource for both historical and current information on this important virus that is rapidly increasing its global range. Epidemics since 2005 have spread from Africa and Asia, and through Europe, and an ongoing epidemic has caused nearly two million cases in the Americas. It causes severe crippling arthritis, with symptoms lasting for months or years. As no vaccine or treatment is available, there is international interest in the virus, thus funding opportunities for research have dramatically increased. This book presents our understanding of the virus, bringing comprehensive knowledge in a single source.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive collection of the state-of-the-art on CHIKV biology in a go-to reference book
- Edited by leaders in the field who provide a single, up-to-date source of information
- Gives a better understanding of the transmission and spread of chikungunya virus, a clear, coherent description of the outcomes of infection (both acute and chronic), and its biology and risk factors
- Pulls relevant background information to justify projects of many professionals developing vaccines and mosquito vector control approaches
Readership
Academics and researchers, including Virologist, Immunologists, Epidemiologists, Geneticists, Vaccinologists. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry would be interested in this book. Also, policy makers and centers for disease control would be interested
Table of Contents
1. History of Chikungunya
2. Transmission Cycle
3. Human Diseases
4. Chikv in Africa
5. Chikv in Asia
6. Chikv in Europe
7. Chikv in Americas
8. Chikv Genetics
9. Diagnostics and Laboratory Techniques
10. Animal Models
11. Vaccine Candidates
12. The Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 1st June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118665
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128118658
About the Editor
Stephen Higgs
His research on chikungunya virus (CHIKV) preceded the ongoing epidemics that have recently infected over 1M people in the Americas. His development of patented infectious clones of this CHIKV placed his group at the forefront of research on this virus. They have distributed these research tools to other groups in an effort to better understand the epidemic. They have published over 30 papers on many aspects of chikungunya with collaborators from multiple institutes in different countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Vice President for Research, Kansas State Univeristy; Research Director, Biosecurity Research Institute (BRI), Peine Professor of Biosecurity, Univeristy Distinguished Professor, Diagnostic Medicine & Pathobiology, Kansas USA
Dana Vanlandingham
Dr. Vanlandingham’s research is focused on the interactions between arboviruses, the mosquito vectors, and the vertebrate host. Infectious clone technology is used to identify the molecular determinants of infection of alphaviruses, bunyaviruses, and flaviviruses. There are currently four areas of research in her laboratory: 1) Rift Valley fever virus vaccine development; 2) examining vector competence of North American mosquitoes for Japanese encephalitis virus; 3) rationale vaccine design based on characterizing yellow fever virus to identify molecular determinants of infectivity and transmissibility by Ae. aegypti mosquitoes; and 4) assessing CHIKV-mosquito interactions and virus inactivation procedures to ensure blood transfusion safety.
Dana obtained her B.S. and M.S. degrees from Colorado State University and her Ph.D from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in 2006.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS , USA
Ann Powers
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Alphavirus Laboratory, Division of Vector Borne Disease, Arboviral Disease Branch, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Fort Collins, CO, USA