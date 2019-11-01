Chick Chorioallantoic Membrane Model and Precision Cancer Therapy, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. History of CAM model development
Yoshio Endo
2. Overview of various CAM-based cancer models
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
3. The chick embryo chorioallantoic membrane as an in vivo experimental model to study multiple myeloma
Domenico Ribatti
4. Bioluminescent CAM models for screening drugs against pancreatic cancer
Elisa Giovannetti
5. X-ray sensitizer screen
Yoshihiro Uto
6. Patient derived tumor model for esophageal cancer
Manabu Muto
7. Renal cancer and metastasis
Lily Wu
8. Nanoparticle characterization and tumor targeting
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
9. Patient derived tumor model for human nasopharyngeal carcinoma
Zhe Zhang
Description
Chick Chorioallantoic Membrane Model and Precision Cancer Therapy, Volume 46 in The Enzymes series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on the history of CAM model development, an overview of various CAM-based cancer models, the chick embryo chorioallantoic membrane as an in vivo experimental model to study multiple myelomak, bioluminescent CAM models for screening drugs against pancreatic cancer, X-ray sensitizer screen, patient derived tumor model for esophageal cancer, renal cancer and metastasis, nanoparticle characterization and tumor targeting, and patient derived tumor model for human nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128173985
About the Editors
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA