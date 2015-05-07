Chest MRI, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323376051, 9780323376068

Chest MRI, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 23-2

1st Edition

Authors: Prachi Agarwal
eBook ISBN: 9780323376068
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376051
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th May 2015
Description

Chest MRI is explored in this important issue in MRI Clinics of North America. Articles include: MRI of Mediastinal Masses; State of the art: MR Imaging of the Thymus; Novel MR Applications for Pleural Evaluation; MRI Imaging of Chest Wall Tumors; MR Imaging of the Lungs with Hyperpolarized Gases: Technique and Applications; Lung Cancer Assessment with MR Imaging: An Update; PET/MRI in Chest Diseases; Imaging Pulmonary Arterial Thromboembolism: Challenges and Opportunities; MR Imaging of the Thoracic Aorta; MR Imaging of Thoracic Veins; State of the Art MR Imaging in Vascular Thoracic Outlet Syndrome; Pediatric Chest MR Applications, and more!

Prachi Agarwal Author

Division of Cardiothoracic Radiology University of Michigan Health System

