Chest MRI, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 23-2

Chest MRI is explored in this important issue in MRI Clinics of North America. Articles include: MRI of Mediastinal Masses; State of the art: MR Imaging of the Thymus; Novel MR Applications for Pleural Evaluation; MRI Imaging of Chest Wall Tumors; MR Imaging of the Lungs with Hyperpolarized Gases: Technique and Applications; Lung Cancer Assessment with MR Imaging: An Update; PET/MRI in Chest Diseases; Imaging Pulmonary Arterial Thromboembolism: Challenges and Opportunities; MR Imaging of the Thoracic Aorta; MR Imaging of Thoracic Veins; State of the Art MR Imaging in Vascular Thoracic Outlet Syndrome; Pediatric Chest MR Applications, and more!