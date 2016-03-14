Chemokines, Volume 570
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Chemokine Detection Using Receptors Immobilized on an SPR Sensor Surface
- Abstract
- 1 Surface Plasmon Resonance
- 2 Chemokine Receptors: Members of the GPCR Family
- 3 Chemokine Receptor Immobilization on the Sensor Chip
- 4 Viral Particles as Chemokine Receptors Carriers in SPR
- 5 SPR-Based Applications for Chemokine Receptors
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Study of Chemotaxis and Cell–Cell Interactions in Cancer with Microfluidic Devices
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Limitations
- 4 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Generating Chemokine Analogs with Enhanced Pharmacological Properties Using Phage Display
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Limitations
- 4 Perspectives
- Chapter Four: Methods for the Recognition of GAG-Bound Chemokines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Summary
- Chapter Five: Monitoring Scavenging Activity of Chemokine Receptors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fluorescent Chemokines
- 3 Monitoring Scavenging with Radiolabeled Chemokines
- 4 Monitoring Scavenging with Fluorescent Chemokines
- 5 Monitor Chemokine Uptake by Microscopy and Flow Cytometry (FACS)
- Chapter Six: Dual-Color Luciferase Complementation for Chemokine Receptor Signaling
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Seven: Analysis of Arrestin Recruitment to Chemokine Receptors by Bioluminescence Resonance Energy Transfer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Interpretation and Limitations of BRET Data
- 4 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Probing Biased Signaling in Chemokine Receptors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Types of Bias in the Chemokine System
- 3 Chemokine System-Mediated Intracellular Signaling
- 4 Methods
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Mutagenesis by Phage Display
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Investigating the Pharmacophore of Chemokine Binders by Phage Display
- 3 Phage Display Selection to Modulate the Selectivity of Chemokine Binders
- 4 Summary
- Chapter Ten: Studying Chemokine Control of Neutrophil Migration In Vivo in a Murine Model of Inflammatory Arthritis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Conclusions
- Chapter Eleven: Production of Chemokine/Chemokine Receptor Complexes for Structural Biophysical Studies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Twelve: In Vivo Models to Study Chemokine Biology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Limitations
- 4 Other Perspectives
- Chapter Thirteen: Monitoring Chemokine Receptor Trafficking by Confocal Immunofluorescence Microscopy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Fourteen: Active Shaping of Chemokine Gradients by Atypical Chemokine Receptors: A 4D Live-Cell Imaging Migration Assay
- Abstract
- 1 Background
- 2 Introduction
- 3 Materials and Equipment
- 4 Preparation of Chambers
- 5 Preparation of Cells
- 6 Filling of Chambers
- 7 Time-Lapse Imaging
- 8 Analysis
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Fifteen: The Role of Chemokine and Glycosaminoglycan Interaction in Chemokine-Mediated Migration In Vitro and In Vivo
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 In Vitro Chemotaxis
- 3 In Vivo Chemotaxis
- 4 Generation of Mammalian Transfectants Expressing Chemokine Receptors
- 5 Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Sixteen: Examining Roles of Glycans in Chemokine-Mediated Dendritic–Endothelial Cell Interactions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seventeen: Preparation and Analysis of N-Terminal Chemokine Receptor Sulfopeptides Using Tyrosylprotein Sulfotransferase Enzymes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Caveats and Limitations
- 4 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eighteen: Disulfide Trapping for Modeling and Structure Determination of Receptor: Chemokine Complexes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Architecture of Receptor:Chemokine Interfaces
- 3 Cysteine as a Natural Crosslinking Agent
- 4 Disulfide Trapping
- 5 Conclusion and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nineteen: Analysis of G Protein and β-Arrestin Activation in Chemokine Receptors Signaling
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 G Proteins Signaling
- 3 β-Arrestins Signaling: Detection of β-Arrestins Recruitment by Protein Conformational Changes
- 4 Calculation of Biased Signaling
- 5 Summary
- Chapter Twenty: Flow Cytometry Detection of Chemokine Receptors for the Identification of Murine Monocyte and Neutrophil Subsets
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Blood Collection and Preparation of Blood Cells from Mice
- 3 Staining of Cell Surface Markers and Chemokine Receptors
- 4 Flow Cytometry Analysis
- 5 Discussion
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Twenty-One: Molecular Pharmacology of Chemokine Receptors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Pharmacological Quantification of Chemokine Receptor Binding
- 3 Pharmacological Quantification of Chemokine Receptor Signaling
- 4 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Twenty-Two: Preparation and Characterization of Glycosaminoglycan Chemokine Coreceptors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Preparation and Characterization of GAGs
- 3 Methods for Studying Chemokine–GAG Interactions
- 4 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Twenty-Three: Production of Recombinant Chemokines and Validation of Refolding
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Caveats and Limitations
- 4 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Twenty-Four: Quantitative Analysis of Dendritic Cell Haptotaxis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Chemokines, the latest volume in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. This volume covers research methods in chemokines, and includes sections on such topics as chemokine detection using receptors, tracking cellular responses to chemokines, recognition of GAG-bound chemokines, and the production of chemokine receptor complexes for structural and biophysical studies.
Key Features
- Continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field
- Covers research methods in chemokines
- Contains sections on such topics as chemokine detection using receptors, tracking cellular responses to chemokine, recognition of GAG-bound chemokines, and the production of chemokine receptor complexes for structural and biophysical studies
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 654
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 14th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128021958
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021712
About the Serial Volume Editors
Tracy Handel Serial Volume Editor
Professor, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of California, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Department of Pharmacology School of Medicine, University of California, USA