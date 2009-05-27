Chemokines, Part A, Volume 460
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chemokines in human breast tumor cells: modifying their expression levels and determining their effects on the malignancy phenotype (Adit Ben-Baruch)
2. Chemokines and Receptors in Neuroinflammation (Richard Ransohoff)
3. The use of receptor homology modeling to facilitate the design of selective chemokine receptor ligands (Percy Carter and Andrew J Tebben)
4. CXCR4 and Mobilization of Hemopoietic Precursors (John Dispersio)
5. Chemokines and the Role of the Microenvironment in Cancer (Alberto Mantovani)
6. Design and Development of Maraviroc, An Antagonist of CCR5 for the Treatment of HIV (Eina Van Der Ryst)
CHEMOKINE RELATED PROTEINS FROM PATHOGENS--THERAPEUTIC TARGETS OR POTENTIAL THERAPEUTICS
7. Chemokine Binding Proteins from Herpesviruses (Antonio Alcami)
8. Kaposi's Sarcoma Herpesvirus Chemokine Receptor (Silvio Gutkind)
9. Chemokine Receptors Encoded by Human Cytomegalovirus (Martine J Smit)
10. Binding Proteins from Ticks (Amanda Proudfoot)
11. ƒ×-Herpesvirus Chemokine Binding Protein, M3 (Sergio A. Lira)
12. Myxoma T7 and its Potential as a Therapeutic Protein (Alexandra Lucas)
ATYPICAL AND NOVEL CHEMOATTRACTANTS AND RECEPTORS
13. Role of D6 in Balancing Inflammation, Immune Activation and Antimicrobial Responses (Alberto Mantovani and M. Locati)
14. Structure Function Dissection of D6, an atypical Scavenger Receptor (Gerald Graham and R. Nibbs)
15. DARC, the Duffy Antigen Receptor for Chemokines (Antal Rot and Richard Horuk)
16. Chemerin Regulation of Adipogenesis and Adipocyte Metabolism (Christopher J. Sinal)
STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION
17. A Novel Chemokine-mediated In Vivo T Cell Recruitment Assay for Structure Function Studies (Andrew D Luster)
18. Tyrosine Sulfation of Chemokine Receptors (Micheal R. Farzan)
19. Lymphotactin Structural Dynamics (Brian F. Volkman)
20. Regulation of Chemokines by Proteolysis (Joe Van Damme and Paul Proost)
21. Dynamic Regulation Of Chemokines by Matrix Metaloproteases (Christopher Overall)
22. Chemokine Receptor Homo and Heterodimerization (Mario Mellado and Carlos Martinez-A)
Description
The understanding of chemokines, the proteins that control the migration of cells, and their receptors, is critical to the study of causes and therapies for a wide range of human diseases and infections, including certain types of cancer, inflammatory diseases, HIV, and malaria. This volume, focusing on chemokines as potential targets for disease intervention, and its companion volume (Methods in Enzymology volume 462, focusing on chemokine structure and function, as well as signaling) provide a comprehensive overview and time-tested protocols in this field, making it an essential reference for researchers in the area.
Key Features
- Along with its companion volume, provides a comprehensive overview of chemokine methods, specifically as related to potential disease therapy
- Gathers tried, tested, and trusted methods and techniques from top players in chemokine research
- Provides an essential reference for researchers in the field
Readership
Researchers in cell, molecular and developmental biology; biochemists pharmacologists, and geneticists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 27th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080956978
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749086
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Tracy Handel Serial Volume Editor
Professor, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of California, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Department of Pharmacology School of Medicine, University of California, USA