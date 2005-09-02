Chemokines, Chemokine Receptors and Disease, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction: Overview and History of Chemokines and Their Receptors. The Biology CXC Chemokines and Their Receptors. The Molecular and Cellular Biology of CC Chemokines and Their Receptors. The Molecular and Cellular Biology of C and CX3C Chemokines and Their Receptors. Chemokines and Their Receptors in Hematopoietic Cell Development and Function. Chemokines in Immune Surveillance of the Intestine. Chemokines and Central Nervous System Physiology. Chemokines and Chemokine Receptors in Pulmonary Disease. Chemokines, Chemokine Receptors and Atherosclerosis. CXC Chemokines in Cancer. Chemokines and Chemokine Receptors in Infectious Disease. New Therapies Targeting Chemokine Receptors: Can Changing the Way Cells Traffic be Used to Treat Human Disease?
Description
This volume in the Current Topics in Membranes series discusses the biology of chemokines and their binding partners, chemokine receptors, in normal and disease-related states. Chemokines are small proteins that are important in normal immune responses. Recent research demonstrates a role for these proteins in a variety of diseases such as heart disease, allergy, asthma, and cancer. As a result of the discovery of this link to disease, the topic of chemokines and drugs that block their actions has become an intense are of study. This book presents the topics of chemokines, chemokine receptors, and related pathologies in an integrated manner that provides the reader with a comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge of these topics.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of the history, molecular biology, cell biology, pharmacology, physiology, and pathophysiology of chemokines and their receptors
- Each chapter discusses "future directions and unanswered questions" of chemokine biology
- Serves as a road map for future research
Readership
Basic scientists and clinicians studying biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, and biotechnology.
