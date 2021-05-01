Chemoinformatics and Bioinformatics in the Pharmaceutical Sciences brings together two very important fields in pharmaceutical sciences that have been mostly seen as diverging from each other: chemoinformatics and bioinformatics. Developing drugs is an expensive and lengthy process. Technology can improve the cost, efficiency, and speed at which new drugs can be discovered and tested. This book presents some of the growing advancements of technology in the field of drug development and the computational approaches explained here can reduce the financial and experimental burden of drug discovery process. This book presents basic knowledge on chemoinformatics and bioinformatics approaches for drug development for those entering or establishing themselves in the pharmaceutical sciences field. Chemoinformatics and Bioinformatics in Pharmaceutical Sciences will be useful to pharmaceutical science researchers and students who need basic knowledge of computational techniques relevant to their projects. Bioscientists, bioinformaticians, computational scientists as well as several stakeholders from industry and academia will also find this book helpful.