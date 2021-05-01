Chemoinformatics and Bioinformatics in the Pharmaceutical Sciences
1st Edition
Description
Chemoinformatics and Bioinformatics in the Pharmaceutical Sciences brings together two very important fields in pharmaceutical sciences that have been mostly seen as diverging from each other: chemoinformatics and bioinformatics. Developing drugs is an expensive and lengthy process. Technology can improve the cost, efficiency, and speed at which new drugs can be discovered and tested. This book presents some of the growing advancements of technology in the field of drug development and the computational approaches explained here can reduce the financial and experimental burden of drug discovery process. This book presents basic knowledge on chemoinformatics and bioinformatics approaches for drug development for those entering or establishing themselves in the pharmaceutical sciences field. Chemoinformatics and Bioinformatics in Pharmaceutical Sciences will be useful to pharmaceutical science researchers and students who need basic knowledge of computational techniques relevant to their projects. Bioscientists, bioinformaticians, computational scientists as well as several stakeholders from industry and academia will also find this book helpful.
Key Features
- Provides practical information on how to choose and use appropriate computational tools
- Presents the wide, intersecting fields of chemo-bio-informatics in an easily-accessible format
- Explores the fundamentals of the emerging field of chemoinformatics and bioinformatics
Readership
Pharmaceutical science researchers and students who need basic knowledge of computational techniques relevant to their projects. Bioscientists, bioinformaticians, computational scientists as well as several stakeholders from industry and academia will also find this book helpful
Table of Contents
- Overview of commonly used bioinformatics tools, technique, methods, and their application
2. Computer Aided Drug Design
3. Structure based drug discovery
4. Advances in Structure Based drug design
5. Computational tools for molecular modelling
6. Modelling: Ab-initio methods
7. In-silico approaches to protein molecular interactions: From ab initio modeling to molecular docking studies
8. Molecular Docking: Powerful approach for Ligand Based Drug Design
9. Computer simulation models for radiation therapy in cancer treatment
10. Testing of drug impacts using Simulation methods
11. Free-energy perturbation: A review
12. In-silico Dynamic search protocols and matrix-based analysis to target desired Biological activity
13. Evaluation of QSAR as a tool for Drug discovery and Designing
14. Revealing Genome by using Bioinformatics database and Tools
15. Computational Genomics and Proteomics in Immunotherapeutics
16. Unveiling the molecular basis of DNA-Protein Structure and function: In Silico View
17. In silico tools: A key player in studying the biology of Neuronal impairment
18. Computational Cancer Genomics
19. Python and R, a best combination for bioinformatics and data Science
20. Computational and Functional Annotation at Genomic Scale: Gene Expression and Analysis
21. Microarray gene expression data analysis: current methods and challenges
22. Fundamentals of statistical methods for genomic data analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128217481
About the Editors
Navneet Sharma
Dr. Navneet Sharma is the DST-Young Scientist at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Delhi. Previously, to join IIT he had a research experience of 5 years at Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Delhi, India under the prestigious DRDO Research Fellowship. He had completed his PhD from the DIPSAR, University of Delhi, India. He has extensive research, academic and education background in the field of computational chemistry, toxicology and pharmaceutical sciences. He had filled 4 patents along with 27 publications and authored 4 book chapters and 2 books. He is also the winner of the several international and national awards conferred by VIHA international foundation, CSIR-New Delhi, Department of Science and Technology-India and Indian Council of Medical Research. His special interest lies in the implementation of the computational techniques in Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
DST-Young Scientist, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, India
Himanshu Ojha
Dr. Himanshu Ojha has a BSc, MSc, and Ph.D. in Chemistry Honors from University of Delhi. His Ph.D. work involved the design, synthesis and biological evaluation of s-triazine derivatives for antimalarial activity against Plasmodium falciparum. He is now a senior scientist in Division of CBRN Defence of Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences.He had extensively worked on DFT studies of bimolecular interactions and reaction pathways. He has designed quite large number of new drug like compounds for various applications using virtual computational algorithms, QSAR and molecular docking. He has worked extensively in the field of 2D and 3D Quantitative structure activity relation (QSAR) studies to identify lead compounds for various particular applications. He has 29 research articles in various peer reviewed international journals, one book chapter and edited one book and 03 intellectual property rights.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Division of CBRN Defence, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, India
Pawan Raghav
Dr. Pawan Kumar Raghav completed his MSc in Bioinformatics (2008) from Punjabi University Patiala, India; PG Diploma in Chemoinformatics (2009) from Jamia Hamdard; MPhil in Bioinformatics (2010) from The Global Open University, Nagaland; and PhD at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), DRDO, Delhi in Life Sciences from Bharathiar University, Coimbatore. During his Ph.D., he had designed molecules and evaluated their applications through response modification that regulates stem cells proliferation, differentiation, and apoptosis. His recent research activities are in the field of machine learning, deep learning, and molecular biology, as well as in the development of new scoring function parameterizations for use in docking, simulations, and complex network analysis. Currently, he is working as Scientist ‘D’ in Stem Cell Facility, AIIMS on stem cell informatics to establish a bridge between the experimental science and computational biology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist ‘D’, Stem Cell Facility, AIIMS
Ramesh Goyal
Prof. Ramesh K. Goyal, the Vice Chancellor, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) has been the Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Executive Director (Research & strategies) at V ClinBio Labs., Chennai, Director (Pharmacology) at NMIMS University, Mumbai; Director ISF College of Pharmacy, Moga, Punjab and Professor at L. M. College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad. He has over 41 years of experience in Teaching and Research. Dr Goyal has three patents, 18 books, over 325 full papers articles and book chapters, over 500 abstracts published in National and International journals. He is the recipient of 72 awards, including Best Pharmacy Teacher and Best Pharmaceutical Research Scientist from APTI and Life Time Achievement & Distinguished Service Awards from International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences, Canada (IACS). He is the Fellow of eight professional bodies and is currently Council member of the IACS, Canada and the Vice President of IACS, (India Chapter).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), India
