Chemistry on Modified Oxide and Phosphate Surfaces: Fundamentals and Applications, Volume 17

Authors: Robson de Farias
Published Date: 20th February 2009
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Oxides and phosphates Chapter 2: Surfaces and Modified Surfaces Chapter 3: Chemistry on organofunctionalized amorphous oxides surfaces Chapter 4: Chemistry on organofunctionalized nanostructured oxides surfaces Chapter 5: Chemistry on conductor polymer modified oxide surfaces Chapter 6: Chemistry on modified layered oxides Chapter 7: Chemistry on modified phosphates Chapter 8: Chemistry on modified clay surfaces Chapter 9: Zeolites

Description

Chemistry on Modified Oxide and Phosphate Surfaces: Fundamentals and Applications is in the authoritative Interface Science and Technology Series and presents the key features and applications of modified oxide and phosphate surfaces.

Key Features

  • Examines both basic and applied aspects
  • Incorporates examples from recent publications

Readership

Graduate students, researchers, and practitioners with an interest in solid state and materials chemistry

Details

