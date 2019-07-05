Chemistry of Silica and Zeolite-Based Materials, Volume 2
1st Edition
Synthesis, Characterization and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Synthesis and application of periodic mesoporous organosilicas
Shinji Inagaki, Norihiro Mizoshita, Yoshifumi Maegawa and Masamichi Ikai
2. Silica hosts for organosilanes: preparation, characterization and catalytic application
Maria Ziółek and Katarzyna Stawicka
3. Catalytic interconversion of sugars with zeolite and zeotype materials
Shunmugavel Saravanamurgan, Fenghua Wang, Hu Li, Fusheng Xu and Zhaozhuo Yu
4. The microwave assisted synthesis of silica-based materials and their photocatalysis
Bernaurdshaw Neppolian, Vinesh V. and Masakazu Anpo
5. Silica-based materials for photocatalysis
Trong-On Do and Sakar Mohan
6. Photocatalytic reactions on transition metal-oxide single site heterogeneous catalysts constructed within silica-networks of MCM-41
Masakazu Anpo and Shinya Higashimoto
7. Silica-supported immobilized amine for CO2 capture processes
Steven Chuang, Yuxin Zhai and Hailiang Jin
8. Silica-based catalysts for fuel applications
Paula Sánchez, Ana Raquel de la Osa, Fernado Dorado and J. M. Garcia-Vargas
9. Photochromic reactions in nanospace: Host-guest interaction and opportunity
Makoto Ogawa and Tetsuo Yamaguchi
10. Dyes encapsulated within porous aluminosilicates as photocatalysts
Hermenegildo Garcia and Josep Albero
11. Controlling photoreactions with confined spaces and cations: zeolites as the reaction media
Shuichi Hashimoto
12. Silica-based materials for bioanalytical chemistry and optoelectronics
Anindya Datta, Subhasree Banerjee, Anjali Dhir and Hemen Gogoi
13. Dye encapsulation into one-dimensional zeolitic materials for optical applications
Virginia Martinez, Rebeca Sola-Llano, Leire Gartzia-Rivero, Ainhoa Oliden-Sanchez, Jorge Bañuelos and Iñigo López Arbeloa
14. Electron transfers under confinement in channel type zeolites
Alain Moissette, Matthieu Hureau, Hervé Vezin and Raul F. Lobo
15. Electronic and molecular motions in silica-material hosts
Abderrazzak Douhal, Maria Rosaria di Nunzio and Mario Gutierrez Tovar
16. Electronic confinement of dyes in silica materials
Boiko Cohen and Abderrazzak Douhal
17. Mesostructured silica-based materials as host for optically active semiconductors
Anastasia Vassilakopoulou and Ioannis Koutselas
18. Photoactive metal-containing zeolitic materials for sensing and light-to-chemical energy conversion
Vincent De Waele and Svetlana Mintova
19. Characterization of amorphous silica-based materials using DFT computational methods
Frederik Tielens
20. Zeolites and mesoporous silica: From synthesis to surface chemistry of environmental and biological interactions
Sarah Larsen, Majid Nada, Sanjaya Jayalath and Vicki Grassian
21. Engineered stimuli-responsive nanoparticles for the interaction with biological structures
Luigi Pasqua, Antonella Leggio and Catia Morelli
22. Focal treatment in prostate cancer with anti-PSMA labeled mesoporous silica nanoparticles
Pablo Botella, Eva M. Rivero-Buceta, César-David Vera Donoso and Victoria Moreno Manzano
Description
Chemistry of Silica and Zeolite-Based Materials covers a wide range of topics related to silica-based materials from design and synthesis to applications in different fields of science and technology. Since silica is transparent and inert to the light, it is a very attractive host material for constructing artificial photosynthesis systems. As an earth-abundant oxide, silica is an ideal and basic material for application of various oxides, and the science and technology of silica-based materials are fundamentally important for understanding other oxide-based materials. The book examines nanosolvation and confined molecules in silica hosts, catalysis and photocatalysis, photonics, photosensors, photovoltaics, energy, environmental sciences, drug delivery, and health.
Written by a highly experienced and internationally renowned team from around the world, Chemistry of Silica and Zeolite-Based Materials is ideal for chemists, materials scientists, chemical engineers, physicists, biologists, biomedical sciences, environmental scientists, toxicologists, and pharma scientists.
"The enormous versatility of silica for building a large variety of materials with unique properties has been very well illustrated in this book…. The reader will be exposed to numerous potential applications of these materials – from photocatalytic, optical and electronic applications, to chemical reactivity in confined spaces and biological applications. This book is of clear interest not only to PhD students and postdocs, but also to researchers in this field seeking an understanding of the possible applications of meso and microporous silica-derived materials." - Professor Avelino Corma, Institute of Chemical Technology (ITQ-CSIC) and Polytechnical University of Valencia, Spain
Key Features
- Discusses the most important advances in various fields using silica materials, including nanosolvation and confined molecules in silica hosts, catalysis and photocatalysis, and other topics
- Written by a global team of experts from a variety of science and technology disciplines
- Ideal resource for chemists, materials scientists, and chemical engineers working with oxide-based materials
Readership
Chemists, materials scientists, chemical engineers, physicists, biologists, biomedical and environmental scientists, toxicologists, pharma scientists. Professors, educators and students related to the above areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 5th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128178140
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178133
About the Editors
Abderrazzak Douhal Editor
Abderrazzak Douhal has been studying the photochemistry and photophysics of composites using silica-based materials for many years. He published around 200 articles, and co-edited 3 books. He is serving in the editorial board of several international journals. For his work on the photochemistry of silica-based materials, he was awed by the International Association for Advanced Materials (2016), and by the Japanese Photochemistry Association (2018) for his work on the photochemistry of MOFs. For the last 3 decades, his research work focused on femtochemistry in liquids and confining media. His recent interest is deserved to elucidating the ultrafast spectroscopy and microscopy of hydrogen-bonded organic frameworks (HOFs), metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and applications of their composites to lighting and sensing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physical Chemistry, Faculty of Environmental Science and Biochemistry, University of Castilla-La Mancha – Toledo, Spain
Masakazu Anpo Editor
Masakazu Anpo is a Professor Emeritus of Osaka Prefecture University (ex-Vice President & Executive Director) since 2015 (Osaka, Japan) and a Special Honored Professor & International Advisor at Fuzhou University (Fuzhou, China) since 2015. He is a pioneer in the research of photochemical reactions on solid surfaces, the design of highly efficient visible-light-responsive TiO2 photocatalysts, and single-site transition metal oxide photocatalysts constructed within the framework of zeolites and mesoporous materials for the issues of environment and energy. He is the editor-in-chief of the international journal Res. Chem. Intermed. (Springer), and has published many books such as “Photochemistry on Solid Surfaces” (1989, Elsevier), “Environmentally Bengin Photocatalysis” (2014, Springer) and reviews such as Chem. Rev., 114 (2014), Adv. Inorg. Chem., 72 (2018). He is a member of Academia Europaea and Science Council of Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Osaka Prefecture University – Osaka, Japan Special Honor Professor and International Advisor, Fuzhou University – Fuzhou, China