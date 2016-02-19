Chemistry Of Marine Natural Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126240504, 9780323160049

Chemistry Of Marine Natural Products

1st Edition

Authors: Poul Schever
eBook ISBN: 9780323160049
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 214
Description

Chemistry of Marine Natural Products explores the marine environment and its chemical composition. This book discusses the factors that contribute to the increasing interest in the study of marine environment. Organized into five chapters, this text starts with a discussion on the organic compound isoprenoids. This book then examines the sterol composition in several species, including crustaceans, echinoderms, mollusks, and invertebrates. This text also discusses phenols and its derivatives, including bromophenols and dibrophenol. Amino acids, carbohydrates, and polymers are also presented in this book. Other chapters explain the secondary metabolites, particularly amino acids and simple amines. This book further discusses the chemistry of fatty acids and determines whether marine animals and plants elaborate any distinct fatty acids. The final chapter explores the biogenetic relationship of hydrocarbons to fatty acids. This book is intended for chemists with an interest in the marine environment. Oceanographers, marine biologists, marine scientists, pharmacologists, researchers, teachers, and students will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Isoprenoids

A. Sesquiterpenoids

B. Diterpenoids

C. Triterpenoids

D. Carotenoids

References

2. Sterols

A. C26 Sterols

B. C27 Sterols

C. C28 Sterols

D. C29 Sterols

E. C30 Sterols

F. Sterol Biosynthesis

References

3. Benzenoids

A. Simple Benzene Derivatives

B. Flavonoids

C. Naphthalene Derivatives

D. Anthracene Derivatives

E. Miscellaneous Benzenoids

References

4. Nitrogenous Compounds

A. Simple Amines, Amino Acids, and Choline Derivatives

B. Compounds Containing Acyclic Nitrogen

C. Compounds Containing Nitrogen in a Cycle

D. Complex Polycyclic Compounds

References

5. Nonaromatic Compounds with Unbranched Carbon Skeletons

A. Fatty Acids

B. Hydrocarbons

C. Miscellaneous Functions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160049

About the Author

Poul Schever

