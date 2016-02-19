Chemistry of Marine Natural Products explores the marine environment and its chemical composition. This book discusses the factors that contribute to the increasing interest in the study of marine environment. Organized into five chapters, this text starts with a discussion on the organic compound isoprenoids. This book then examines the sterol composition in several species, including crustaceans, echinoderms, mollusks, and invertebrates. This text also discusses phenols and its derivatives, including bromophenols and dibrophenol. Amino acids, carbohydrates, and polymers are also presented in this book. Other chapters explain the secondary metabolites, particularly amino acids and simple amines. This book further discusses the chemistry of fatty acids and determines whether marine animals and plants elaborate any distinct fatty acids. The final chapter explores the biogenetic relationship of hydrocarbons to fatty acids. This book is intended for chemists with an interest in the marine environment. Oceanographers, marine biologists, marine scientists, pharmacologists, researchers, teachers, and students will find this book extremely useful.