Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Biology of 1-3 Beta Glucans and Related Polysaccharides

1. Introduction and historical background

2. CHEMISTRY AND PHYSICO-CHEMISTRY

2.1 Chemistry of β-Glucans

2.2 Physico-Chemistry of (1,3)-β-Glucans

3. BIOCHEMISTRY

3.1 Plant and Microbial Enzymes Involved in the Depolymerisation of (1,3)-β-d-Glucans and Related Polysaccharides

3.2 Interactions between Proteins and (1,3)-ß-Glucans and Related Polysaccharides

3.3 BIOSYNTHETIC ENZYMES

3.3.1 Enzymology and Molecular Genetics of Biosynthetic Enzymes for (1,3)-β-Glucans - Prokaryotes

3.3.2 Biosynthetic Enzymes for (1,3)-β-Glucans and (1,3;1,6) -β-Glucans in Protozoans and Chromistans: Biochemical Characterization and Molecular Biology

3.3.3 Biosynthetic Enzymes for (1,3)-β-Glucans and (1,3;1,6) -β-Glucans from Yeasts: Biochemical Properties and Molecular Biology

3.3.4 Biochemical and Molecular Properties of Biosynthetic Enzymes for (1,3)-β-Glucans in Embryophytes, Chlorophytes and Rhodophytes

4. BIOLOGY

4.1 Functional Roles of (1,3)-β-Glucans and Related Polysaccharides: Prokaryotes

4.2 Biology of (1,3)-β-Glucans and Related Glucans in Protozoans and Chromistans

4.3 Organization of Fungal, Oomycete and Lichen (1,3)-β-Glucans

4.4 RHODOPHYTES, CHLOROPHYTES AND EMBRYOPHYTES

4.4.1 Callose in Cell Division

4.4.2 Cytology of the (1-3)-β-Glucan (Callose) in Plasmodesmata and Sieve Plate Pores

4.4.3 Callose and Its Role in Pollen and Embryo-Sac Development in Flowering Plants

4.4.4 Callose in Abiotic Stress

4.4.5 Callose in Biotic Stress (Pathogenesis) Biology, biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Callose in Plant Defence: Callose Deoposition and turnover in plant--Pathogen Interactions

4.5 (1->3)-β-GLUCANS IN INNATE IMMUNITY

4.5.1 Biological and Immunological Aspects of Innate Defence Mechanisms Activated by (1,3)-β-Glucans and Related Polysaccharides in Invertebrates

4.5.2 (1,3)-β-Glucans in Innate Immunity: Mammalian Systems

4.6 Distrubution, Fine Structure and Function of (1->3;1->4)-β-Glucans in the Grasses and Other Taxa

4.7 Evolutionary Aspects of (1,3)-ß-Glucans and Related Polysaccharides



Bibliography

Indexes

Subject index

Species index

Web resources