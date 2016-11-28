Chemistry and Water
1st Edition
The Science Behind Sustaining the World's Most Crucial Resource
Description
After air, water is the most crucial resource for human survival. To achieve water sustainability, we will have to deal with its scarcity and quality, and find ways to reclaim it from various sources. Chemistry and Water: The Science Behind Sustaining the World's Most Crucial Resource applies contemporary and sophisticated separation science and chromatographic methods to address the pressing worldwide concerns of potable water for drinking and safe water for irrigation to raise food for communities around the world.
Edited and authored by world-leading analytical chemists, the book presents the latest research and solutions on topics including water quality and pollution, water treatment technologies and practices, watershed management, water quality and food production, challenges to achieving sustainable water supplies, water reclamation techniques, and wastewater reuse.
Key Features
- Explores the role water plays to assure our survival and maintain life
- Provides valuable information from world leaders in chemistry and water research
- Addresses water challenges and solutions globally to ensure sustainability
Readership
Analytical chemists, chemical engineers, environmental scientists, food scientists, water scientists, and individuals involved in production of energy, food, and water
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter One. Overview: Sustaining Water, the World's Most Crucial Resource
- 1. Overview
- 2. Progress and Lessons Learned from Water Quality Monitoring Networks
- 3. Impact of Climate Change on the Ganges–Brahmaputra–Meghna River Basin
- 4. Forested Watersheds, Water Resources, and Ecosystem Services in the US, Panama, and Puerto Rico
- 5. Water Quality and Sustainability in India
- 6. Challenges and Solutions to Water Problems in the Middle East
- 7. Challenges and Solutions to Water Problems in Africa
- 8. Comparative Analysis of Existing Water Resources Data in the Western Balkan States
- 9. Ion Chromatography Instrumentation for Water Analysis
- 10. Use of Ion Chromatography for Monitoring Ionic Contaminants in Water
- 11. Improving Science and Communication in Watershed Management
- 12. Water Purification Systems
- 13. Evaluation of Animal Manure Composition for Protection of Sensitive Water Supplies
- 14. Effect of Upflow Velocity on Nutrient Recovery from Swine Wastewater
- 15. Drought-Inspired Economic Use of Water in Wine Production
- 16. Singapore's Water Innovations
- 17. Water Quality and Public Health: Role of Wastewater
- 18. Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals: Water Treatment
- Conclusions
- Chapter Two. Progress and Lessons Learned from Water-Quality Monitoring Networks
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Background and Definition of Terms
- 3. Methods
- 4. History of National-Scale, Fixed-Site Water-Quality Monitoring Networks in Rivers and Streams
- Conclusions
- Chapter Three. Impact of Climate Change on Water with Reference to the Ganges–Brahmaputra–Meghna River Basin
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Climate Change Scenarios of the Ganges–Brahmaputra–Meghna Basin
- 3. Impact of Climate Change on Water Demand and Supply
- 4. Nonagricultural Water Demand: A Case Study of Bangladesh
- 5. Climate Change and Water Quality Issues
- 6. Water Governance and Strategic Options Against Future Climate Scenarios
- 7. Summary
- Conclusions
- Chapter Four. Forested Watersheds, Water Resources, and Ecosystem Services, with Examples from the United States, Panama, and Puerto Rico
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Climate Change
- 3. Ecosystem Services and Valuation
- 4. Ecosystem Services Obtained from the Luquillo Mountains, Puerto Rico
- Conclusions
- Chapter Five. Water Quality and Sustainability in India: Challenges and Opportunities
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Water Resources in India
- 3. Overexploitation of Water in India
- 4. Parameters of Water Quality
- 5. Factors Responsible for Water-Quality Deterioration
- 6. Health and Economic Burdens Due to Water Pollution
- 7. Responsibilities of Various Agencies
- 8. Challenges and Opportunities
- Conclusions
- Chapter Six. Challenges and Solutions to Water Problems in the Middle East
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Climate and Trends in Climatic Change in the Middle East
- 3. Water Resources Scarcity in the Middle East
- 4. Regional Water Demand
- 5. Water Management
- 6. Incorporation of Nonconventional Water Sources in the Water Cycle
- 7. Regional Cooperation
- 8. Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter Seven. Challenges and Solutions to Water Problems in Africa
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Results and Discussion
- Chapter Eight. Comparative Analysis of Existing Water Resources Data in the Western Balkan States of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Geodemographic and Socioeconomic Overview of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia
- 3. Overview of Available Water Resources in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia
- 4. Overview of Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia
- 5. Climate Characteristics of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia
- 6. Implications of Climate Changes on National Water Resources and Socioeconomic Situations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia
- Conclusions
- Chapter Nine. Ion Chromatography Instrumentation for Water Analysis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ion Chromatography Instrumentation
- 3. Concentrator Column
- 4. Postcolumn Derivatization
- 5. Solid Phase Extraction
- 6. Inline Polisher
- 7. Matrix Ions and Heart Cut Methods
- Chapter Ten. Use of Ion Chromatography for Monitoring Ionic Contaminants in Water
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Instrumentation and Column Technology for Ion Chromatography
- 3. Chromatographic Columns in Ion Chromatography
- 4. Suppressors in Ion Chromatography
- 5. Column Dimensions in Ion Chromatography
- 6. Drinking Water Standards
- 7. Analysis of Ions Subject to Secondary Drinking Water Standards
- 8. Application of Ion Chromatography to Fluoride Analysis
- 9. Application of Ion Chromatography to Nitrate and Nitrite Analysis
- 10. Application of Ion Chromatography to Disinfectant By-products Analysis
- 11. Application of Ion Chromatography to Perchlorate Analysis
- 12. Application of Ion Chromatography to Arsenic Speciation
- 13. Application of Ion Chromatography to Selenium Speciation
- 14. Application of Ion Chromatography to Chromium Speciation
- 15. Application of Ion Chromatography to Ammonia and Barium Analysis
- Chapter Eleven. Can Incongruent Studies Effectively Characterize Long-Term Water Quality?
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter Twelve. Historical Perspectives on Water Purification
- 1. Introduction
- Part I
- 3. Early Medical Practices for Water Purification
- Part II
- Part III
- Conclusions
- Chapter Thirteen. Evaluation of Animal Manure Composition for Protection of Sensitive Water Supplies Through Nutrient Recovery Processes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Background on Nutrient Issues
- 3. Animal Manure
- 4. Nutrient Recovery Processes
- 5. Properties of Recovered Products
- Conclusions
- Chapter Fourteen. Effect of Upflow Velocity on Nutrient Recovery from Swine Wastewater by Fluidized Bed Struvite Crystallization
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Experimental
- 3. Results and Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter Fifteen. Drought-Inspired Economic Use of Water in Wine Production
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Use of Water in Vineyards
- 3. Pesticides
- 4. Wineries—Cleaners
- 5. Wineries—Sanitizers
- 6. Sustainability
- 7. Droughts Across the World
- Conclusions
- Chapter Sixteen. Developing a Global Hydrohub: Singapore's Leadership in Water Innovation
- 1. Seemingly Intractable Challenges
- 2. Approach to Sustainable Solutions
- 3. Diversified Water Sources
- Conclusions
- Chapter Seventeen. Water Quality and Public Health: Role of Wastewater
- 1. Introduction—The Precious Liquid
- 2. Chemical Contaminants
- 3. Pathogenic Organisms in the Aquatic System
- Conclusions
- Chapter Eighteen. Challenges to Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals: Water Treatment
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Quality Versus Safety
- 3. Contaminants of Concern
- 4. Exposure Through Drinking Water
- 5. Treatment Location
- 6. Treatment Options
- 7. Scale of Challenge to Reach Sustainable Development Goal Water Target
- Conclusions: Present, Emerging, and Future Challenges
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096055
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128093306
About the Author
Satinder Ahuja
Satinder Ahuja is a leading expert on water quality improvement. He earned his PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He worked for Novartis Corp. in various leadership positions for over 25 years and taught as an adjunct professor at Pace University for over 10 years. As president of Ahuja Consulting, he advises on water quality issues relating to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A member of the executive committee of the Rivers of the World Foundation (ROW), Dr. Ahuja has organized numerous global symposia on improving water quality, including presentations for the American Chemical Society and UNESCO. Dr. Ahuja has published numerous papers and more than 20 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Ahuja Consulting for Water Quality, Calabash, NC, USA