After air, water is the most crucial resource for human survival. To achieve water sustainability, we will have to deal with its scarcity and quality, and find ways to reclaim it from various sources. Chemistry and Water: The Science Behind Sustaining the World's Most Crucial Resource applies contemporary and sophisticated separation science and chromatographic methods to address the pressing worldwide concerns of potable water for drinking and safe water for irrigation to raise food for communities around the world.

Edited and authored by world-leading analytical chemists, the book presents the latest research and solutions on topics including water quality and pollution, water treatment technologies and practices, watershed management, water quality and food production, challenges to achieving sustainable water supplies, water reclamation techniques, and wastewater reuse.