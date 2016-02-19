Chemistry And Functions of Colicins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123135506, 9780323160971

Chemistry And Functions of Colicins

1st Edition

Editors: Lowell Hager
eBook ISBN: 9780323160971
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 152
Description

Chemistry and Functions of Colicins contains the proceedings of a Conference on the Structure and Functions of Colicins, held during the 72nd Annual Meeting of the American Society for Microbiology in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in May 1972. The papers explore the chemistry and functions of colicins, colicinogenic factors, and the colicin E receptor, as well as the mode of action of colicin E2 and E3.
This book is comprised of six chapters and begins with a brief overview of the history of colicin research, with emphasis on advances in understanding the action of various colicins on sensitive cells, followed by a summary of studies on colicins E1 and EK. Two early stages in the action of these colicins are defined, the second stage of which is characterized by damage to membrane-associated cellular functions. Subsequent chapters focus on the chemistry of colicins, colicinogenic factors, and the colicin E receptor, together with the mechanism of action of colicins E2 and E3. The results of experiments with endonuclease-deficient cells are presented. The effect of E3 on ribosomes is also examined, along with the resistance, tolerance, and immunity of bacterial cells to colicins. This monograph should be of interest to students and practitioners of chemistry and molecular biology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Colicins

Chemistry of Colicinogenic Factors

Chemistry of Colicins

Chemistry of the Colicin E Receptor

Mode of Action of Colicin E3

Studies on the Mechanism of Action of Colicin E2

Subject Index

About the Editor

Lowell Hager

