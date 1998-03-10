Chemistry and Biology, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
J.E. Saxton, Alkaloids of the Aspidospermine Group. M.A.J. Miah, T. Hudlicky, and J.W. Reed, Cephalotaxus Alkaloids. T. Fujii and M. Ohba, The Ipecac Alkaloids and Related Bases. O. Hoshino, The Amaryllidaceae Alkaloids. Cumulative Index of Titles. Subject Index.
Description
Chemistry and Biology is a celebration of the outstanding contributions to the field by Professor R.H.F. Manske, who founded the series in 1950. This special volume demonstrates the dramatic changes in alkaloidchemistry since then. It also offers a unique overview of recent developments in major areas of alkaloid chemistry and biology and looks at how these areas will develop in the future. These fourteen contributions are written by many of the leading alkaloid chemists in the world, and thus comprise a unique view of alkaloids and their contributions to the health and well-being of humankind.
Key Features
- Unique contributions from twenty of the world's leading alkaloid chemists
- Critical reviews of the major progress in alkaloid chemistry
- Considered commentary on the future of alkaloid chemistry
- State-of-the-art insight into the role of alkaloids in the health sciences, biotechnology, and the elucidation of fundamental biological processes
Reviews
Praise for the Volume
"....The excellent presentation mirrors previous volumes in this series, and with a total of nearly 1200 references, the reader who is interested in any of these types of alkaloids is well advised to look here first." --JOURNAL OF NATURAL PRODUCTS, 1998
Praise for the Series
"Authoritative, precise, thorough, and above all, permeated with enthusiasm." --JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES
"The most authoritative treatise on alkaloids." --JOURNAL OF NATURAL PRODUCTS
"An indispensable addition to the library of anyone in the field of alkaloid chemistry." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
About the Serial Editors
Geoffrey A. Cordell Serial Editor
Professor Emeritus Geoffrey A. Cordell obtained his Ph.D. in synthetic natural product chemistry at the University of Manchester in 1970. After two years as a NATO postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Chemistry, M.I.T., he joined the College of Pharmacy, University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC). A Professor since 1980, he served as a Department Head for 12 years and as Interim Dean of the College of Pharmacy for almost three years, as well as holding several other senior academic and research administrative positions at the Department, College, and Campus levels. He was the Co-founder of the US - Thai Consortium for Pharmacy Education, which developed and trained faculty for six new schools of pharmacy in Thailand. He retired from the University of Illinois in 2007. Since 1983, he has served as President of Natural Products Inc., a consulting company.
He is the author of about 600 research publications, book chapters, comprehensive reviews and professional publications; is the author of two books, with three more in progress; the editor of 37 books, including 29 volumes in the series “The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Biology”; is Associate Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese Journal of Natural Medicines; and a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of 26 international scientific journals. He is a former President of the American Society of Pharmacognosy, and is also an Honorary Member.
In 1981, he was an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow at the University of Munich with Professor Hildebert Wagner. He is an elected Fellow of the Royal Chemical Society, the Linnean Society of London, the American Society of Pharmacognosy, and the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists. In addition to assisting international organizations and corporations in several countries around the world to develop their research and academic programs, he is an Honorary Professor at Sichuan University, Chengdu, China; and at Amity University, Noida, India. He is also a Visiting Professor at universities in Peru, Malaysia, and Brasil, and an International Collaborative Partner of the UTAR Global Research Network in Malaysia in the areas of biodiversity and cancer. In addition, he is a member of the International Advisory Board of several natural product research institutes. His interests include the chemistry and biosynthesis of alkaloids, the sustainability and quality control of medicinal agents, the remote detection of biologically active natural products, and the use of vegetables as chemical reagents.
