Chemistry and Action of Herbicide Antidotes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125440509, 9780323160612

Chemistry and Action of Herbicide Antidotes

1st Edition

Editors: Ferenc Pallos
eBook ISBN: 9780323160612
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 182
Description

Chemistry and Action of Herbicide Antidotes focuses on the development of herbicide safeners that promote high crop yields. This book explores the chemical and biochemical basis for the further development of herbicide antidotes.
Organized into six parts encompassing 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the development of a cheap, fast, and accurate detection method for herbicide antidotes. This text then discusses the screening procedures in antidote research, which include the crop, herbicide, and operation mechanics. Other chapters consider the desirable characteristics of EPTC herbicide, including low toxicity to wildlife and appropriateness for use in a crop rotation sequence. This text discusses as well the s-triazine herbicides that are widely used for pre-emergence and post-emergence selective weed control in agriculture. The final chapter deals with the various approaches to discovery and optimization of herbicide antidotes. This book is a valuable resource for weed scientists and herbicide specialists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Part I Introduction

Herbicide Antidotes: From Concept to Practice

Part II Antidote Structure-Activity Relationships

Antidotes Protect Corn from Thiocarbamate Herbicide Injury

Diazosulfonates as Protectants against Atrazine Toxicity to Soybeans

Part III Comparative Activity, Selectivity, and Field Applications of Herbicide Antidotes

Comparative Activity and Selectivity of Herbicide Antidotes

Field Applications of Thiocarbamate Antidotes

Part IV Physiological Actions of Thiocarbamate Herbicides and Their Antidotes

Site of Uptake and Action of Thiocarbamate Herbicides and Herbicide Antidotes in Corn Seedlings

Physiological Responses of Lipid Components to Thiocarbamates and Antidotes

Part V Antidote Metabolism and Effects on Herbicide

Metabolism Metabolism of R-25788 (N, N-Diallyl-2,2-dichloroacetamide) in Corn Plants, Rats, and Soil

Glutathione Conjugation: A Mechanism of Herbicide Detoxication and Selectivity in Plants

Involvement of Glutathione and Glutathione 5-Transferases in the Action of Dichloroacetamide Antidotes for Thiocarbamate Herbicides

Part VI Summary

Herbicide Antidotes: Progress and Prospects

Index


