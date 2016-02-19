Chemistry and Action of Herbicide Antidotes
1st Edition
Description
Chemistry and Action of Herbicide Antidotes focuses on the development of herbicide safeners that promote high crop yields. This book explores the chemical and biochemical basis for the further development of herbicide antidotes.
Organized into six parts encompassing 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the development of a cheap, fast, and accurate detection method for herbicide antidotes. This text then discusses the screening procedures in antidote research, which include the crop, herbicide, and operation mechanics. Other chapters consider the desirable characteristics of EPTC herbicide, including low toxicity to wildlife and appropriateness for use in a crop rotation sequence. This text discusses as well the s-triazine herbicides that are widely used for pre-emergence and post-emergence selective weed control in agriculture. The final chapter deals with the various approaches to discovery and optimization of herbicide antidotes. This book is a valuable resource for weed scientists and herbicide specialists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I Introduction
Herbicide Antidotes: From Concept to Practice
Part II Antidote Structure-Activity Relationships
Antidotes Protect Corn from Thiocarbamate Herbicide Injury
Diazosulfonates as Protectants against Atrazine Toxicity to Soybeans
Part III Comparative Activity, Selectivity, and Field Applications of Herbicide Antidotes
Comparative Activity and Selectivity of Herbicide Antidotes
Field Applications of Thiocarbamate Antidotes
Part IV Physiological Actions of Thiocarbamate Herbicides and Their Antidotes
Site of Uptake and Action of Thiocarbamate Herbicides and Herbicide Antidotes in Corn Seedlings
Physiological Responses of Lipid Components to Thiocarbamates and Antidotes
Part V Antidote Metabolism and Effects on Herbicide
Metabolism Metabolism of R-25788 (N, N-Diallyl-2,2-dichloroacetamide) in Corn Plants, Rats, and Soil
Glutathione Conjugation: A Mechanism of Herbicide Detoxication and Selectivity in Plants
Involvement of Glutathione and Glutathione 5-Transferases in the Action of Dichloroacetamide Antidotes for Thiocarbamate Herbicides
Part VI Summary
Herbicide Antidotes: Progress and Prospects
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160612