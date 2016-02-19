Chemisorption and Magnetization
1st Edition
Description
Chemisorption and Magnetization focuses on particle size determination and on the number of adsorbent atoms affected when any molecule is adsorbed on a surface. This book examines the adsorption of a molecule on the surface of a ferromagnetic solid that produces a change in the magnetization of the solid. Organized into 12 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the experimental methods used for studying chemisorption and magnetization, which are applicable in granulometry. This text then discusses the measurement of saturation magnetization in a ferromagnetic substance in the form of small particles. Other chapters consider the conditions in a typical nickelâ€“silica hydrogenation catalyst. This text examines as well the magnetization at moderate fields and near room temperature. The final chapter deals with the properties and complexities of palladium, platinum, and nickel. Students and researchers interested in heterogeneous catalysis and related areas will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
I Introduction
1. Solid-Vapor Interfaces
2. Chemisorption
3. Definitions in Magnetism
4. Paramagnetism
5. Ferromagnetism
6. Antiferromagnetism and Ferrimagnetism
References
II Superparamagnetism
1. Very Small Particles
2. Anisotropy and Relaxation
3. Experimental Evidence for Superparamagnetism
4. Particle Size and Saturation Moment
5. Particle Size and Internal Field
References
III Magnetization Measurements at High M/M0
1. The Experimental Problem
2. The Weiss Extraction Method
3. Correction for Demagnetizing Field
4. Correction for the Magnetic Image Effect
5. Calibration
6. The Faraday Method
7. General Procedure
References
IV Magnetic Particle Size Determination
1. Granulometry
2. The Langevin Low-Field (LLF) and High-Field (LHF) Methods
3. The NÃ©el Remanence (NR) Method
4. Comparisons of Methods
References
V Magnetic Saturation Results for H2/Ni, H2/Ni-Cu, H2/Co, and H2/Fe
1. The Fractional Change of M0
2. Hydrogen on Nickel
3. Hydrogen on Nickel-Copper Alloy
4. Hydrogen on Cobalt
5. Hydrogen on Iron
References
VI Magnetization Measurements at Low M/M0
1. The Permeameter
2. General Considerations
3. Theory of Low M/M0 Measurements
References
VII Low-Field Results for H2/Ni, H2/Co, and H2/Fe
1. Magnetization-Volume Isotherms for H2/Ni
2. Temperature of Adsorption and Temperature of Measurement
3. Elevated Pressure and Preadsorbed Molecules
4. The "Slow" Sorption of H2 on Ni
5. The Systems H2/Co and H2/ Fe
6. Thermal Transients
7. Evaluation of the Low M/M0 Method
References
VIII Hydrogen Bonding on Ni, Ni-Cu, Co, and Fe
1. Conclusions from Magnetic Data
2. Related Experimental Data
3. Theoretical Studies
4. Summary of Conclusions
References
IX Determination of Bond Number, O2 , CO, CO2 , H2S, (CH3)2S, and N2
1. Bond Number
2. Oxygen
3. Carbon Monoxide
4. Carbon Dioxide
5. Hydrogen Sulfide and Dimethyl Sulfide
6. Nitrogen
References
X Ethane, Ethylene, and Acetylene
1. Ethane
2. The Chemisorption of Ethylene
3. Remarks on the Hydrogenation of Ethylene
4. Acetylene
References
XI Benzene and Related Compounds
1. Cyclohexane
2. Cyclohexene
3. The Chemisorption of Benzene
4. The Interaction of Benzene and Hydrogen
References
XII Other Systems
1. Palladium and Platinum
2. Oxides
3. Raney Nickel
4. Reflections
References
Appendix
Symbols Used More Than Once
Definitions and Units in Magnetism
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160568