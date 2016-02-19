Chemisorption and Magnetization focuses on particle size determination and on the number of adsorbent atoms affected when any molecule is adsorbed on a surface. This book examines the adsorption of a molecule on the surface of a ferromagnetic solid that produces a change in the magnetization of the solid. Organized into 12 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the experimental methods used for studying chemisorption and magnetization, which are applicable in granulometry. This text then discusses the measurement of saturation magnetization in a ferromagnetic substance in the form of small particles. Other chapters consider the conditions in a typical nickelâ€“silica hydrogenation catalyst. This text examines as well the magnetization at moderate fields and near room temperature. The final chapter deals with the properties and complexities of palladium, platinum, and nickel. Students and researchers interested in heterogeneous catalysis and related areas will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



Preface

I Introduction

1. Solid-Vapor Interfaces

2. Chemisorption

3. Definitions in Magnetism

4. Paramagnetism

5. Ferromagnetism

6. Antiferromagnetism and Ferrimagnetism

References

II Superparamagnetism

1. Very Small Particles

2. Anisotropy and Relaxation

3. Experimental Evidence for Superparamagnetism

4. Particle Size and Saturation Moment

5. Particle Size and Internal Field

References

III Magnetization Measurements at High M/M0

1. The Experimental Problem

2. The Weiss Extraction Method

3. Correction for Demagnetizing Field

4. Correction for the Magnetic Image Effect

5. Calibration

6. The Faraday Method

7. General Procedure

References

IV Magnetic Particle Size Determination

1. Granulometry

2. The Langevin Low-Field (LLF) and High-Field (LHF) Methods

3. The NÃ©el Remanence (NR) Method

4. Comparisons of Methods

References

V Magnetic Saturation Results for H2/Ni, H2/Ni-Cu, H2/Co, and H2/Fe

1. The Fractional Change of M0

2. Hydrogen on Nickel

3. Hydrogen on Nickel-Copper Alloy

4. Hydrogen on Cobalt

5. Hydrogen on Iron

References

VI Magnetization Measurements at Low M/M0

1. The Permeameter

2. General Considerations

3. Theory of Low M/M0 Measurements

References

VII Low-Field Results for H2/Ni, H2/Co, and H2/Fe

1. Magnetization-Volume Isotherms for H2/Ni

2. Temperature of Adsorption and Temperature of Measurement

3. Elevated Pressure and Preadsorbed Molecules

4. The "Slow" Sorption of H2 on Ni

5. The Systems H2/Co and H2/ Fe

6. Thermal Transients

7. Evaluation of the Low M/M0 Method

References

VIII Hydrogen Bonding on Ni, Ni-Cu, Co, and Fe

1. Conclusions from Magnetic Data

2. Related Experimental Data

3. Theoretical Studies

4. Summary of Conclusions

References

IX Determination of Bond Number, O2 , CO, CO2 , H2S, (CH3)2S, and N2

1. Bond Number

2. Oxygen

3. Carbon Monoxide

4. Carbon Dioxide

5. Hydrogen Sulfide and Dimethyl Sulfide

6. Nitrogen

References

X Ethane, Ethylene, and Acetylene

1. Ethane

2. The Chemisorption of Ethylene

3. Remarks on the Hydrogenation of Ethylene

4. Acetylene

References

XI Benzene and Related Compounds

1. Cyclohexane

2. Cyclohexene

3. The Chemisorption of Benzene

4. The Interaction of Benzene and Hydrogen

References

XII Other Systems

1. Palladium and Platinum

2. Oxides

3. Raney Nickel

4. Reflections

References

Appendix

Symbols Used More Than Once

Definitions and Units in Magnetism

Author Index

Subject Index

