Chemical Thermodynamics–4 presents the application of experimental methods of chemical thermodynamics. This book discusses the three properties of biological molecules, namely, colossal dimension, exclusive orderliness, and capability to be in different states or conformations depending on conditions. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the trends in thermochemistry that involve complex reaction systems and product mixtures. This text then discusses the problems relating to the standard state of solids and illustrates the utilization of enthalpy-of-mixing-data. Other chapters consider the available heat capacity results in the liquid–gas. This book discusses as well the high-temperature measurement of thermodynamic data for substances of metallurgical interest. The final chapter deals with the important advances in the experimental methods of heat-capacity measurements, including laser-flash calorimetry and the high-resolution heat-capacity calorimeter. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, physical chemists, thermochemists, thermophysicists, nuclear engineers, and research workers.