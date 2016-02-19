Chemical Thermodynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080213668, 9781483284538

Chemical Thermodynamics

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures Presented at the Fourth International Conference on Chemical Thermodynamics Université des Sciences et Techniques de Languedoc, Montpellier, France 26–30 August 1975

Editors: J. Rouquerol R. Sabbah
eBook ISBN: 9781483284538
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 94
Description

Chemical Thermodynamics–4 presents the application of experimental methods of chemical thermodynamics. This book discusses the three properties of biological molecules, namely, colossal dimension, exclusive orderliness, and capability to be in different states or conformations depending on conditions. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the trends in thermochemistry that involve complex reaction systems and product mixtures. This text then discusses the problems relating to the standard state of solids and illustrates the utilization of enthalpy-of-mixing-data. Other chapters consider the available heat capacity results in the liquid–gas. This book discusses as well the high-temperature measurement of thermodynamic data for substances of metallurgical interest. The final chapter deals with the important advances in the experimental methods of heat-capacity measurements, including laser-flash calorimetry and the high-resolution heat-capacity calorimeter. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, physical chemists, thermochemists, thermophysicists, nuclear engineers, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Recent Problems and Strategies in Thermochemistry

Heat Capacities in Critical Regions

Measurement and Applications of High-Temperature Metallurgical Thermodynamic Data

High Pressure Thermodynamics of Mixtures

Thermodynamic Investigations of Biological Macromolecules

Effects of Molecular Size and Shape in Solution Thermodynamics

Aspects de l'Evolution Récente de la Thermodynamique des Interfaces

Recent Developments in Experimental Methods for Heat-Capacity Measurements

Details

No. of pages:
94
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483284538

