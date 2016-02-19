Chemical Thermodynamics
1st Edition
Plenary Lectures Presented at the Fourth International Conference on Chemical Thermodynamics Université des Sciences et Techniques de Languedoc, Montpellier, France 26–30 August 1975
Description
Chemical Thermodynamics–4 presents the application of experimental methods of chemical thermodynamics. This book discusses the three properties of biological molecules, namely, colossal dimension, exclusive orderliness, and capability to be in different states or conformations depending on conditions. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the trends in thermochemistry that involve complex reaction systems and product mixtures. This text then discusses the problems relating to the standard state of solids and illustrates the utilization of enthalpy-of-mixing-data. Other chapters consider the available heat capacity results in the liquid–gas. This book discusses as well the high-temperature measurement of thermodynamic data for substances of metallurgical interest. The final chapter deals with the important advances in the experimental methods of heat-capacity measurements, including laser-flash calorimetry and the high-resolution heat-capacity calorimeter. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, physical chemists, thermochemists, thermophysicists, nuclear engineers, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Contents
Recent Problems and Strategies in Thermochemistry
Heat Capacities in Critical Regions
Measurement and Applications of High-Temperature Metallurgical Thermodynamic Data
High Pressure Thermodynamics of Mixtures
Thermodynamic Investigations of Biological Macromolecules
Effects of Molecular Size and Shape in Solution Thermodynamics
Aspects de l'Evolution Récente de la Thermodynamique des Interfaces
Recent Developments in Experimental Methods for Heat-Capacity Measurements
Details
