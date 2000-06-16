Chemical Thermodynamics: Advanced Applications
1st Edition
Advanced Applications
Description
This book is an excellent companion to Chemical Thermodynamics: Principles and Applications. Together they make a complete reference set for the practicing scientist. This volume extends the range of topics and applications to ones that are not usually covered in a beginning thermodynamics text. In a sense, the book covers a "middle ground" between the basic principles developed in a beginning thermodynamics textbook, and the very specialized applications that are a part of an ongoing research project. As such, it could prove invaluable to the practicing scientist who needs to apply thermodynamic relationships to aid in the understanding of the chemical process under consideration. The writing style in this volume remains informal, but more technical than in Principles and Applications. It starts with Chapter 11, which summarizes the thermodynamic relationships developed in this earlier volume. For those who want or need more detail, references are given to the sections in Principles and Applications where one could go to learn more about the development, limitations, and conditions where these equations apply. This is the only place where Advanced Applications ties back to the previous volume. Chapter 11 can serve as a review of the fundamental thermodynamic equations that are necessary for the more sophisticated applications described in the remainder of this book. This may be all that is necessary for the practicing scientist who has been away from the field for some time and needs some review. The remainder of this book applies thermodynamics to the description of a variety of problems. The topics covered are those that are probably of the most fundamental and broadest interest. Throughout the book, examples of "real" systems are used as much as possible. This is in contrast to many books where "generic" examples are used almost exclusively. A complete set of references to all sources of data and to supplementary reading sources is included. Problems are given at the end of each chapter. This makes the book ideally suited for use as a textbook in an advanced topics course in chemical thermodynamics.
Key Features
- An excellent review of thermodynamic principles and mathematical relationships along with references to the relevant sections in Principles and Applications where these equations are developed
- Applications of thermodynamics in a wide variety of chemical processes, including phase equilibria, chemical equilibrium, properties of mixtures, and surface chemistry
- Case-study approach to demonstrate the application of thermodynamics to biochemical, geochemical, and industrial processes
- Applications at the "cutting edge" of thermodynamics
- Examples and problems to assist in learning
- Includes a complete set of references to all literature sources
Readership
Graduate students in thermodynamics (physics, chemistry and engineering) and professionals in disciplines where thermodynamics is of key relevance such as chemistry, physics, materials science, geology, and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Two-Volume Series. Preface to the Second Volume. Summary of Thermodynamic Relationships. Thermodynamics of Other Variables. Applications of Thermodynamics to Phase Equilibria Studies of Pure Substances. Applications of Thermodynamics to Phase Equilibria Studies of Mixtures. Applications of Thermodynamics to Chemical Processes. Applications of Thermodynamics to Biological Processes. Applications of Thermodynamics to Nonelectrolyte Solutions. Applications of Thermodynamics to Solutions Containing Electrolyte Solutes. APPENDIX 5: Thermodynamic Properties of Selected Chemical Substances. APPENDIX 6: Calculations from Statistical Thermodynamics. APPENDIX 7: Coefficients for Pitzer's Equations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 16th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080500997
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125309851
About the Author
J. Ott
J. Bevan Ott is the Joseph K. Nicholes Professor of Chemistry Emeritus, Brigham Young University, USA. He has spent 40 years teachingthermodynamics to undergraduate and graduate students and has written 120 papers in the scientific literature as well as authoring andcontributing to a number of books. Professor Ott has received major awards from Brigham Young University that recognize his accomplishments in teaching and in research, including the Distinguished Faculty Lecture Award, the most prestegious award given by the university.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, U.S.A.
Juliana Boerio-Goates
Juliana Boerio-Goates is a Professor of Chemistry at Brigham Young University, USA. She has taught chemical thermodynamics to undergraduate and graduate students for 18 years and has written almost 50 publications in the scientific literature. Professor Boerio-Goatesserves on the Advisory Board of the Journal of Chemical Thermodynamics and has received major awards for teaching and for research fromBrigham Young University which recognize her accomplishments and ability in both areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...complete, thorough and contain up-to-date references. The material covered includes essentially all of classical thermodynamics including thermodynamics of mixtures. ...provide lecturers with very detailed source material, examples and problems for lecturers on classical thermodynamics." --CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA, AUGUST 2001