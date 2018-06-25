Chemical Sensing with Solid State Devices
1st Edition
Description
This book is a lucid presentation for chemists, electrical engineers, surface scientists, and solid-state physicists, of the fundamentals underlying the construction of simple and small chemical sensors.
The first part of the book is a review of the theoretical background in solid state physics, chemistry and electronics. Semiconductor and solid electrolyte bulk models are reviewed as well as solid/gas and solid/liquid interface models. Membranes and catalysis theory are also covered expansively. The second part is a discussion of more complete sensor devices, their essential components, and of the important developments in this area over the last fifteen to twenty years.
The book provides guidance through the multidisciplinary world of chemical sensors. It should be understandable to students with some training in physics and chemistry and a general knowledge of electronics. Finally, comments on economic considerations in the development of new sensor products and suggestionsfor future research and development should be of value to company R&D planners.
Readership
Chemists involved in analysis; device engineers; biochemists
Table of Contents
Introduction. Solid State Background. Solid/Gas Interfaces. Solid/Liquid Interfaces. Catalysis Background. Membrane Background. Biosensor Principles. Principles of Chemfet Operation. Silicon Based Chemical Sensors. Thin Film Gas Sensors. SolidElectrolytes-Devices. Gas Sensors Based on Semiconductor Powders. Application of Solid State Chemical Sensors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th April 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139854
About the Author
Marc Madou
Affiliations and Expertise
SRI International Physical Electronics Laboratory
S. Morrison
Affiliations and Expertise
Energy Research Institute, Simon Fraser University
Reviews
"The book is set out in a logical and systematic way with the early chapters outlining the scope of the book, defining terms and laying a theoretical foundation for the later chapters. The book is an informative text for beginners in the field and a handy reference for those who are experienced." --AUSTRALIAN PHYSICIST