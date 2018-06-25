Chemical Sensing with Solid State Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124649651, 9780323139854

Chemical Sensing with Solid State Devices

1st Edition

Authors: Marc Madou S. Morrison
eBook ISBN: 9780323139854
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1989
Page Count: 556
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
270.00
229.50
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book is a lucid presentation for chemists, electrical engineers, surface scientists, and solid-state physicists, of the fundamentals underlying the construction of simple and small chemical sensors.

The first part of the book is a review of the theoretical background in solid state physics, chemistry and electronics. Semiconductor and solid electrolyte bulk models are reviewed as well as solid/gas and solid/liquid interface models. Membranes and catalysis theory are also covered expansively. The second part is a discussion of more complete sensor devices, their essential components, and of the important developments in this area over the last fifteen to twenty years.

The book provides guidance through the multidisciplinary world of chemical sensors. It should be understandable to students with some training in physics and chemistry and a general knowledge of electronics. Finally, comments on economic considerations in the development of new sensor products and suggestionsfor future research and development should be of value to company R&D planners.

Readership

Chemists involved in analysis; device engineers; biochemists

Table of Contents

Introduction. Solid State Background. Solid/Gas Interfaces. Solid/Liquid Interfaces. Catalysis Background. Membrane Background. Biosensor Principles. Principles of Chemfet Operation. Silicon Based Chemical Sensors. Thin Film Gas Sensors. SolidElectrolytes-Devices. Gas Sensors Based on Semiconductor Powders. Application of Solid State Chemical Sensors.

Details

No. of pages:
556
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139854

About the Author

Marc Madou

Affiliations and Expertise

SRI International Physical Electronics Laboratory

S. Morrison

Affiliations and Expertise

Energy Research Institute, Simon Fraser University

Reviews

"The book is set out in a logical and systematic way with the early chapters outlining the scope of the book, defining terms and laying a theoretical foundation for the later chapters. The book is an informative text for beginners in the field and a handy reference for those who are experienced." --AUSTRALIAN PHYSICIST

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.