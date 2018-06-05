Chemical Sciences in Early Drug Discovery
1st Edition
Medicinal Chemistry 2.0
Description
Chemical Sciences in Early Drug Discovery: Medicinal Chemistry 2.0 describes how new technologies and approaches can be used to improve the probability of success in fulfilling the perennial goal of finding and developing new drugs. Drawing on the author's extensive experience consulting and teaching in medicinal chemistry, the book outlines ways in which medicinal chemistry is widening its reach to meet modern demands, and how modern technologies and approaches are facilitating this growth into new fields. Supported by examples throughout, the book is a practical resource for organic-medicinal chemists, biological chemists and pharmacologists involved in drug discovery.
Key Features
- Reviews the key application of chemistry in drug discovery for both medicinal and non-medicinal chemists, clarifying and explaining the role of medicinal chemistry in supporting the modern drug discovery pipeline
- Shows how a wider medicinal chemistry view is essential for anyone in an integrated drug discovery project looking to reduce costs and save time
- Provides the critical success factors needed to successfully identify hits from both biological and chemical perspectives
Readership
Organic and medicinal chemists in industry and academia; chemists, biologists and pharmacologists. Additionally managers and non-scientific persons involved in chemistry and drug discovery who want to understand the processes involved
Table of Contents
1. Step 1: Target Identification
2. Step II: Target Validation
3. Step IIIa: Biological Hit Discovery Through High-Throughput Screening (HTS): Random Approaches and Rational Design
4. Step IIIb: The Drug-Like Chemical Diversity Pool: Diverse and Targeted Compound Collections
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080999289
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080994208
About the Author
Pierfausto Seneci
Pierfausto Seneci has 20 years of medchem experience in both big pharma and start-up private companies, in addition to over a decade of academic experience from the University of Milan, at whose Interdisciplinary Center for Biomolecular Studies and Industrial Applications (CISI) he is currently based. His interests include drug discovery – AB, CNS, oncology -, medchem, high-throughput synthesis, business development in drug discovery, and he has published 80 papers, 1 book on Combichem and 50 international presentations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Interdisciplinary Center for Biomolecular Studies and Industrial Applications (CISI), University of Milan, Italy