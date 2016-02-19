Chemical Process Structures and Information Flows focuses on the role of computers in the understanding of chemical processes, including the use of simulation and optimization in computational problems. The book first underscores graphs and digraphs and pipeline networks. Discussions focus on cutsets and connectivity, directed graphs, trees and circuits, matrix representation of digraphs and graphs, reachability matrix, alternative problem formulations and specifications, and steady state conditions in cyclic networks. The manuscript also ponders on computation sequence in process flowsheet calculations and sparse matrix computation. The publication examines scheduling and design of batch plants, including scheduling of products and operations, characteristics of batch processes, branch and bound methods, and multipurpose batch plants. The text also elaborates on observability and redundancy and process data reconciliation and rectification. The manuscript is a valuable reference for chemical engineering students and readers interested in chemical processes and information flow.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Introduction

1-1. Phenomenon-Oriented and System Oriented Viewpoints

1-2. The Whole Is More Than The Sum of Its Parts

1-3. Occurrence of Structural Problems

1-4. Information Flows in Process Design and Analysis

1-5. The Scope of this Book

References

Problems

2. Graphs and Digraphs

2-1. A Game with a Structure

2-2. Graph-Theoretic Entities

2-3. Trees and Circuits

2-4. Operations On Graphs

2-5. Cutsets and Connectivity

2-6. Directed Graphs

2-7. Matrix Representation

Of Digraphs and Graphs

2-8. Reachability Matrix

2-9. Computational Considerations

Notation

References

Problems

3. Pipeline Networks

3-1. Optimal Design of Pressure Relief Piping Networks

3-1-1. Problem Formulation

3-1-2. Optimization With Nonlinear Programming Methods

3-1-3. The Discrete Merge Method

3-1-4. Computational Enhancements

3-1-5. Performance Evaluation

3-2. Steady State Conditions in Cyclic Networks

3-2-1. Problem Formulation

3-2-2. Operation Counts in Solving Linear Simultaneous Equations

3-2-3. Rowand Column Permutations

3-2-4. Minimal Length Cycle Set

3-3. Alternative Problem Formulations and Specifications

3-3-1. Alternative Problem Formulations

3-3-2. Admissible Specification Sets

3-4. Interactive Synthesis of DistributionNetworks

3-4-1. Problem Statement

3-4-2. Strategy of Interactive Synthesis

3-4-3. Implementation and Evaluation

Notation

References

Problems

4. Computation Sequence in Process Flowsheet Calculations

4-1. Introduction

4-2. Partmoning

4-2-1. Process Flowsheet and Precedence Ordering

4-2-2. Depth-First Search

4-3. Output Assignment

4-3-1. Computation Sequence in Solving Equations

4-3-2. Output Assignment Algorithms

4-3-3. Discussion

4-4. Tearing

4-4-1. Basic Concept

4-2. Tearing Algorithms

4-4-3. Numerical Considerations

4-5. Computer Programs

Notation

References

Problems

5. Sparse Matrix Computation

5-1. Introduction

5-2. Solution of Linear Algebraic Equations

5-2-1. Gaussian Elimination

5-2-2. Gauss-Jordan Elimination

5-2-3. Elementary Matrices

5-2-4. Further Discussions

5-3. Pivoting Strategies

5-3-1. Numerical and Structural Considerations

5-3-2. Reordering Phase

5-3-3. Numerical Phase

5-4. Data Storage and Processing

5-4-1. Commonly Performed Operations

5-4-2. Linked Lists

5-4-3. Sparse Matrix Storage

Νotation

References

Problems

6. Scheduling of Batch Plants

6-1. Characteristics of Batch Processes

6-2. Scheduling of Products and Operations

6-3. Simple Models

6-3-1. Single-Stage Parallel Units

6-3-2. Two Processors in Series

6-3-3. Three Processors in Series

6-3-4. Dominance Properties

6-4. Recurrence Relations and the MILP Approach

6-4-1. Recurrence Relations

6-4-2. MILP Approach

6-5. Branch and Bound Methods

6-5-1. Lower Bounds On Makespan

6-5-2. Dominance Properties

6-6. Heuristic Procedures

6-6-1. CDS Algorithm

6-6-2. RAES Algorithm

6-7. Other Models of Chemical Engineering Interest

6-7-1. ZW Flowshops

6-7-2. Multipurpose Plants and Precedence Constraints

6-8. Closing Remarks

6-9. Computer Program

Notation

References

Problems

7. Design of Batch Plants

7-1. Multiproduct Batch Plants

7-1-1. Batch Equipment Sizing

7-1-2. Equipment Sizing For A Single Product

7-1-3. Network Synthesis

7-1-4. Extension To Multiple Products

7-1-5. Related Previous Investigations

7-2. Multipurpose Batch Plants

7-2-1. Problem Formulation

7-2-2. Alternative Formulations and Methods of Solution

7-3. Closing Remarks

Notation

References

Problems

8. Observability and Redundancy

8-1. Introduction

8-2. Multicomponent Process Networks

8-2-1. Problem Formulation

8-2-2. Classification Principles

8-2-3. Observability Classification

8-2-4. Redundancy Classification

8-3. Generalized Process Networks

Notation

References

Problems

9. Process Data Reconciliation and Rectification

9-1. Steady State Reconciliation

9-1-1. Process Flow and Inventory Data

9-1-2. Linear Reconciliation: Formulation

9-1-3. Linear Reconciliation: Decomposition and Solution

9-1-4. Nonlinear Constraints

9-2-5. Generalized Likelihood Ratio Approach

9-2-6. Other Considerations

9-2. Gross Error Detection and Identification

9-2-1. Hypothesis Testing

9-2-2. Rank Relationship in Estimation

9-2-3. Gross Error Identification

9-2-4. Performance Evaluation

Appendix A. Glossary On Batch Processes

Appendix B. Elements of Probability and Statistics

Credits

Index



