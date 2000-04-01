Chemical Methods in Gas Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419514, 9780080858272

Chemical Methods in Gas Chromatography, Volume 24

1st Edition

Authors: V.G. Berezkin
eBook ISBN: 9780080858272
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
320.00
272.00
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858272

Reviews

@qu:...it is an invaluable source for the practicing chromatographer. It certainly should not be missed in any scientific llibrary. @source: Journal of High Resolution Chromatography and Chromatography Communications

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

V.G. Berezkin Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.