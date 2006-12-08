Chemical Kinetics
1st Edition
From Molecular Structure to Chemical Reactivity
Description
Chemical Kinetics bridges the gap between beginner and specialist with a path that leads the reader from the phenomenological approach to the rates of chemical reactions to the state-of-the-art calculation of the rate constants of the most prevalent reactions: atom transfers, catalysis, proton transfers, substitution reactions, energy transfers and electron transfers. For the beginner provides the basics: the simplest concepts, the fundamental experiments, and the underlying theories. For the specialist shows where sophisticated experimental and theoretical methods combine to offer a panorama of time-dependent molecular phenomena connected by a new rational.
Chemical Kinetics goes far beyond the qualitative description: with the guidance of theory, the path becomes a reaction path that can actually be inspected and calculated. But Chemical Kinetics is more about structure and reactivity than numbers and calculations. A great emphasis in the clarity of the concepts is achieved by illustrating all the theories and mechanisms with recent examples, some of them described with sufficient detail and simplicity to be used in general chemistry and lab courses.
Key Features
- Looking at atoms and molecules, and how molecular structures change with time.
- Providing practical examples and detailed theoretical calculations
- Of special interest to Industrial Chemistry and Biochemistry
Readership
For students, researchers and practitioners in the field of kinetics
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 562
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 8th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469348
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521866
About the Author
Luis Arnaut
Luis G Arnaut, PhD is Professor of Chemistry in the Chemistry Department at the University of Coimbra in Coimbra, Portugal. His research focus is on chemical kinetics, medicinal chemistry, and photochemistry. Dr. Arnaut has authored more than 200 journal articles and books throughout his career.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, University of Coimbra, Portugal
Sebastiao Formosinho
Sebastiao Jose Formosinho, PhD is Professor of Chemistry in the Chemistry Department at the University of Coimbra, in Coimbra, Portugal. Dr. Formosinho’s research interests include chemical reactivity, photodynamic therapy, structure-reactivity relations for ground and excited states. He has authored more than 200 journal articles and books throughout a career in chemistry that spans more than 50 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, University of Coimbra, Portugal
Hugh Burrows
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, University of Coimbra, Portugal