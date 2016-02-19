Chemical Induction Of Cancer: Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms Volume IIA deals with the organic and biochemical principles behind cancer.

This volume includes Part III of the work, which covers structure-activity relationships of chemical carcinogens, the effect of chemical reactivity, molecular geometry, and metabolism on carcinogenic activity. Under this is Chapter 5, which tackles conjugated aromatic systems.

The text is recommended for doctors, organic chemists, and biochemists with an advanced knowledge in biochemistry and organic chemistry and would like to know more the biochemical processes of cancer.