Chemical Induction of Cancer
1st Edition
Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms
Authors: Joseph C. Arcos Mary F. Argus
eBook ISBN: 9781483263731
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 406
Description
Chemical Induction Of Cancer: Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms Volume IIA deals with the organic and biochemical principles behind cancer.
This volume includes Part III of the work, which covers structure-activity relationships of chemical carcinogens, the effect of chemical reactivity, molecular geometry, and metabolism on carcinogenic activity. Under this is Chapter 5, which tackles conjugated aromatic systems.
The text is recommended for doctors, organic chemists, and biochemists with an advanced knowledge in biochemistry and organic chemistry and would like to know more the biochemical processes of cancer.
Table of Contents
General Plan
Preface
Part III Structure-Activity Relationships of Chemical Carcinoges. Effect of Chemical Reactivity, Molecular Geometry, and Metabolism on Carcinogenic Activity
5. Structure-Activity Relationships
5.1 Conjugated Aromatic Systems
Author Index
Subject Index
Errata to Volume I
