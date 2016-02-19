Chemical Induction of Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120593026, 9781483263731

Chemical Induction of Cancer

1st Edition

Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms

Authors: Joseph C. Arcos Mary F. Argus
eBook ISBN: 9781483263731
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 406
Description

Chemical Induction Of Cancer: Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms Volume IIA deals with the organic and biochemical principles behind cancer.

This volume includes Part III of the work, which covers structure-activity relationships of chemical carcinogens, the effect of chemical reactivity, molecular geometry, and metabolism on carcinogenic activity. Under this is Chapter 5, which tackles conjugated aromatic systems.

The text is recommended for doctors, organic chemists, and biochemists with an advanced knowledge in biochemistry and organic chemistry and would like to know more the biochemical processes of cancer.

Table of Contents


General Plan

Preface

Part III Structure-Activity Relationships of Chemical Carcinoges. Effect of Chemical Reactivity, Molecular Geometry, and Metabolism on Carcinogenic Activity

5. Structure-Activity Relationships

5.1 Conjugated Aromatic Systems

Author Index

Subject Index

Errata to Volume I


Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483263731

About the Author

Joseph C. Arcos

Mary F. Argus

