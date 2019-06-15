Chemical, Gas, and Biosensors for Internet of Things and Related Applications

Chemical, Gas, and Biosensors for the Internet of Things and Related Applications brings together the fields of sensors and analytical chemistry, devices and machines, and network and information technology. This thorough resource enables researchers to effectively collaborate to advance this rapidly expanding, interdisciplinary area of study. As innovative developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) continue to open new possibilities for quality of life improvement, sensor technology must keep pace, Drs. Mitsubayashi, Niwa and Ueno have brought together the top minds in their respective fields to provide the latest information on the numerous uses of this technology.

Topics covered include life-assist systems, network monitoring with portable environmental sensors, wireless livestock health monitoring, point-of-care health monitoring, organic electronics and bio-batteries, and more.