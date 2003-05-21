Chemical Engineering: Visions of the World
1st Edition
Description
This book presents six visionary essays on the past, present and future of the chemical and process industries, together with a critical commentary. Our world is changing fast and the visions explore the implications for business and academic institutions, and for the professionals working in them. The visions were written and brought together for the 6th World Congress of Chemical Engineering in Melbourne, Australia in September 2001.
Key Features
· Identifies trends in the chemicals business environment and their consequences · Discusses a wide variety of views about business and technology · Describes the impact of newly developing technologies
Readership
For university departments of chemical or process engineering; chemistry; and mineral engineering. Also process engineering and manufacturing companies.
Table of Contents
Preface; Opening AddressChemical Engineering and Tomorrow's World; Chemical Engineering - The First 100 Years; The Future Shape of the Process Industries; The Chemical Engineer and the Community; Chemical Engineering: The Practice of the Profession "Pace, Price, Perplexities"; Formulation of a Vision: Chemical Engineering in the 21st Century; Commentary on the Visions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 21st May 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472218
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513090
About the Editor
R. Darton
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
D. Wood
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia
R. Prince
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia