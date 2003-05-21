Chemical Engineering: Visions of the World - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513090, 9780080472218

Chemical Engineering: Visions of the World

1st Edition

Editors: R. Darton D. Wood R. Prince
eBook ISBN: 9780080472218
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513090
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st May 2003
Page Count: 140
Description

This book presents six visionary essays on the past, present and future of the chemical and process industries, together with a critical commentary. Our world is changing fast and the visions explore the implications for business and academic institutions, and for the professionals working in them. The visions were written and brought together for the 6th World Congress of Chemical Engineering in Melbourne, Australia in September 2001.

Key Features

· Identifies trends in the chemicals business environment and their consequences · Discusses a wide variety of views about business and technology · Describes the impact of newly developing technologies

Readership

For university departments of chemical or process engineering; chemistry; and mineral engineering. Also process engineering and manufacturing companies.

Table of Contents

Preface; Opening AddressChemical Engineering and Tomorrow's World; Chemical Engineering - The First 100 Years; The Future Shape of the Process Industries; The Chemical Engineer and the Community; Chemical Engineering: The Practice of the Profession "Pace, Price, Perplexities"; Formulation of a Vision: Chemical Engineering in the 21st Century; Commentary on the Visions

Details

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080472218
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444513090

About the Editor

R. Darton

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

D. Wood

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

R. Prince

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia

