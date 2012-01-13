"An essential support text for the traditional design product. ...Well written, it is easy to read and is superbly indexed" --Trans IChemE

"Bottom line: For a holistic view of chemical engineering design, this book provides as much, if not more, than any other book available on the topic. Nearly every subject is accompanied by examples and new technologies are also addressed. In short, a complete, well-written and illustrated resource that is a pleasure to use." --From www.cheresources.com (Chemical Engineering Resources)

"Chemical Engineering Design is a complete text for students of chemical engineering. Written for the senior design course, and also suitable for introduction to chemical engineering courses, it covers the basics of unit operations and the latest aspects of process design, equipment selection, plant and operating economics, safety and loss prevention. It includes detailed worked examples, case studies, end-of-chapter exercises, plus supporting data, spreadsheet calculations and equipment specification sheets for downloading." --Chemical Engineering Progress

"The book was originally written by British chemical engineer Sinnott as Volume Six of the Chemical Engineering series edited by Coulson and Richardson. It was intended as a stand-alone design textbook for undergraduate design projects that would supplement the other volumes, so it was no long stretch to publish it separately in 2008. Towler (chemical engineering, Northwestern U., Illinois) helped update and revise it, and integrated US laws, codes, and standards into it. This second edition takes account of comments about strengths and weaknesses by students and instructors. It also is rearranged to fit a typical two-course senior design sequence better, focusing first on process design then on plant design." --Reference and Research Book News, Inc.