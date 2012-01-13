Chemical Engineering Design
2nd Edition
Principles, Practice and Economics of Plant and Process Design
Description
Chemical Engineering Design, Second Edition, deals with the application of chemical engineering principles to the design of chemical processes and equipment. Revised throughout, this edition has been specifically developed for the U.S. market.
It provides the latest US codes and standards, including API, ASME and ISA design codes and ANSI standards. It contains new discussions of conceptual plant design, flowsheet development, and revamp design; extended coverage of capital cost estimation, process costing, and economics; and new chapters on equipment selection, reactor design, and solids handling processes.
A rigorous pedagogy assists learning, with detailed worked examples, end of chapter exercises, plus supporting data, and Excel spreadsheet calculations, plus over 150 Patent References for downloading from the companion website. Extensive instructor resources, including 1170 lecture slides and a fully worked solutions manual are available to adopting instructors.
This text is designed for chemical and biochemical engineering students (senior undergraduate year, plus appropriate for capstone design courses where taken, plus graduates) and lecturers/tutors, and professionals in industry (chemical process, biochemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical sectors).
Key Features
New to this edition:
- Revised organization into Part I: Process Design, and Part II: Plant Design. The broad themes of Part I are flowsheet development, economic analysis, safety and environmental impact and optimization. Part II contains chapters on equipment design and selection that can be used as supplements to a lecture course or as essential references for students or practicing engineers working on design projects.
- New discussion of conceptual plant design, flowsheet development and revamp design
- Significantly increased coverage of capital cost estimation, process costing and economics
- New chapters on equipment selection, reactor design and solids handling processes
- New sections on fermentation, adsorption, membrane separations, ion exchange and chromatography
- Increased coverage of batch processing, food, pharmaceutical and biological processes
- All equipment chapters in Part II revised and updated with current information
- Updated throughout for latest US codes and standards, including API, ASME and ISA design codes and ANSI standards
- Additional worked examples and homework problems
- The most complete and up to date coverage of equipment selection
- 108 realistic commercial design projects from diverse industries
- A rigorous pedagogy assists learning, with detailed worked examples, end of chapter exercises, plus supporting data and Excel spreadsheet calculations plus over 150 Patent References, for downloading from the companion website
- Extensive instructor resources: 1170 lecture slides plus fully worked solutions manual available to adopting instructors
Readership
Chemical and Biochemical Engineering students (senior undergraduate year, plus appropriate for capstone design courses where taken, plus graduates) and lecturers/tutors; professionals in industry ¬– chemical process, biochemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical sectors
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
How to Use This Book
Acknowledgments
PART 1. PROCESS DESIGN
CHAPTER 1. Introduction to Design
Key Learning Objectives
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Nature of Design
1.3 The Organization of a Chemical Engineering Project
1.4 Project Documentation
1.5 Codes and Standards
1.6 Design Factors (Design Margins)
1.7 Systems of Units
1.8 Product Design
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 2. Process Flowsheet Development
Key Learning Objectives
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Flowsheet Presentation
2.3 The Anatomy of a Chemical Manufacturing Process
2.4 Selection, Modification, and Improvement of Commercially-Proven Processes
2.5 Revamps of Existing Plants
2.6 Synthesis of Novel Flowsheets
2.7 PFD Review
2.8 Overall Procedure for Flowsheet Development
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 3. Utilities and Energy Efficient Design
Key Learning Objectives
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Utilities
3.3 Energy Recovery
3.4 Waste Stream Combustion
3.5 Heat-exchanger Networks
3.6 Energy Management in Unsteady Processes
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 4. Process Simulation
Key Learning Objectives
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Process Simulation Programs
4.3 Specification of Components
4.4 Selection of Physical Property Models
4.5 Simulation of Unit Operations
4.6 User Models
4.7 Flowsheets With Recycle
4.8 Flowsheet Optimization
4.9 Dynamic Simulation
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 5. Instrumentation and Process Control
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The P&I Diagram
5.3 Process Instrumentation and Control
5.4 Conventional Control Schemes
5.5 Alarms, Safety Trips, and Interlocks
5.6 Batch Process Control
5.7 Computer Control Systems
References
CHAPTER 6. Materials of Construction
Key Learning Objectives
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Material Properties
6.3 Mechanical Properties
6.4 Corrosion Resistance
6.5 Selection for Corrosion Resistance
6.6 Material Costs
6.7 Contamination
6.8 Commonly Used Materials of Construction
6.9 Plastics as Materials of Construction for Chemical Plant
6.10 Ceramic Materials (Silicate Materials)
6.11 Carbon
6.12 Protective Coatings
6.13 Design for Corrosion Resistance
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 7. Capital Cost Estimating
Key Learning Objectives
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Components of Capital Cost
7.3 Accuracy and Purpose of Capital Cost Estimates
7.4 Order of Magnitude Estimates
7.5 Estimating Purchased Equipment Costs
7.6 Estimating Installed Costs: The Factorial Method
7.7 Cost Escalation
7.8 Location Factors
7.9 Estimating Offsite Capital Costs
7.10 Computer Tools for Cost Estimating
7.11 Validity of Cost Estimates
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 8. Estimating Revenues and Production Costs
Key Learning Objectives
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Costs, Revenues, and Profits
8.3 Product and Raw Material Prices
8.4 Estimating Variable Production Costs
8.5 Estimating Fixed Production Costs
8.6 Summarizing Revenues and Production Costs
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 9. Economic Evaluation of Projects
Key Learning Objectives
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cash Flows during a Project
9.3 Project Financing
9.4 Taxes and Depreciation
9.5 Simple Methods for Economic Analysis
9.6 Present Value Methods
9.7 Annualized Cost Methods
9.8 Sensitivity Analysis
9.9 Project Portfolio Selection
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 10. Safety and Loss Prevention
Key Learning Objectives
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Materials Hazards
10.3 Process Hazards
10.4 Analysis of Product and Process Safety
10.5 Failure-Mode Effect Analysis
10.6 Safety Indices
10.7 Hazard and Operability Studies
10.8 Quantitative Hazard Analysis
10.9 Pressure Relief
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 11. General Site Considerations
Key Learning Objectives
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Plant Location and Site Selection
11.3 Site Layout
11.4 Plant Layout
11.5 Environmental Considerations
References
CHAPTER 12. Optimization in Design
Key Learning Objectives
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The Design Objective
12.3 Constraints and Degrees of Freedom
12.4 Trade-Offs
12.5 Problem Decomposition
12.6 Optimization of a Single Decision Variable
12.7 Search Methods
12.8 Optimization of Two or More Decision Variables
12.9 Linear Programming
12.10 Nonlinear Programming
12.11 Mixed Integer Programming
12.12 Optimization in Industrial Practice
References
Nomenclature
PART 2. PLANT DESIGN
CHAPTER 13. Equipment Selection, Specification, and Design
Key Learning Objectives
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Sources of Equipment Design Information
13.3 Guide to Equipment Selection And Design
References
CHAPTER 14. Design of Pressure Vessels
Key Learning Objectives
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Pressure Vessel Codes and Standards
14.3 Fundamentals of Strength of Materials
14.4 General Design Considerations for Pressure Vessels
14.5 The Design of Thin-Walled Vessels Under Internal Pressure
14.6 Compensation for Openings and Branches
14.7 Design of Vessels Subject to External Pressure
14.8 Design of Vessels Subject to Combined Loading
14.9 Vessel Supports
14.10 Bolted Flanged Joints
14.11 Welded Joint Design
14.12 Fatigue Assessment of Vessels
14.13 Pressure Tests
14.14 High-Pressure Vessels
14.15 Liquid Storage Tanks
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 15. Design of Reactors and Mixers
Key Learning Objectives
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Reactor Design: General Procedure
15.3 Sources of Reaction Engineering Data
15.4 Choice of Reaction Conditions
15.5 Mixing
15.6 Heating and Cooling of Reacting Systems
15.7 Multiphase Reactors
15.8 Reactor Design for Catalytic Processes
15.9 Design of Bioreactors
15.10 Multifunctional Batch Reactors
15.11 Computer Simulation of Reactors
15.12 Determining Actual Reactor Performance
15.13 Safety Considerations in Reactor Design
15.14 Capital Cost of Reactors
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 16. Separation of Fluids
Key Learning Objectives
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Gas-Gas Separations
16.3 Gas–Liquid Separators
16.4 Liquid-Liquid Separation
16.5 Separation of Dissolved Components
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 17. Separation Columns (Distillation, Absorption, and Extraction)
Key Learning Objectives
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Continuous Distillation: Process Description
17.3 Continuous Distillation: Basic Principles
17.4 Design Variables In Distillation
17.5 Design Methods for Binary Systems
17.6 Multicomponent Distillation: General Considerations
17.7 Multicomponent Distillation: Shortcut Methods for Stage and Reflux Requirements
17.8 Multicomponent Distillation: Rigorous Solution Procedures (Computer Methods)
17.9 Other Distillation Processes
17.10 Plate Efficiency
17.11 Approximate Column Sizing
17.12 Plate Contactors
17.13 Plate Hydraulic Design
17.14 Packed Columns
17.15 Column Auxiliaries
17.16 Solvent Extraction (Liquid–Liquid Extraction)
17.17 Capital Cost of Separation Columns
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 18. Specification and Design of Solids-Handling Equipment
Key Learning Objectives
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Properties of Granular Materials
18.3 Storage and Transport of Solids
18.4 Separation and Mixing of Solids
18.5 Gas-Solids Separations (Gas Cleaning)
18.6 Separation of Solids from Liquids
18.7 Separation of Liquids from Solids (Drying)
18.8 Solids Formation, Shaping, and Size Enlargement Processes
18.9 Particle Size Reduction (Comminution)
18.10 Heat Transfer to Flowing Solid Particles
18.11 Hazards of Solids Processing
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 19. Heat-Transfer Equipment
Key Learning Objectives
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Basic Design Procedure and Theory
19.3 Overall Heat-Transfer Coefficient
19.4 Fouling Factors (Dirt Factors)
19.5 Shell and Tube Exchangers: Construction Details
19.6 Mean Temperature Difference (Temperature Driving Force)
19.7 Shell and Tube Exchangers: General Design Considerations
19.8 Tube-Side Heat-Transfer Coefficient and Pressure Drop (Single Phase)
19.9 Shell-Side Heat Transfer and Pressure Drop (Single Phase)
19.10 Condensers
19.11 Reboilers and Vaporizers
19.12 Plate Heat Exchangers
19.13 Direct-Contact Heat Exchangers
19.14 Finned Tubes
19.15 Double-Pipe Heat Exchangers
19.16 Air-Cooled Exchangers
19.17 Fired Heaters (Furnaces and Boilers)
19.18 Heat Transfer to Vessels
19.19 Capital Cost of Heat Transfer Equipment
References
Nomenclature
CHAPTER 20. Transport and Storage of Fluids
Key Learning Objectives
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Storage of Fluids
20.3 Transport of Gases and Liquids
20.4 Pressure Drop in Pipelines
20.5 Valves
20.6 Compression and Expansion of Gases
20.7 Pumping of Liquids
20.8 Selection of Drivers for Rotating Equipment
20.9 Mechanical Design of Piping Systems
20.10 Pipe Size Selection
20.11 Sizing of Control Valves
References
Nomenclature
Appendices
Appendix A: Graphical Symbols for Piping Systems and Plant
Appendix B: Corrosion Charts
Appendix C: Physical Property Data Bank
Appendix D: Conversion Factors
Appendix E: Design Projects (Shorter Problem Statements)
Appendix F: Design Projects (Longer Problem Statements)
Appendix G: Equipment Specification (Data) Sheets
Appendix H: Typical Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger Tube-Sheet Layouts
Appendix I: Material Safety Data Sheet
Subject Index
About the Author
Gavin Towler
Gavin Towler is the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of UOP LLC, a Honeywell company. UOP is a leading supplier of catalysts, process technology, proprietary equipment and services to the oil, gas and petrochemical industries. In this capacity he is responsible for delivering process, catalyst and equipment innovations for UOP’s four businesses.
Gavin has 20 years of broad experience of process and product design and has 65 US patents. He is co-author of “Chemical Engineering Design”, a textbook on process design, and is an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern University, where he teaches the senior design classes.
Gavin has a B.A. and M.Eng. in chemical engineering from Cambridge University and a Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley. He is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers, and is a Fellow of the AIChE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Honeywell/UOP, Des Plaines, IL, USA
Ray Sinnott
Ray Sinnott's varied career, mainly in design and development, began with several major companies including Dupont and John Brown. The main areas covered within these appointments were: Gas Production and Distribution, Nuclear Energy, Elastomers and Textile fibres.
After his career in industry he joined the Chemical Engineering Department, University of Wales Swansea in 1970, specialising in teaching process and plant design, and other engineering practice subjects.
The first edition of Chemical Engineering Design (Coulson and Richardson’s Vol 6) was published in 1983. Subsequent editions have been published at approximately 5 year intervals.
Ray Sinnott retired from full time teaching in 1995 but has maintained close contact with the engineering profession.
Affiliations and Expertise
Previously of the University of Wales, Swansea, UK
Reviews
"An essential support text for the traditional design product. ...Well written, it is easy to read and is superbly indexed" --Trans IChemE
"Bottom line: For a holistic view of chemical engineering design, this book provides as much, if not more, than any other book available on the topic. Nearly every subject is accompanied by examples and new technologies are also addressed. In short, a complete, well-written and illustrated resource that is a pleasure to use." --From www.cheresources.com (Chemical Engineering Resources)
"Chemical Engineering Design is a complete text for students of chemical engineering. Written for the senior design course, and also suitable for introduction to chemical engineering courses, it covers the basics of unit operations and the latest aspects of process design, equipment selection, plant and operating economics, safety and loss prevention. It includes detailed worked examples, case studies, end-of-chapter exercises, plus supporting data, spreadsheet calculations and equipment specification sheets for downloading." --Chemical Engineering Progress
"The book was originally written by British chemical engineer Sinnott as Volume Six of the Chemical Engineering series edited by Coulson and Richardson. It was intended as a stand-alone design textbook for undergraduate design projects that would supplement the other volumes, so it was no long stretch to publish it separately in 2008. Towler (chemical engineering, Northwestern U., Illinois) helped update and revise it, and integrated US laws, codes, and standards into it. This second edition takes account of comments about strengths and weaknesses by students and instructors. It also is rearranged to fit a typical two-course senior design sequence better, focusing first on process design then on plant design." --Reference and Research Book News, Inc.