Chemical Endocrinology
1st Edition
Description
Chemical Endocrinology deals with the chemical nature of naturally occurring hormones, their chemical structures, and their biological activities. Hormones discussed in this text include thyroid and parathyroid hormones, adrenal hormones, gonadal hormones, pancreatic hormones, pituitary hormones, hypothalamic-releasing hormones, and gastrointestinal hormones.
Comprised of 15 chapters, this book opens with a brief description of the biological functions of the products of the endocrine glands, followed by a discussion on the use of bioassays to measure hormone concentration. Various types of bioassays for adrenocorticotropin are considered, along with hormone assay by specific ligand binding. The biochemistry of relaxin, calcitonin, hormones of the adrenal medulla, steroid hormones, hormones of the anterior pituitary, melanocyte-stimulating hormones, and other hormones is then described. The final chapter is devoted to erythropoietin, its occurrence, isolation and chemical properties.
This monograph will be of interest to biochemists, endocrinologists, biologists, and physiologists, as well as to students and investigators in other fields.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Abbreviations
1 Biological Actions of the Hormones
I. Biological Actions of the Thyroid Hormones
II. Biological Actions of the Adrenal Hormones
III. The Gonadal Hormones
IV. Pancreatic Hormones
V. Parathyroid Hormone and Calcitonin
VI. The Pituitary Hormones
VII. Hypothalamic-Releasing Hormones
VIII. Gastrointestinal Hormones
IX. Erythropoietin
2 The Measurement of Hormone Concentration
I. Units and Standards
II. Types of Bioassays for Adrenocorticotropin
III. Hormone Assay by Specific Ligand Binding
3 The Thyroid Hormones
I. Assay
II. Comparative Biochemistry of the Thyroid Hormones
4 Hormones of the Adrenal Medulla
I. Assay
II. Chemical Nature; Occurrence
III. Structure and Biological Activity
5 The Steroid Hormones
I. Estrogens
II. Progestins
III. Androgens
IV. Adrenal Cortical Hormones
6 Relaxin
I. Assay
II. Occurrence
III. Chemistry
7 The Pancreatic Hormones
I. Insulin
II. Glucagon
8 Parathyroid Hormones (PTH)
I. Assay
II. Chemistry
III. The Nature of the Hormone in Circulation
IV. Pro-PTH
9 Calcitonin
I. Assay
II. Chemistry
III. Biological Activity
10 Hormones of the Anterior Pituitary
I. Growth Hormone
II. Adrenocorticotropin (ACTH)
III. The Glycoprotein Hormones
IV. Prolactin
V. Placental Lactogens
11 Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone (MSH)
I. Assay
II. Chemistry
III. Comparative Pharmacology
12 The Hormones of the Posterior Pituitary
I. Assay
II. Chemistry
III. Comparative Pharmacology
IV. Neurophysin
13 Hypothalamic-Releasing Hormones (RH)
I. Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone (TRH)
II. Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (FSH- and LH-RH)
III. Somatotropin-Releasing (GH-RH) and Release-Inhibiting Hormones (GH-RIH)
IV. Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone (CRH)
V. The Control of Prolactin Secretion
VI. MSH Control in Mammals and Amphibians
14 The Gastrointestinal Hormones
I. Gastrin
II. Secretin
III. Cholecystokinin (CCK) and Pancreozymin (PZ)
15 Erythropoietin
I. Assay
II. Occurrence
III. Isolation and Chemical Properties
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159067