Chemical Endocrinology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122681509, 9780323159067

Chemical Endocrinology

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Frieden
eBook ISBN: 9780323159067
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 250
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Chemical Endocrinology deals with the chemical nature of naturally occurring hormones, their chemical structures, and their biological activities. Hormones discussed in this text include thyroid and parathyroid hormones, adrenal hormones, gonadal hormones, pancreatic hormones, pituitary hormones, hypothalamic-releasing hormones, and gastrointestinal hormones.
Comprised of 15 chapters, this book opens with a brief description of the biological functions of the products of the endocrine glands, followed by a discussion on the use of bioassays to measure hormone concentration. Various types of bioassays for adrenocorticotropin are considered, along with hormone assay by specific ligand binding. The biochemistry of relaxin, calcitonin, hormones of the adrenal medulla, steroid hormones, hormones of the anterior pituitary, melanocyte-stimulating hormones, and other hormones is then described. The final chapter is devoted to erythropoietin, its occurrence, isolation and chemical properties.
This monograph will be of interest to biochemists, endocrinologists, biologists, and physiologists, as well as to students and investigators in other fields.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Abbreviations

1 Biological Actions of the Hormones

I. Biological Actions of the Thyroid Hormones

II. Biological Actions of the Adrenal Hormones

III. The Gonadal Hormones

IV. Pancreatic Hormones

V. Parathyroid Hormone and Calcitonin

VI. The Pituitary Hormones

VII. Hypothalamic-Releasing Hormones

VIII. Gastrointestinal Hormones

IX. Erythropoietin

2 The Measurement of Hormone Concentration

I. Units and Standards

II. Types of Bioassays for Adrenocorticotropin

III. Hormone Assay by Specific Ligand Binding

3 The Thyroid Hormones

I. Assay

II. Comparative Biochemistry of the Thyroid Hormones

4 Hormones of the Adrenal Medulla

I. Assay

II. Chemical Nature; Occurrence

III. Structure and Biological Activity

5 The Steroid Hormones

I. Estrogens

II. Progestins

III. Androgens

IV. Adrenal Cortical Hormones

6 Relaxin

I. Assay

II. Occurrence

III. Chemistry

7 The Pancreatic Hormones

I. Insulin

II. Glucagon

8 Parathyroid Hormones (PTH)

I. Assay

II. Chemistry

III. The Nature of the Hormone in Circulation

IV. Pro-PTH

9 Calcitonin

I. Assay

II. Chemistry

III. Biological Activity

10 Hormones of the Anterior Pituitary

I. Growth Hormone

II. Adrenocorticotropin (ACTH)

III. The Glycoprotein Hormones

IV. Prolactin

V. Placental Lactogens

11 Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone (MSH)

I. Assay

II. Chemistry

III. Comparative Pharmacology

12 The Hormones of the Posterior Pituitary

I. Assay

II. Chemistry

III. Comparative Pharmacology

IV. Neurophysin

13 Hypothalamic-Releasing Hormones (RH)

I. Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone (TRH)

II. Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (FSH- and LH-RH)

III. Somatotropin-Releasing (GH-RH) and Release-Inhibiting Hormones (GH-RIH)

IV. Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone (CRH)

V. The Control of Prolactin Secretion

VI. MSH Control in Mammals and Amphibians

14 The Gastrointestinal Hormones

I. Gastrin

II. Secretin

III. Cholecystokinin (CCK) and Pancreozymin (PZ)

15 Erythropoietin

I. Assay

II. Occurrence

III. Isolation and Chemical Properties

References

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159067

About the Author

Edward Frieden

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.