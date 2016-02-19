Chemical Bonds - Better Ways to Make Them and Break Them
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface to Volume 3
Contributors to this Volume
Chapter 1 Heterometallic Clusters in Catalysis
1. General Introduction
2. Heterometallic Clusters in Homogeneous Catalysis
3. Hybrid Catalysts Prepared from Molecular Mixed-Metal Clusters
4. Heterometallic Clusters in Heterogeneous Catalysis
5. Acknowledgements
6. References
Chapter 2 Conformational Analysis for Ligands Bound to the Chiral Auxiliary [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)]
1. Introduction
2. The Chiral Auxiliary [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)]
3. Conformational Analysis for [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)CH2R]
4. Conformational Analysis for [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)CH2XR]
5. Conformational Analysis for [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)CHRR']
6. Stereoelectronic Effects
7. Conformational Analysis for [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)C(OMe)R]+
8. Conformational Analysis for [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)COR]
9. Stereoselective Reactions of Ligands Attached to the Chiral Auxiliary [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)]
10. The Chiral Auxiliary [(C5H5)Re(NO)(PPh3)]
11. Conclusions
12. Acknowledgements
13. References
Chapter 3 Steric and Electronic Effects on the Photochemical Reactions of Metal-Metal Bonded Carbonyls
1. List of Abbreviations
2. Introduction
3. M2(CO)10(M = Mn, Re)
4. M2(CO)8(-Diimine) (M = Mn, Re)
5. Cp2M2(CO)6 (M = Mo, W)
6. Cp2Fe2(CO)4
7. Heterodinuclear Metal Carbonyls
8. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4 Stereochemical Aspects of Organometallic Clusters. A View of the Polyhedral Skeletal Electron Pair Theory
1. Introduction
2. Synthesis
3. Structures of and Rationalisation of Bonding in Alkyne-Substituted Clusters
4. Reactivity
5. Dynamics
6. Conclusion
7. Acknowledgements
Chapter 5 The Stereochemistry of the Sakurai Reaction
1. Introduction
2. Intermolecular Reactions
3. Intramolecular Reactions
4. Optically Active Allylsilanes
5. Other Reactions
6. Concluding Remarks
7. References and Notes
8. Added in Proof
Subject Index
Stereochemistry of Organometallic and Inorganic Compounds, Volume 3: Chemical Bonds—Better Ways to Make Them and Break Them focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and approaches involved in the making and breaking of bonds.
The selection first tackles heterometallic clusters in catalysis and steric and electronic effects on the photochemical reactions of metal-metal bonded carbonyls. Discussions focus on heterodinuclear metal carbonyls, hybrid catalysts prepared from molecular mixed-metal clusters, and heterometallic clusters in homogeneous catalysis. The book then examines the stereochemical aspects of organometallic clusters, including reactivity, dynamics, and the structures and rationalization of bonding in alkyne-substituted clusters. The publication takes a look at the stereochemistry of the Sakurai reaction, as well as intermolecular and intramolecular reactions, optically active allylsilanes, and other reactions.
The selection is a highly recommended source of data for chemists and readers interested in the making and breaking of chemical bonds.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1989
- Published:
- 11th September 1989
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597045