Chemical Bonds and Bonds Energy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126180602, 9780323161954

Chemical Bonds and Bonds Energy

2nd Edition

Authors: R Sanderson
eBook ISBN: 9780323161954
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd June 1976
Page Count: 232
Description

Chemical Bonds and Bonds Energy, Second Edition provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of contributing bond energy and bond dissociation energy. This book explores the values that are useful in the interpretation of significant phenomena such as product distribution and reaction mechanisms.

Organized into 12 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the quantitative relationship among three basic properties of an atom, namely, nonpolar covalent radius, electronegativity, and homonuclear single covalent bond energy. This text then examines the quantitative means of evaluating the partial atomic charges that result from initial differences in the electromagnetivity of atoms that form a compound. Other chapters consider the recognition of the reduction of bond weakening not by multiplicity and in certain types of single covalent bonds. The final chapter deals with the application of the principal ideas and techniques to the oxidation of ethane.

This book is a valuable resource for organic and inorganic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Preface to First Edition

ONE / The Delightful Science of Chemistry: A Preview of a New View

The Periodic Law

Potassium and Chlorine

Potassium Chloride

The Burning of Carbon

Contributing Bond Energy and Bond Dissociation Energy

Summary and Comments

TWO / Significant Atomic Properties of the Chemical Elements

Atomic Structure

Atomic Properties

THREE / Selected Values of Atomic Properties

Introduction

Major Group Elements

Other Major Group Elements

Transitional Elements

Summary

FOUR / The Physical States of Nonmetals

The Monatomic Gaseous Elements of Group M8

The Halogens

The Chalcogens

Elements of Group M5

Elements of Group M4

FIVE / Polar Covalence I: Electronegativity Equalization, Partial Charge, and Bond Length

The Principle of Electronegativity Equalization

Partial Charge

The Radii of Partially Charged Atoms, and Their Sum as Bond Length

SIX / Polar Covalence II: The Calculation of Polar Bond Energy

The Need for Bond Energy Calculation

The Calculation of Heteronuclear Bond Energy

Nonmolecular Solids

SEVEN / Chemical Combinations of Hydrogen

The Special Nature of Hydrogen

Spectroscopic (Diatomic) Hydrides

Divalent Hydrogen

The Periodicity of Hydrogen Chemistry

EIGHT / The Chemical Behavior of Oxygen

Bonding by Oxygen

Oxygen with Partial Charge

Bond Energies in Volatile Oxides

Solid Oxides

Hydroxides, Oxyacids

NINE / Halide Chemistry

Partial Charge on Halogen and Halide Properties

Bonds and Bond Energies in Halides

Atomization of Oxyhalides

TEN / Bond Dissociation

The Interrelationship between Contributing Bond Energy and Bond Dissociation Energy

Reorganizational Energies of Radicals

What Is the Evidence?

Speculative Explanations of Reorganizational Energy

General Applications of BDE

Coordination in Molecular Addition Compounds

ELEVEN / Chemical Bonds in Organic Compounds

The Nature of the Problem

Contributing Bond Energies

Standard Bond Energies

More about Contributing Bond Energy

Some Applications of Reorganizational Energies

Organometallic Compounds

Cohesive Energy

TWELVE / Summary: Application to the Oxidation of Ethane

The Nature of Ethane

Oxidation Step One: Ethanol

Oxidation Step Two: The Second Hydroxyl

Oxidation Step Three: Acetic Acid

Oxidation Completion: Carbon Dioxide and Water

Conclusion

Table of Logarithms

Index

