Chemical Bonds and Bonds Energy
2nd Edition
Description
Chemical Bonds and Bonds Energy, Second Edition provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of contributing bond energy and bond dissociation energy. This book explores the values that are useful in the interpretation of significant phenomena such as product distribution and reaction mechanisms.
Organized into 12 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the quantitative relationship among three basic properties of an atom, namely, nonpolar covalent radius, electronegativity, and homonuclear single covalent bond energy. This text then examines the quantitative means of evaluating the partial atomic charges that result from initial differences in the electromagnetivity of atoms that form a compound. Other chapters consider the recognition of the reduction of bond weakening not by multiplicity and in certain types of single covalent bonds. The final chapter deals with the application of the principal ideas and techniques to the oxidation of ethane.
This book is a valuable resource for organic and inorganic chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to First Edition
ONE / The Delightful Science of Chemistry: A Preview of a New View
The Periodic Law
Potassium and Chlorine
Potassium Chloride
The Burning of Carbon
Contributing Bond Energy and Bond Dissociation Energy
Summary and Comments
TWO / Significant Atomic Properties of the Chemical Elements
Atomic Structure
Atomic Properties
THREE / Selected Values of Atomic Properties
Introduction
Major Group Elements
Other Major Group Elements
Transitional Elements
Summary
FOUR / The Physical States of Nonmetals
The Monatomic Gaseous Elements of Group M8
The Halogens
The Chalcogens
Elements of Group M5
Elements of Group M4
FIVE / Polar Covalence I: Electronegativity Equalization, Partial Charge, and Bond Length
The Principle of Electronegativity Equalization
Partial Charge
The Radii of Partially Charged Atoms, and Their Sum as Bond Length
SIX / Polar Covalence II: The Calculation of Polar Bond Energy
The Need for Bond Energy Calculation
The Calculation of Heteronuclear Bond Energy
Nonmolecular Solids
SEVEN / Chemical Combinations of Hydrogen
The Special Nature of Hydrogen
Spectroscopic (Diatomic) Hydrides
Divalent Hydrogen
The Periodicity of Hydrogen Chemistry
EIGHT / The Chemical Behavior of Oxygen
Bonding by Oxygen
Oxygen with Partial Charge
Bond Energies in Volatile Oxides
Solid Oxides
Hydroxides, Oxyacids
NINE / Halide Chemistry
Partial Charge on Halogen and Halide Properties
Bonds and Bond Energies in Halides
Atomization of Oxyhalides
TEN / Bond Dissociation
The Interrelationship between Contributing Bond Energy and Bond Dissociation Energy
Reorganizational Energies of Radicals
What Is the Evidence?
Speculative Explanations of Reorganizational Energy
General Applications of BDE
Coordination in Molecular Addition Compounds
ELEVEN / Chemical Bonds in Organic Compounds
The Nature of the Problem
Contributing Bond Energies
Standard Bond Energies
More about Contributing Bond Energy
Some Applications of Reorganizational Energies
Organometallic Compounds
Cohesive Energy
TWELVE / Summary: Application to the Oxidation of Ethane
The Nature of Ethane
Oxidation Step One: Ethanol
Oxidation Step Two: The Second Hydroxyl
Oxidation Step Three: Acetic Acid
Oxidation Completion: Carbon Dioxide and Water
Conclusion
Table of Logarithms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 23rd June 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161954