Chemical Binding and Structure
1st Edition
Chemical Binding and Structure describes the chemical binding and structure in terms of current chemical theory.
This book is composed of 13 chapters, and starts with a presentation of the principles of the old and modified quantum theory and its application. The next chapters cover some basic topics related to chemical binding and structure, including electrons, the periodic table, the electrovalent and covalent bonds, and molecular geometry. These topics are followed by discussions on the nature of the bond in transition metal complexes; electronic and crystal structure; crystallinity; and other states of matter. The concluding chapters are devoted to some analytical techniques for structure determination, such as diffraction and spectroscopic methods.
This book is of value to high school and college chemistry teachers and students.
Table of Contents
General Introduction
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter One · The Old and New Quantum Theories
Protons, Neutrons, Electrons and Atoms
The Old Quantum Theory and its Application to Atoms
The New Quantum Theory—Wave Mechanics
The Wave Equation and the Quantization of Momentum and Energy
The Relationship between the Old Quantum Theory and Wave Mechanics
Practical Applications of the Wave Properties of Matter
Chapter Two · Electrons in Atoms, and the Periodic Table
Quantum Numbers and Energy Levels
Electronic Structures of Atoms
Magnetic Properties and the Hund Principle
Electronic Structures and the Periodic Classification
Chapter Three · The Electrovalent Bond
General Features of Electrovalency
The Size and Ease of Formation of Ions with a Rare Gas Configuration
The Stability of Electrovalent Compounds
Other Simple Cations
Chapter Four · The Covalent Bond and Molecular Geometry
General Aspects of Covalent Binding
Orbitals and Molecular Geometry
The Electrostatic Approach to Molecular Geometry
Chapter Five · The Distribution of Electrons in Molecules
Molecular Orbitals
Resonance
Partial Ionic Character of Covalent Bonds
Molecular Polarity
The Hydrogen Bond
Chapter Six · Complexes of Transition Metals; Electron-Deficient Compounds
General Features of Transition Complexes
The Nature of the Bonds in Complexes; Crystal Field Theory
Metallic Carbonyls and Sandwich Compounds
Electron-Deficient Compounds
Chapter Seven · Electronic Structure and Chemical Reactions
The Stability and Reactivity of Chemical Compounds
Electron-Transfer Reactions
Rates and Equilibria for Electron-Transfer Reactions
Proton-Transfer Reactions
Analogies between Electron-Transfer and Proton-Transfer Reactions
A Classification of Reactions
Plates
Chapter Eight · Structure and Bonding in Crystals
The Packing of Equal Spheres
Some Typical Structures
Forces in Crystals
Bond Type and Complexes in Crystals
Chapter Nine · Further Aspects of the Crystalline State
Crystal Structure and External Crystalline Form
Crystal Imperfections
Substitutional Solid Solutions
Solids of Variable Composition and Irregular Structure
Chapter Ten · The Other States of Matter
The Gaseous State Liquids and Glasses
High Polymers
Solutions of Non-Electrolytes
Aqueous Solutions of Electrolytes
The Adsorbed State
Chapter Eleven · Diffraction Methods of Structure Determination
The Principle of Diffraction Methods
X-Ray Diffraction by Crystals
Neutron Diffraction
Electron Diffraction
Chapter Twelve · Spectroscopic Methods of Structure Determination
General Principles
Pure Rotation Spectra
Vibration-Rotation Spectra
Electronic Spectra
Chemical Constitution and Color
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance
Electron Spin Resonance
Chapter Thirteen · Miscellaneous Methods of Structure Determination
Magnetic Measurements
Dipole Moments
Thermochemical Measurements
Optical Activity
Other Methods of Structure Determination
Bibliography
Problems
Table of Fundamental Constants and Conversion Factors
Answers to Numerical Problems
Index
