Chemical Binding and Structure describes the chemical binding and structure in terms of current chemical theory. This book is composed of 13 chapters, and starts with a presentation of the principles of the old and modified quantum theory and its application. The next chapters cover some basic topics related to chemical binding and structure, including electrons, the periodic table, the electrovalent and covalent bonds, and molecular geometry. These topics are followed by discussions on the nature of the bond in transition metal complexes; electronic and crystal structure; crystallinity; and other states of matter. The concluding chapters are devoted to some analytical techniques for structure determination, such as diffraction and spectroscopic methods. This book is of value to high school and college chemistry teachers and students.

Table of Contents



General Introduction

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter One · The Old and New Quantum Theories

Protons, Neutrons, Electrons and Atoms

The Old Quantum Theory and its Application to Atoms

The New Quantum Theory—Wave Mechanics

The Wave Equation and the Quantization of Momentum and Energy

The Relationship between the Old Quantum Theory and Wave Mechanics

Practical Applications of the Wave Properties of Matter

Chapter Two · Electrons in Atoms, and the Periodic Table

Quantum Numbers and Energy Levels

Electronic Structures of Atoms

Magnetic Properties and the Hund Principle

Electronic Structures and the Periodic Classification

Chapter Three · The Electrovalent Bond

General Features of Electrovalency

The Size and Ease of Formation of Ions with a Rare Gas Configuration

The Stability of Electrovalent Compounds

Other Simple Cations

Chapter Four · The Covalent Bond and Molecular Geometry

General Aspects of Covalent Binding

Orbitals and Molecular Geometry

The Electrostatic Approach to Molecular Geometry

Chapter Five · The Distribution of Electrons in Molecules

Molecular Orbitals

Resonance

Partial Ionic Character of Covalent Bonds

Molecular Polarity

The Hydrogen Bond

Chapter Six · Complexes of Transition Metals; Electron-Deficient Compounds

General Features of Transition Complexes

The Nature of the Bonds in Complexes; Crystal Field Theory

Metallic Carbonyls and Sandwich Compounds

Electron-Deficient Compounds

Chapter Seven · Electronic Structure and Chemical Reactions

The Stability and Reactivity of Chemical Compounds

Electron-Transfer Reactions

Rates and Equilibria for Electron-Transfer Reactions

Proton-Transfer Reactions

Analogies between Electron-Transfer and Proton-Transfer Reactions

A Classification of Reactions

Plates

Chapter Eight · Structure and Bonding in Crystals

The Packing of Equal Spheres

Some Typical Structures

Forces in Crystals

Bond Type and Complexes in Crystals

Chapter Nine · Further Aspects of the Crystalline State

Crystal Structure and External Crystalline Form

Crystal Imperfections

Substitutional Solid Solutions

Solids of Variable Composition and Irregular Structure

Chapter Ten · The Other States of Matter

The Gaseous State Liquids and Glasses

High Polymers

Solutions of Non-Electrolytes

Aqueous Solutions of Electrolytes

The Adsorbed State

Chapter Eleven · Diffraction Methods of Structure Determination

The Principle of Diffraction Methods

X-Ray Diffraction by Crystals

Neutron Diffraction

Electron Diffraction

Chapter Twelve · Spectroscopic Methods of Structure Determination

General Principles

Pure Rotation Spectra

Vibration-Rotation Spectra

Electronic Spectra

Chemical Constitution and Color

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance

Electron Spin Resonance

Chapter Thirteen · Miscellaneous Methods of Structure Determination

Magnetic Measurements

Dipole Moments

Thermochemical Measurements

Optical Activity

Other Methods of Structure Determination

Bibliography

Problems

Table of Fundamental Constants and Conversion Factors

Answers to Numerical Problems

Index