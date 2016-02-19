Chemical and Biological Aspects of Pyridoxal Catalysis contains the proceedings of the symposium of the International Union of Biochemistry, held in Rome in October 1962. The proceedings cover the lectures, discussions, and scientific papers on the many aspects of pyridoxal biochemistry. The book presents a wide range of topics of pyridoxal biochemistry, starting with a brief review of the history of the chemistry of vitamin B6 and pyridoxal-containing systems, and their significance in the understanding of the catalytic effects of pyridoxal. Structural features of glutamic aspartic transaminase; studies on leucine decarboxylase; cleavage of cystamine by diamineoxidase; and enzymatic steps in the degradation of vitamin B6 by bacteria are also discussed. The final chapter gives a brief survey of the developments in the study of catalytic functions and biological role of PLP enzymes. Biochemists, biologists, chemists, enzymologists, pharmacologists, and physicians will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Addresses

Non-Enzymatic Reactions of Pyridoxal and their Significance

Schiff Bases of Pyridoxal Analogs : Molecular Species in Solution

The Imidazole-Imidazolium Ion Concerted General Acid, General Base Catalysis of the Transamination of Pyridoxal by α-Aminophenylacetic Acid

Transaldimination Reactions of Pyridoxal and Related Compounds

Reactions of Pyridoxal-N-Methochloride with Amino Acids

Intermediate Compounds of Non-Enzymic Transaminations

Non-Enzymic Transaminations of γ-Aminobutyric Acid

A Quantum-Mechanical Investigation of Pyridoxal-Dependent Reactions

The Reactivity of the Pyridoxal Phosphate Group of Glutamic Aspartic Aminotransferase

Binary Complexes Involved in Enzymic Transamination

Structural Features of Glutamic Aspartic Transaminase

The Role of Thiol Groups in Aspartate-Glutamate Transaminase

The Resolution of Aspartate Aminotransferase

The Differences between the Glutamic Oxaloacetic Apotransaminases of Mitochondria and the Supernatant Fraction of Beef Liver

The Mechanism of Enzymatic Transamination

Kinetic Studies of Glutamic-Aspartic Transaminase (Pig Heart Muscle)

Purification and Properties of the ß-Aspartic Decarboxylase of Desulfovibrio Desulfuricans

α-Keto Acid-Activated Enzymatic Decarboxylation of L-Aspartate to L-Alanine

Studies on Aminomalonate

Studies on Leucine Decarboxylase

Mammalian Aromatic L-Amino Acid Decarboxylase

Some Problems of Amino Acid Decarboxylase Inhibition

Some Notes on the Coenzyme Activity of Phosphopyridoxal Derivatives for the Glutamic Decarboxylase and Glutamic Aspartic Transaminase

Sur les Hydrazones de Phospho-5-Pyridoxal, Role Co-enzymatique et Stabilité

The Predetermined Synthesis of Inhibitors for Pyridoxalic Enzymes

The Investigation of the Interaction of Cycloserine and Related Compounds with Aspartate-Glutamate Transaminase

Preliminary Report on the Presence in Human Urine of Substances Influencing Pyridoxal Phosphate-dependent Enzymes

Inhibition in vivo et in vitro de Certains Enzymes à Pyridoxal Phosphate (PLP) par I'Hydrazide de l'Acide Isonicotinique (INH) et par la Cycloserine (CS)

The Identity of Cysteine Desulfhydrase with Cystathionase and Mechanism of Cysteine-Cystine Desulfhydration

Microbial Trans-sulfuration and the Mechanisms of some Pyridoxal Phosphate Potentiated Elimination and Replacement Reactions

Les Enzymes à Pyridoxal dans la Synthèse de la Taurine à Partir du Sulfate

Cleavage of Cystamine by Diamineoxidase

The Purification of Hog Kidney Diamine Oxidase

Histaminase, a Pyridoxal Phosphate and Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide-dependent Enzyme

Studies on the Cofactors and Optical Properties of Hog Kidney Diamine Oxidase

Plasma Amine Oxidase, a Cupric-Pyridoxal Phosphate Enzyme

An ADP-Dependent Threonine Dehydrase from Clostridium Tetanomorphum

Effects of Thyroid Hormones on Different Types of Pyridoxal Phosphate-dependent Enzymes of Rat Liver

Vitamin B6 and Toxopyrimidine Convulsions

Inhibition of Liver Kynureninase in Hypophysectomized or Adrenalectomized Rats

Tryptophanase-Tryphophan Synthetase Relationship

Enzymatisch-optische Bestimmung von Pyridoxal-5-phosphorsäureester und Pyridoxamin-5-phosphorsäureester mit Glutamat/Aspartat-Transaminase aus Bierhefe

The Relation of Vitamin B6 to Transport

Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate in the Structure and Function of Phosphorylase

Enzymatic Steps in the Degradation of Vitamin B6 by Bacteria

Current Progress in Research on Biological Pyridoxal Catalysis

Subject Index