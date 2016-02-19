Chemical and Biological Aspects of Pyridoxal Catalysis
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium of the International Union of Biochemistry, Rome, October 1962
Description
Chemical and Biological Aspects of Pyridoxal Catalysis contains the proceedings of the symposium of the International Union of Biochemistry, held in Rome in October 1962. The proceedings cover the lectures, discussions, and scientific papers on the many aspects of pyridoxal biochemistry. The book presents a wide range of topics of pyridoxal biochemistry, starting with a brief review of the history of the chemistry of vitamin B6 and pyridoxal-containing systems, and their significance in the understanding of the catalytic effects of pyridoxal. Structural features of glutamic aspartic transaminase; studies on leucine decarboxylase; cleavage of cystamine by diamineoxidase; and enzymatic steps in the degradation of vitamin B6 by bacteria are also discussed. The final chapter gives a brief survey of the developments in the study of catalytic functions and biological role of PLP enzymes. Biochemists, biologists, chemists, enzymologists, pharmacologists, and physicians will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Addresses
Non-Enzymatic Reactions of Pyridoxal and their Significance
Schiff Bases of Pyridoxal Analogs : Molecular Species in Solution
The Imidazole-Imidazolium Ion Concerted General Acid, General Base Catalysis of the Transamination of Pyridoxal by α-Aminophenylacetic Acid
Transaldimination Reactions of Pyridoxal and Related Compounds
Reactions of Pyridoxal-N-Methochloride with Amino Acids
Intermediate Compounds of Non-Enzymic Transaminations
Non-Enzymic Transaminations of γ-Aminobutyric Acid
A Quantum-Mechanical Investigation of Pyridoxal-Dependent Reactions
The Reactivity of the Pyridoxal Phosphate Group of Glutamic Aspartic Aminotransferase
Binary Complexes Involved in Enzymic Transamination
Structural Features of Glutamic Aspartic Transaminase
The Role of Thiol Groups in Aspartate-Glutamate Transaminase
The Resolution of Aspartate Aminotransferase
The Differences between the Glutamic Oxaloacetic Apotransaminases of Mitochondria and the Supernatant Fraction of Beef Liver
The Mechanism of Enzymatic Transamination
Kinetic Studies of Glutamic-Aspartic Transaminase (Pig Heart Muscle)
Purification and Properties of the ß-Aspartic Decarboxylase of Desulfovibrio Desulfuricans
α-Keto Acid-Activated Enzymatic Decarboxylation of L-Aspartate to L-Alanine
Studies on Aminomalonate
Studies on Leucine Decarboxylase
Mammalian Aromatic L-Amino Acid Decarboxylase
Some Problems of Amino Acid Decarboxylase Inhibition
Some Notes on the Coenzyme Activity of Phosphopyridoxal Derivatives for the Glutamic Decarboxylase and Glutamic Aspartic Transaminase
Sur les Hydrazones de Phospho-5-Pyridoxal, Role Co-enzymatique et Stabilité
The Predetermined Synthesis of Inhibitors for Pyridoxalic Enzymes
The Investigation of the Interaction of Cycloserine and Related Compounds with Aspartate-Glutamate Transaminase
Preliminary Report on the Presence in Human Urine of Substances Influencing Pyridoxal Phosphate-dependent Enzymes
Inhibition in vivo et in vitro de Certains Enzymes à Pyridoxal Phosphate (PLP) par I'Hydrazide de l'Acide Isonicotinique (INH) et par la Cycloserine (CS)
The Identity of Cysteine Desulfhydrase with Cystathionase and Mechanism of Cysteine-Cystine Desulfhydration
Microbial Trans-sulfuration and the Mechanisms of some Pyridoxal Phosphate Potentiated Elimination and Replacement Reactions
Les Enzymes à Pyridoxal dans la Synthèse de la Taurine à Partir du Sulfate
Cleavage of Cystamine by Diamineoxidase
The Purification of Hog Kidney Diamine Oxidase
Histaminase, a Pyridoxal Phosphate and Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide-dependent Enzyme
Studies on the Cofactors and Optical Properties of Hog Kidney Diamine Oxidase
Plasma Amine Oxidase, a Cupric-Pyridoxal Phosphate Enzyme
An ADP-Dependent Threonine Dehydrase from Clostridium Tetanomorphum
Effects of Thyroid Hormones on Different Types of Pyridoxal Phosphate-dependent Enzymes of Rat Liver
Vitamin B6 and Toxopyrimidine Convulsions
Inhibition of Liver Kynureninase in Hypophysectomized or Adrenalectomized Rats
Tryptophanase-Tryphophan Synthetase Relationship
Enzymatisch-optische Bestimmung von Pyridoxal-5-phosphorsäureester und Pyridoxamin-5-phosphorsäureester mit Glutamat/Aspartat-Transaminase aus Bierhefe
The Relation of Vitamin B6 to Transport
Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate in the Structure and Function of Phosphorylase
Enzymatic Steps in the Degradation of Vitamin B6 by Bacteria
Current Progress in Research on Biological Pyridoxal Catalysis
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152387