Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125054010, 9780323151603

Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers V1

1st Edition

Editors: C. Bradley Moore
eBook ISBN: 9780323151603
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 410
Description

Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers aims to give a general introduction to as well as an evaluation of the successful application of lasers in various areas, especially in the fields of chemistry and biochemistry. The book begins with a basic knowledge of general laser physics and the types of lasers, then moves on to more specific topics that include the Raman spectra of biological materials; laser spectroscopy of gas phase ions; and optical analogs of magnetic spectroscopy. The text also discusses the molecular beams; the energy flow in polyatomic molecules; and the different properties of molecules in relation to electronical excitation and quasi-electric light scattering. Studies of different chemical reactions are also included. The text is recommended for chemists, biochemists, and chemical physicists who want to know more about lasers and its applications to their respective fields. The book will also be helpful for those concerned with the chemical reactions lasers can bring about and for those who want to conduct further studies regarding laser uses.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Laser Sources

Introduction

I. General Laser Physics

II. Commercial Gas Lasers

III. Solid State Lasers

IV. Dye Lasers

V. Chemical and Molecular Lasers

VI. Semiconductor Lasers

VII. Nonlinear Operations

References

2. Raman Spectra of Biological Materials

I. Introduction

II. Vibrational Spectra

III. Raman Spectra of Different Classes of Biological Materials

IV. Resonance Raman Spectra of Biological Chromophores

V. Concluding Remarks

References

3. Laser Spectroscopy of Gas Phase Ions

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Atomic Negative Ion Photodetachment

IV. Molecular Negative Ion Photodetachment

V. Multiphoton Photodetachment

VI. Photodissociation of Positive Ions

VII. Future Developments

References

4. Optical Analogs of Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. The Classical Description of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

III. Geometric Representation of an Optical Two-Level System

IV. Optical Nutation, Photon Echoes, and Other Coherent Optical Phenomena

V. Double Resonance Spectroscopy

VI. Other Applications

VII. Future Possibilities

References

5. Molecular Beams

I. Introduction

II. Interaction of Light with a Beam

III. Beam-Laser Accomplishments

IV. Speculation

V. Summary

References

6. Energy Flow in Polyatomic Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Infrared Laser-Induced Fluorescence

III. Metastable Vibrational Species

IV. Intermode Vibrational Energy Transfer

V. Laser-Laser Double Resonance Techniques

VI. Time-Resolved Thermal Lensing Techniques

VII. Future Applications and Possibilities

VIII. Conclusions

References

7. Stimulation of Chemical Reactions with Laser Radiation

I. Introduction

II. Photochemical Effect of Infrared Laser Radiation: Theoretical Aspects of the Problem

III. Photochemical Effect of Infrared Laser Radiation: Experimental Results

IV. Unsolved Problems and Potential Applications

References

8. Dynamic Properties of Electronically Excited Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Photophysical Processes

III. Photochemical Processes

References

9. The Use of Quasi-Elastic Light Scattering for the Determination of the Collective Properties of Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Noble Gases and Spherical Top Molecules

III. Anisotropic Molecules

IV. Macromolecules and Optical Rotation

References

10. Kinetic Studies of Very Rapid Chemical Reactions in Solution

I. Introduction

II. The Laser Temperature-Jump Technique

III. Summary of Some Systems Studied by the Raman Laser Temperature-Jump Apparatus

IV. Future Laser Temperature-Jump Apparatus Improvements

References

11. Rapid Reactions in Photobiology

I. General Introduction

II. Photosynthesis

III. Vision

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

C. Bradley Moore

