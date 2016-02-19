Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers V1
1st Edition
Description
Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers aims to give a general introduction to as well as an evaluation of the successful application of lasers in various areas, especially in the fields of chemistry and biochemistry. The book begins with a basic knowledge of general laser physics and the types of lasers, then moves on to more specific topics that include the Raman spectra of biological materials; laser spectroscopy of gas phase ions; and optical analogs of magnetic spectroscopy. The text also discusses the molecular beams; the energy flow in polyatomic molecules; and the different properties of molecules in relation to electronical excitation and quasi-electric light scattering. Studies of different chemical reactions are also included. The text is recommended for chemists, biochemists, and chemical physicists who want to know more about lasers and its applications to their respective fields. The book will also be helpful for those concerned with the chemical reactions lasers can bring about and for those who want to conduct further studies regarding laser uses.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Laser Sources
Introduction
I. General Laser Physics
II. Commercial Gas Lasers
III. Solid State Lasers
IV. Dye Lasers
V. Chemical and Molecular Lasers
VI. Semiconductor Lasers
VII. Nonlinear Operations
References
2. Raman Spectra of Biological Materials
I. Introduction
II. Vibrational Spectra
III. Raman Spectra of Different Classes of Biological Materials
IV. Resonance Raman Spectra of Biological Chromophores
V. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Laser Spectroscopy of Gas Phase Ions
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Atomic Negative Ion Photodetachment
IV. Molecular Negative Ion Photodetachment
V. Multiphoton Photodetachment
VI. Photodissociation of Positive Ions
VII. Future Developments
References
4. Optical Analogs of Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. The Classical Description of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
III. Geometric Representation of an Optical Two-Level System
IV. Optical Nutation, Photon Echoes, and Other Coherent Optical Phenomena
V. Double Resonance Spectroscopy
VI. Other Applications
VII. Future Possibilities
References
5. Molecular Beams
I. Introduction
II. Interaction of Light with a Beam
III. Beam-Laser Accomplishments
IV. Speculation
V. Summary
References
6. Energy Flow in Polyatomic Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Infrared Laser-Induced Fluorescence
III. Metastable Vibrational Species
IV. Intermode Vibrational Energy Transfer
V. Laser-Laser Double Resonance Techniques
VI. Time-Resolved Thermal Lensing Techniques
VII. Future Applications and Possibilities
VIII. Conclusions
References
7. Stimulation of Chemical Reactions with Laser Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Photochemical Effect of Infrared Laser Radiation: Theoretical Aspects of the Problem
III. Photochemical Effect of Infrared Laser Radiation: Experimental Results
IV. Unsolved Problems and Potential Applications
References
8. Dynamic Properties of Electronically Excited Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Photophysical Processes
III. Photochemical Processes
References
9. The Use of Quasi-Elastic Light Scattering for the Determination of the Collective Properties of Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Noble Gases and Spherical Top Molecules
III. Anisotropic Molecules
IV. Macromolecules and Optical Rotation
References
10. Kinetic Studies of Very Rapid Chemical Reactions in Solution
I. Introduction
II. The Laser Temperature-Jump Technique
III. Summary of Some Systems Studied by the Raman Laser Temperature-Jump Apparatus
IV. Future Laser Temperature-Jump Apparatus Improvements
References
11. Rapid Reactions in Photobiology
I. General Introduction
II. Photosynthesis
III. Vision
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151603