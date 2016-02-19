Chemical Analysis of Additives in Plastics
2nd Edition
Description
International Series in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 46: Chemical Analysis of Additives in Plastics, Second Edition brings together numerous investigations on the characterization, identification, and determination of various types of additives in plastics.
This book is divided into five chapters. Chapters 1 and 2 describe first the methods for examining additives present in polymers based on either direct spectroscopy of a cast polymer film or on solvent extraction of total additives from the polymer followed by quantitative chemical or physical analysis for various components in the extract. Chapter 3 discusses the application of thin-layer and column chromatography to the separation and determination of known additives. Chapters 4 and 5 examine the application of combined chromatographic and spectroscopic techniques for the separation and determination of unknown plastics additives. This book will prove useful to plastics manufacturers, researchers, institutions, and universities.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1 Quantitative determination of known additives
1.1 General discussion
1.2 Direct examination of polymer
1.3 Preliminary extraction of additives from polymer
1.4 Determination of phenolic antioxidants
1.5 Determination of amine antioxidants
1.6 Determination of plasticizers
1.7 Determination of ultraviolet absorbers and optical brightness
1.8 Determination of Polygard
1.9 Determination of diorganosulphide and tertiary phosphite antioxidants
1.10 Determination of organic peroxides
1.11 Determination of styrene, acrylonitrile and methacrylonitrile
1.12 Determination of organotin and other organometallic stabilizers in PVC
Chapter 2 Identification of additives by direct examination of solvent extracts of polymers
Chapter 3 Application of thin-layer and column chromatography to the separation and determination of known additives
Chapter 4 Application of chromatography followed by spectroscopy to the identification and determination of unknown additive mixtures
4.1 Column chromatography
4.2 Paper chromatography
4.3 The powerful combination - thin-layer chromatography and spectroscopy
Chapter 5 Application of gas chromatography
5.1 Characterization and determination of additives
5.2 Characterization and determination of monomers and volatiles
References
Supplementary Reference List
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278797
About the Author
T. R. Crompton
Affiliations and Expertise
North West Water Authority, Warrington, UK