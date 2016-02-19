International Series in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 46: Chemical Analysis of Additives in Plastics, Second Edition brings together numerous investigations on the characterization, identification, and determination of various types of additives in plastics.

This book is divided into five chapters. Chapters 1 and 2 describe first the methods for examining additives present in polymers based on either direct spectroscopy of a cast polymer film or on solvent extraction of total additives from the polymer followed by quantitative chemical or physical analysis for various components in the extract. Chapter 3 discusses the application of thin-layer and column chromatography to the separation and determination of known additives. Chapters 4 and 5 examine the application of combined chromatographic and spectroscopic techniques for the separation and determination of unknown plastics additives. This book will prove useful to plastics manufacturers, researchers, institutions, and universities.