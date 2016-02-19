Chemical Analysis of Additives in Plastics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080204970, 9781483278797

Chemical Analysis of Additives in Plastics

2nd Edition

Authors: T. R. Crompton
eBook ISBN: 9781483278797
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 380
Description

International Series in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 46: Chemical Analysis of Additives in Plastics, Second Edition brings together numerous investigations on the characterization, identification, and determination of various types of additives in plastics.
This book is divided into five chapters. Chapters 1 and 2 describe first the methods for examining additives present in polymers based on either direct spectroscopy of a cast polymer film or on solvent extraction of total additives from the polymer followed by quantitative chemical or physical analysis for various components in the extract. Chapter 3 discusses the application of thin-layer and column chromatography to the separation and determination of known additives. Chapters 4 and 5 examine the application of combined chromatographic and spectroscopic techniques for the separation and determination of unknown plastics additives. This book will prove useful to plastics manufacturers, researchers, institutions, and universities.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1 Quantitative determination of known additives

1.1 General discussion

1.2 Direct examination of polymer

1.3 Preliminary extraction of additives from polymer

1.4 Determination of phenolic antioxidants

1.5 Determination of amine antioxidants

1.6 Determination of plasticizers

1.7 Determination of ultraviolet absorbers and optical brightness

1.8 Determination of Polygard

1.9 Determination of diorganosulphide and tertiary phosphite antioxidants

1.10 Determination of organic peroxides

1.11 Determination of styrene, acrylonitrile and methacrylonitrile

1.12 Determination of organotin and other organometallic stabilizers in PVC

Chapter 2 Identification of additives by direct examination of solvent extracts of polymers

Chapter 3 Application of thin-layer and column chromatography to the separation and determination of known additives

Chapter 4 Application of chromatography followed by spectroscopy to the identification and determination of unknown additive mixtures

4.1 Column chromatography

4.2 Paper chromatography

4.3 The powerful combination - thin-layer chromatography and spectroscopy

Chapter 5 Application of gas chromatography

5.1 Characterization and determination of additives

5.2 Characterization and determination of monomers and volatiles

References

Supplementary Reference List

Subject Index

About the Author

T. R. Crompton

Affiliations and Expertise

North West Water Authority, Warrington, UK

