Chelating Agents and Metal Chelates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123954992, 9780323146418

Chelating Agents and Metal Chelates

1st Edition

Editors: F Dwyer
eBook ISBN: 9780323146418
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 546
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Chelating Agents and Metal Chelates focuses on the structure and properties of metal chelates, as well as bond types, stereochemistry, and optical phenomena.

The selection first offers information on historical background and fundamental concepts and the nature of metal-ligand bond. Discussions focus on the structure and stability of metal chelates, bond types and characteristic properties, classes of acceptor metal atoms, and metal-metal bonds in complex compounds. The text also touches on bidentate chelates, design and stereochemistry of multidentate chelating agents, and optical phenomena in metal chelates.

The publication ponders on oxidation-reduction potentials as functions of donor atom and ligand and metal chelates of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid and related substances. Topics include liquid junction potentials, reversibility, measurement of redox potentials, ethylenediaminetetraacetato chelate couples, and metal chelates of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid. The text also takes a look at metal chelates in biological systems and physical and coordination chemistry of tetrapyrrole pigments.

The manuscript is a vital reference for senior students, research workers, biologists, and medical scientists interested in the chemistry of metal chelates.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Historical Background and Fundamental Concepts

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Fundamental Concepts

IV. Investigation of the Structure of Metal Chelates

V. The Stability of Metal Chelates

References

2. The Nature of the Metal-Ligand Bond

I. Bond Types and Characteristic Properties

II. The Classes of Acceptor Metal Atoms

III. Consideration of Orbitals and Orbital Properties

IV. Metal-Metal Bonds in Complex Compounds

References

3. Bidentate Chelates

I. Introduction

II. Oxygen Chelates

III. Nitrogen Chelates

IV. Sulfur Chelates

V. Phosphorus and Arsenic Chelates

References

4. Design and Stereochemistry of Multidentate Chelating Agents

I. Introduction

II. Tridentate Chelating Agents

III. Quadridentate Chelating Agents

IV. Quinquedentate Chelating Agents

V. Sexadentate Chelating Agents

VI. Higher Multidentate Chelating Agents

References

5. Optical Phenomena in Metal Chelates

I. General Introduction

II. Optical Isomerism and Stereochemistry

III. Methods of Resolution

IV. Stereospecificity

V. Rotary Dispersion and Configuration

References

6. Oxidation-Reduction Potentials as Functions of Donor Atom and Ligand

I. Theoretical Aspects

II. Liquid Junction Potentials

III. Reversibility

IV. Measurement of Redox Potentials

V. Factors Governing Redox Potential Values

VI. Evaluation of the Terms in the Born-Haber Cycle

VII. Aquo Couples

VIII. The Potentials of Fe(II)/(III) Complex Couples

IX. Hexacyano Metal Complex Couples

X. Ethylenediaminetetraacetato Chelate Couples

XI. Metal Phenanthroline-Type Chelate Couples

XII. Ruthenium Chelate Couples

XIII. Osmium Chelate Couples

XIV. The Effect of Substitution in the Ligand

References

7. Metal Chelates of Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid and Related Substances

I. Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid

II. The Metal Chelates of Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid

III. 1,2-Propylenediaminetetraacetic Acid and its Metal Chelates

IV. Cis- and Trans-1,2-Cyclohexanediaminetetraacetic Acids

References

8. Enzyme-Metal Ion Activation and

Catalytic Phenomena with Metal Complexes

I. Metal Enzyme Catalysis

II. The Reactivity of Coordinated Molecules

III. Metal Ion Catalysis

References

9. Metal Chelates in Biological Systems

I. Metal Ion Toxicity

II. Biological Effects of Synthetic Chelates

III. Metal Chelates in Microbiological Systems

IV. Clinical Uses of Metal Chelates

V. Conclusions

References

10. Physical and Coordination Chemistry of the Tetrapyrrole Pigments

I. Porphyrins as Chelating Agents

II. Perpendicular Coordination by Metal Porphyrin Chelates

III. The Nature of the Metal-Ligand Bond

IV. Physicochemical Properties

V. Hemoproteins: Some Aspects of Their Coordination Chemistry and Some Model Compounds

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
546
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323146418

About the Editor

F Dwyer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.