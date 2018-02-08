Chelating Agents and Metal Chelates
1st Edition
Description
Chelating Agents and Metal Chelates focuses on the structure and properties of metal chelates, as well as bond types, stereochemistry, and optical phenomena.
The selection first offers information on historical background and fundamental concepts and the nature of metal-ligand bond. Discussions focus on the structure and stability of metal chelates, bond types and characteristic properties, classes of acceptor metal atoms, and metal-metal bonds in complex compounds. The text also touches on bidentate chelates, design and stereochemistry of multidentate chelating agents, and optical phenomena in metal chelates.
The publication ponders on oxidation-reduction potentials as functions of donor atom and ligand and metal chelates of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid and related substances. Topics include liquid junction potentials, reversibility, measurement of redox potentials, ethylenediaminetetraacetato chelate couples, and metal chelates of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid. The text also takes a look at metal chelates in biological systems and physical and coordination chemistry of tetrapyrrole pigments.
The manuscript is a vital reference for senior students, research workers, biologists, and medical scientists interested in the chemistry of metal chelates.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Historical Background and Fundamental Concepts
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Fundamental Concepts
IV. Investigation of the Structure of Metal Chelates
V. The Stability of Metal Chelates
References
2. The Nature of the Metal-Ligand Bond
I. Bond Types and Characteristic Properties
II. The Classes of Acceptor Metal Atoms
III. Consideration of Orbitals and Orbital Properties
IV. Metal-Metal Bonds in Complex Compounds
References
3. Bidentate Chelates
I. Introduction
II. Oxygen Chelates
III. Nitrogen Chelates
IV. Sulfur Chelates
V. Phosphorus and Arsenic Chelates
References
4. Design and Stereochemistry of Multidentate Chelating Agents
I. Introduction
II. Tridentate Chelating Agents
III. Quadridentate Chelating Agents
IV. Quinquedentate Chelating Agents
V. Sexadentate Chelating Agents
VI. Higher Multidentate Chelating Agents
References
5. Optical Phenomena in Metal Chelates
I. General Introduction
II. Optical Isomerism and Stereochemistry
III. Methods of Resolution
IV. Stereospecificity
V. Rotary Dispersion and Configuration
References
6. Oxidation-Reduction Potentials as Functions of Donor Atom and Ligand
I. Theoretical Aspects
II. Liquid Junction Potentials
III. Reversibility
IV. Measurement of Redox Potentials
V. Factors Governing Redox Potential Values
VI. Evaluation of the Terms in the Born-Haber Cycle
VII. Aquo Couples
VIII. The Potentials of Fe(II)/(III) Complex Couples
IX. Hexacyano Metal Complex Couples
X. Ethylenediaminetetraacetato Chelate Couples
XI. Metal Phenanthroline-Type Chelate Couples
XII. Ruthenium Chelate Couples
XIII. Osmium Chelate Couples
XIV. The Effect of Substitution in the Ligand
References
7. Metal Chelates of Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid and Related Substances
I. Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid
II. The Metal Chelates of Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid
III. 1,2-Propylenediaminetetraacetic Acid and its Metal Chelates
IV. Cis- and Trans-1,2-Cyclohexanediaminetetraacetic Acids
References
8. Enzyme-Metal Ion Activation and
Catalytic Phenomena with Metal Complexes
I. Metal Enzyme Catalysis
II. The Reactivity of Coordinated Molecules
III. Metal Ion Catalysis
References
9. Metal Chelates in Biological Systems
I. Metal Ion Toxicity
II. Biological Effects of Synthetic Chelates
III. Metal Chelates in Microbiological Systems
IV. Clinical Uses of Metal Chelates
V. Conclusions
References
10. Physical and Coordination Chemistry of the Tetrapyrrole Pigments
I. Porphyrins as Chelating Agents
II. Perpendicular Coordination by Metal Porphyrin Chelates
III. The Nature of the Metal-Ligand Bond
IV. Physicochemical Properties
V. Hemoproteins: Some Aspects of Their Coordination Chemistry and Some Model Compounds
References
Author Index
Subject Index
