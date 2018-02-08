Chelating Agents and Metal Chelates focuses on the structure and properties of metal chelates, as well as bond types, stereochemistry, and optical phenomena.

The selection first offers information on historical background and fundamental concepts and the nature of metal-ligand bond. Discussions focus on the structure and stability of metal chelates, bond types and characteristic properties, classes of acceptor metal atoms, and metal-metal bonds in complex compounds. The text also touches on bidentate chelates, design and stereochemistry of multidentate chelating agents, and optical phenomena in metal chelates.

The publication ponders on oxidation-reduction potentials as functions of donor atom and ligand and metal chelates of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid and related substances. Topics include liquid junction potentials, reversibility, measurement of redox potentials, ethylenediaminetetraacetato chelate couples, and metal chelates of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid. The text also takes a look at metal chelates in biological systems and physical and coordination chemistry of tetrapyrrole pigments.

The manuscript is a vital reference for senior students, research workers, biologists, and medical scientists interested in the chemistry of metal chelates.