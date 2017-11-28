Cheetahs: Biology and Conservation

Foreword

Stephen O'Brien

Section 1: The Cheetah

1. A Brief History of Cheetah Conservation

Laurie Marker, Jack Grisham, Bruce Brewer

2. History of the Cheetah–Human Relationship

Benison Pang, Blaire Van Valkenburgh, Kenneth F. Kitchell, Jr., Amy Dickman, Laurie Marker

3. The Cheetah: Evolutionary History and Paleoecology

Blaire Van Valkenburgh, Benison Pang, Marco Cherin, Lorenzo Rook

4. Cheetah Rangewide Status and Distribution

Laurie Marker, Bogdan Cristescu, Tess Morrison, Michael V. Flyman, Jane Horgan, Etotépé A. Sogbohossou, Charlene Bissett, Vincent Van Der Merwe, Iracelma B. De Matos Machado, Ezequiel Fabiano, Esther Van Der Meer, Ortwin Aschenborn, Joerg Melzheimer, Kim Young, Mohammad S. Farhadinia, Mary Wykstra, Monica Chege, Samna Abdoulkarim, Osman G. Amir, Ahmed Sh Mohanun, Osman D. Paulos, Abel R. Nhabanga, Jassiel L.J. M’soka, Farid Belbachir, Zelealem T. Ashenafi, Matti T. Nghikembua

5. Asiatic Cheetahs in Iran: Decline, Current Status and Threats

Mohammad S. Farhadinia, Luke T.B. Hunter, Houman Jowkar, George B. Schaller, Stephane Ostrowski

6. Conservation Genetics of the Cheetah: Genetic History and Implications for Conservation

Anne Schmidt-Küntzel, Desiré L. Dalton, Marilyn Menotti-Raymond, Ezequiel Fabiano, Pauline Charruau, Warren E. Johnson, Simone Sommer, Laurie Marker, Antoinette Kotzé, Stephen J. O’brien

7. Cheetah Specialization: Physiology and Morphology

Julie Meachen, Anne Schmidt-Küntzel, Holly Haefele, Gerhard Steenkamp, James M. Robinson, Marcela Randau, Natasha Mcgowan, David M. Scantlebury, Nikki Marks, Aaron Maule, Laurie Marker

8. Ecology of Free-Ranging Cheetahs

Laurie Marker, Bogdan Cristescu, Amy Dickman, Matti T. Nghikembua, Lorraine K. Boast, Tess Morrison, Joerg Melzheimer, Ezequiel Fabiano, Gus Mills, Bettina Wachter, David W. Macdonald

9. Behavior and Communication of Free-Ranging Cheetahs

Bettina Wachter, Femke Broekhuis, Joerg Melzheimer, Jane Horgan, Elena V. Chelysheva, Laurie Marker, Gus Mills, Tim Caro

Section 2: Conservation Threats

10. Drivers of Habitat Loss and Fragmentation: Implications for the Design of Landscape Linkages for Cheetahs

Richard M. Jeo, Anne Schmidt-Küntzel, Jonathan D. Ballou, M. Sanjayan

11. The Status of Key Prey Species and the Consequences of Prey Loss for Cheetah Conservation in North and West Africa

Laurie Marker, Thomas Rabeil, Pierre Comizzoli, Hayley Clements, Matti T. Nghikembua, Matt W. Hayward, Craig J. Tambling

12. The Impact of Climate Change on the Conservation and Survival of the Cheetah

Matti T. Nghikembua, Flavio Lehner, Wilbur Ottichilo, Laurie Marker, Steven C. Amstrup

13. The Costs and Causes of Human-Cheetah Conflict on Livestock and Game Farms

Amy Dickman, Niki A. Rust, Lorraine K. Boast, Mary Wykstra, Louisa Richmond-Coggan, Rebecca Klein, Moses Selebatso, Maurus Msuha, Laurie Marker

14. Pets and Pelts: Understanding and Combating Poaching and Trafficking in Cheetahs

Patricia Tricorache, Kristin Nowell, Günther Wirth, Nicholas Mitchell, Lorraine K. Boast, Laurie Marker

Section 3: Conservation Solutions

15. Use of Livestock Guarding Dogs to Reduce Human-Cheetah Conflict

Amy Dickman, Gail Potgieter, Jane Horgan, Kelly Stoner, Rebecca Klein, Jeannine Mcmanus, Laurie Marker

16. Improved and Alternative Livelihoods: Links Between Poverty Alleviation, Biodiversity and Cheetah Conservation

Mary Wykstra, Guy Combes, Nick Oguge, Rebecca Klein, Lorraine K. Boast, Alfons W. Mosimane, Laurie Marker

17. Coordination of Large Landscapes for Cheetah Conservation

Larkin A. Powell, Reinold Kharuxab, Laurie Marker, Matti T. Nghikembua, Sarah Omusula, Robin S. Reid, Andrei Snyman, Chris Weaver, Mary Wykstra

18. Cheetah Conservation and Educational Programs

Courtney Hughes, Jane Horgan, Rebecca Klein, Laurie Marker

19. Protected Areas for Cheetah Conservation

Bogdan Cristescu, Peter Lindsey, Olivia Maes, Charlene Bissett, Gus Mills, Laurie Marker

20. Cheetah Translocation and Reintroduction Programs: Past, Present, and Future

Lorraine K. Boast, Elena V. Chelysheva, Vincent Van Der Merwe, Anne Schmidt-Küntzel, Eli H. Walker, Deon Cilliers, Markus Gusset, Laurie Marker

21. Global Cheetah Conservation Policy: A Review of International Law and Enforcement

Kristin Nowell, Tatjana Rosen

Section 4: Captive Cheetahs

22. History of Cheetahs in Zoos and Demographic Trends Through Managed Captive Breeding Programs

Laurie Marker, Kate Vannelli, Markus Gusset, Lars Versteege, Karen Z. Meeks, Nadja Wielebnowski, Jan Louwman, Hanneke Louwman, Laurie B. Lackey

23. The Role of Zoos in Cheetah Conservation: Integrating Ex Situ and In Situ Conservation Action

Karin R. Schwartz, Markus Gusset, Adrienne E. Crosier, Lars Versteege, Simon Eyre, Amanda Tiffin, Antoinette Kotzé

24. Clinical Management of Captive Cheetahs

Ana Margarita Woc Colburn, Carlos R. Sanchez, Scott Citino, Adrienne E. Crosier, Suzanne Murray, Jacques Kaandorp, Christine Kaandorp, Laurie Marker

25. Diseases Impacting Captive and Free-Ranging Cheetahs

Karen A. Terio, Emily Mitchell, Chris Walzer, Anne Schmidt-Küntzel, Laurie Marker, Scott Citino

26. Nutritional Considerations for Captive Cheetahs

Katherine Whitehouse-Tedd, Ellen S. Dierenfeld, Anne A.M.J. Becker, Geert Huys, Sarah Depauw, Katherine R. Kerr, J. Jason Williams, Geert P.J. Janssens

27. Reproductive Physiology of the Cheetah and Assisted Reproductive Techniques

Adrienne E. Crosier, Bettina Wachter, Martin Schulman, Imke Lüders, Diana C. Koester, Nadja Wielebnowski, Pierre Comizzoli, Laurie Marker

28. Communicating the Conservation Message—Using Ambassador Cheetahs to Connect, Teach, and Inspire

Suzi Rapp, Kate Vannelli, Linda Castaneda, Annie Beckhelling, Susie Ekard, Cathryn Hilker, Janet Rose-Hinostroza, Alicia Sampson, Michelle Lloyd, Linda Stanek

Section 5: Techniques and Analyses

29. The Use of Remote Camera Trapping to Study Cheetahs: Past Reflections and Future Directions

Ezequiel Fabiano, Lorraine K. Boast, Angela K. Fuller, Chris Sutherland

30. Spoor Tracking to Monitor Cheetah Populations

Lorraine K. Boast, Linda Van Bommel, Leah Andresen, Ezequiel Fabiano

31. Mining Black Gold—Insights from Cheetah Scat Using Noninvasive Techniques in the Field and Laboratory: Scat-Detection Dogs, Genetic Assignment, Diet and Hormone Analyses

Anne Schmidt-Küntzel, Claudia Wultsch, Lorraine K. Boast, Birgit Braun, Leanne Van Der Weyde, Bettina Wachter, Rox Brummer, Eli H. Walker, Katherine Forsythe, Laurie Marker

32. Field Methods for Visual and Remote Monitoring of the Cheetah

Femke Broekhuis, Charlene Bissett, Elena V. Chelysheva

33. Capture, Care, Collaring, and Collection of Biomedical Samples in Free-Ranging Cheetahs

Laurie Marker, Anne Schmidt-Küntzel, Ruben Portas, Amy Dickman, Kyle Good, Axel Hartmann, Bogdan Cristescu, Joerg Melzheimer

34. Citizen Science in Cheetah Research

Esther Van Der Meer, Femke Broekhuis, Elena V. Chelysheva, Mary Wykstra, Harriet T. Davies-Mostert

35. Social Science Methods to Study Human–Cheetah Interactions

Niki A. Rust, Courtney Hughes

36. Spatial and Landscape Analysis: Applications for Cheetah Conservation

Richard M. Jeo, Leah andresen

37. Now You See them, Soon You Won’t: Statistical and Mathematical Models for Cheetah Conservation Management

Sandra Johnson, Bogdan Cristescu, Jacqueline T. Davis, Douglas W. Johnson, Kerrie Mengersen

38. A Review of Population Viability Analysis and Its Use in Cheetah Conservation

Bogdan Cristescu, Anne Schmidt-Küntzel, Karin R. Schwartz, Carl Traeholt, Laurie Marker, Ezequiel Fabiano, Kristin Leus, Kathy Traylor-Holzer

Section 6: The Future

39. The Conservation Status of the Cheetah

Sarah M. Durant, Nicholas Mitchell, Rosemary Groom, Audrey Ipavec, Rosie Woodroffe, Christine Breitenmoser, Luke T.B. Hunter

40. What Does the Future Hold for the Cheetah?

Laurie Marker, Lorraine K. Boast, Anne Schmidt-Küntzel