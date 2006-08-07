Characterization of Porous Solids VII, Volume 160
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 7th International Symposium on the Characterization of Porous Solids (COPS-VII), Aix-en-Provence, France, 26-28 May 2005
Table of Contents
Effect of pore morphology and topology on capillary condensation in nanopores: a theoretical and molecular simulation study (R.J.-M. Pellenq et al.).
Density Functional Theory Model of Adsorption on Amorphous and Microporous Solids (P.I. Ravikovitch, A.V. Neimark).
Characterization of zeolite membrane quality by using permporosimetry (K. Nakai et al.). A new classification of pore sizes (T.J. Mays). Characterization of nanoporous carbons (T.X. Nguyen, S.K. Bhatia). Molecular Modeling of Mercury Porosimetry (F. Porcheron et al.). Microcalorimetric Characterization of Hydrogen Adsorption on Nanoporous Carbon Materials (A. Matsumoto et al.). Characterisation of palladium supported on exchanged BEA and FAU zeolites for VOCs catalytic oxidation (H.L. Tidahy et al.). Characterization of the porosity of a microporous model carbon (Q. Cai et al.). Kureha activated carbon characterized by the adsorption of light hydrocarbons (W. Zhu et al.).
Water adsorption/desorption isotherms for characterization of microporosity in sandstone and carbonate rocks (H. Fischer et al.). CO2 adsorption in synthetic hard carbons (G. Reichenauer). Uncertainty in amount adsorbed and surface excess from uncertainty in high-pressure gas adsorption data (P. Pendleton).
A new methodology to characterize the porosity of Y zeolites by liquid chromatography (L. Teyssier et al.). Study of the microporous texture of active carbonsby Small Angle Neutron Scattering (N. Cohaut et al.). Transport properties of catalyst supports derived from a catalytic test reaction (D. Enke et al.). Melting of atomic layers in carbon nanotubes (L. Firlej, B. Kuchta). Monte Carlo simulation of the isosteric heats ¡V implications for the characterisation of porous materials (Y. He, N.A. Seaton). Study of the efficiency of monolithic activated carbon adsorption units (M. Yates et al.). Highly microporous carbons prepared by activation of kraft lignin with KOH (V. Fierro et al.). Characterization and modelling of argillaceous porous medium by compressional and shear acoustic waves (J. Riffaud et al.).
Description
The 7th International Symposium on the Characterization of Porous Solids (COPS-VII) was held in the Congress Centre in Aix-en-Provence between the 25th-28th May 2005. The symposium covered recent results of fundamental and applied research on the characterization of porous solids. Papers relating to characterization methods such as gas adsorption and liquid porosimetry, X-ray techniques and microscopic measurements as well as the corresponding molecular modelling methods were given. These characterization methods were shown to be applied to all types of porous solids such as clays, carbons, ordered mesoporous materials, porous glasses, oxides, zeolites and metal organic frameworks.
Key Features
- 36 oral presentations and 166 posters and around 230 guests from 27 countries.
- A large part of this symposium was devoted to the use computational methods to characterise porous solids
Readership
Chemical engineers and physical chemistry, consultants and researchers in academia and industry, material science
- 748
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- 7th August 2006
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080463711
- 9780444520227
Philip Llewellyn Editor
Laboratoire des Matériaux Divisés, Revetements, Electrocéramiques, Université de Provence-CNRS, Marseille, France
Francisco Rodríguez Reinoso Editor
The University of Alicante, Spain.
Jean Rouqerol Editor
Laboratoire des Matériaux Divisés, Revêtements, Electrocéramiques, Marseille, France
Nigel Seaton Editor
College of Science and Engineering, University of Edinburgh, Mayfield Road, Edinburgh, UK