Characterization of Porous Solids VII - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520227, 9780080463711

Characterization of Porous Solids VII, Volume 160

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 7th International Symposium on the Characterization of Porous Solids (COPS-VII), Aix-en-Provence, France, 26-28 May 2005

Editors: Philip Llewellyn Francisco Rodríguez Reinoso Jean Rouqerol Nigel Seaton
eBook ISBN: 9780080463711
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520227
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th August 2006
Page Count: 748
Table of Contents

Selected Papers Effect of pore morphology and topology on capillary condensation in nanopores: a theoretical and molecular simulation study (R.J.-M. Pellenq et al.).
Density Functional Theory Model of Adsorption on Amorphous and Microporous Solids (P.I. Ravikovitch, A.V. Neimark).
Characterization of zeolite membrane quality by using permporosimetry (K. Nakai et al.). A new classification of pore sizes (T.J. Mays). Characterization of nanoporous carbons (T.X. Nguyen, S.K. Bhatia). Molecular Modeling of Mercury Porosimetry (F. Porcheron et al.). Microcalorimetric Characterization of Hydrogen Adsorption on Nanoporous Carbon Materials (A. Matsumoto et al.). Characterisation of palladium supported on exchanged BEA and FAU zeolites for VOCs catalytic oxidation (H.L. Tidahy et al.). Characterization of the porosity of a microporous model carbon (Q. Cai et al.). Kureha activated carbon characterized by the adsorption of light hydrocarbons (W. Zhu et al.).
Water adsorption/desorption isotherms for characterization of microporosity in sandstone and carbonate rocks (H. Fischer et al.). CO2 adsorption in synthetic hard carbons (G. Reichenauer). Uncertainty in amount adsorbed and surface excess from uncertainty in high-pressure gas adsorption data (P. Pendleton).
A new methodology to characterize the porosity of Y zeolites by liquid chromatography (L. Teyssier et al.). Study of the microporous texture of active carbonsby Small Angle Neutron Scattering (N. Cohaut et al.). Transport properties of catalyst supports derived from a catalytic test reaction (D. Enke et al.). Melting of atomic layers in carbon nanotubes (L. Firlej, B. Kuchta). Monte Carlo simulation of the isosteric heats ¡V implications for the characterisation of porous materials (Y. He, N.A. Seaton). Study of the efficiency of monolithic activated carbon adsorption units (M. Yates et al.). Highly microporous carbons prepared by activation of kraft lignin with KOH (V. Fierro et al.). Characterization and modelling of argillaceous porous medium by compressional and shear acoustic waves (J. Riffaud et al.).

Description

The 7th International Symposium on the Characterization of Porous Solids (COPS-VII) was held in the Congress Centre in Aix-en-Provence between the 25th-28th May 2005. The symposium covered recent results of fundamental and applied research on the characterization of porous solids. Papers relating to characterization methods such as gas adsorption and liquid porosimetry, X-ray techniques and microscopic measurements as well as the corresponding molecular modelling methods were given. These characterization methods were shown to be applied to all types of porous solids such as clays, carbons, ordered mesoporous materials, porous glasses, oxides, zeolites and metal organic frameworks.

Key Features

  • 36 oral presentations and 166 posters and around 230 guests from 27 countries.
  • A large part of this symposium was devoted to the use computational methods to characterise porous solids

Readership

Chemical engineers and physical chemistry, consultants and researchers in academia and industry, material science

Details

No. of pages:
748
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080463711
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444520227

About the Editors

Philip Llewellyn Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire des Matériaux Divisés, Revetements, Electrocéramiques, Université de Provence-CNRS, Marseille, France

Francisco Rodríguez Reinoso Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Alicante, Spain.

Jean Rouqerol Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire des Matériaux Divisés, Revêtements, Electrocéramiques, Marseille, France

Nigel Seaton Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Science and Engineering, University of Edinburgh, Mayfield Road, Edinburgh, UK

