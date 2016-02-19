Characterization of Porous Solids III, Volume 87
1st Edition
(A selection of the contents). Guidelines for the characterization of porous solids (J. Rouquerol et al.). Simulations of sorption in pores with constrictions (M.J. Bojan, W. Steele). Rare gas probes for energetic heterogeneity in zeolite pores: Theory and simulation (R.J.M. Pellenq, D. Nicholson). Pore-size distribution analysis and networking: Studies of microporous sorbents (C. Lastoskie et al.). Transports in reconstructed porous media (J. Sallès et al.). Modelling of mercury intrusion and extrusion (M. Day et al.). Neutron scattering investigations of adsorption in microporous adsorbents having controlled pore geometry (J.D.F. Ramsay). Electro-gravimetric measurements of binary coadsorption equilibria (R. Staudt et al.). Molecular interactions on porous solids under magnetic field (S. Ozeki et al.). Formation and pore structure of zeolite membranes (D. Uzio et al.). Investigation on adsorption of N2, Ar, CO and CH4 on aluminophosphates (H. Reichert et al.). Sorption kinetic investigation of NaCaA-type zeolite ageing (M. Bülow, P. Struve). A frequency-response study of the diffusion of hydrocarbons in silicates I and II (L.V.C. Rees, D. Shen). Ultramicropore characterization by He adsorption (K. Kaneko et al.). Studies of surface and structural heterogeneities of microporous carbons by high-resolution thermogravimetry (M. Jaroniec et al.). The importance of the porosity of mortars, tiles and bricks in relation to their bonding strengths (M Yates et al.). Author index. Keyword index.
The objectives of the Third IUPAC Symposium on the Characterization of Porous Solids (COPS-III) were (1) to provide the opportunity for specialists to exchange ideas and new information on theoretical principles and methodology and (2) to generate proposals for the comparison and utilization of the many techniques now available for the characterization of porous solids. A successful outcome of the Symposium has been the final report of the IUPAC Subcommittee on Recommendations for the Characterization of Porous Solids, a summary of which is given in these proceedings. The edited papers included in the present volume have been selected from the 155 oral and poster presentations given at this symposium, which attracted 200 participants from 28 different countries. The following topics were discussed:
1. Simulation and modelling of pore structures and pore-filling mechanisms
2. Novel experimental techniques with particular reference to high-resolution techniques
3. Model pore structures and reference materials
4. Porous materials of technological importance.
The wide range of materials and techniques described provide a useful and comprehensive reference source for academic and industrial scientists and technologists.
- No. of pages:
- 801
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- Published:
- 26th August 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080887371
@qu:...provides an excellent opportunity to get into the field of porous solids. The wide range of materials and methods described provide a useful and comprehensive reference source for academic and industrial scientists and technologists. @source:Applied Catalysis A: General
F. Rodríguez-Reinoso Editor
Universidad de Alicante, Alicante, Spain
Jean Rouquerol Editor
Jean Rouquerol is director of the Centre de Thermodynamique, and a leading authority on adsorption thermodynamics and the methodology of thermal analysis and adsorption calorimetry
Centre de Thermodynamique, Marseilles, France
KK Unger Editor
Kenneth Sing Editor
Kenneth Sing is an emeritus professor of Brunel University and visiting professor at Bristol University, both in the UK. He is co-author of the well-known book Adsorption, Surface Area and Porosity.
Department of Chemistry, Brunel University, Uxbridge