Characterization in Silicon Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080523422

Characterization in Silicon Processing

1st Edition

Editors: Yale Strausser
eBook ISBN: 9780080523422
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 240
Description

This volume is devoted to the consideration of the use use of surface, thin film and interface characterization tools in support of silicon-based semiconductor processing. The approach taken is to consider each of the types of films used in silicon devices individually in its own chapter and to discuss typical problems seen throughout that films' history, including characterization tools which are most effectively used to clarifying and solving those problems.

Table of Contents

Application of materials characterization techniques to silicon epitaxial growth; polysilicon conductors; Silicades; Aluminium and/or copper conductors; Tungsten based conductors; Diffusion barriers.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080523422

About the Editor

Yale Strausser

Affiliations and Expertise

Surface Science Laboratories, Sunnyvale, CA, USA

