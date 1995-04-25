Characterization and Chemical Modification of the Silica Surface, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I. The Silica Surface. 1. Silica: Preparation and properties. 2. Physical characterization of the silica surface. 3. The surface chemistry of silica. 4. Quantification of the silanol number. 5. The distribution of the silanol types and their desorption energies. 6. The effect of surface morphology on the dehydroxylation behaviour. 7. Related materials: Silicates. Part II. Chemical Modification of the Silica Surface. 8. Chemical modification of silica: Applications and procedures. 9. Modification with silicon compounds: Mechanistic studies. 10. Modification with boron compounds. 11. Modification with other compounds. 12. Ammoniation of modified silica: Introduction of functional groups. Part III. Chemical Surface Coating. 13. Coating techniques. 14. Chemical surface coating. Appendices. Surface Analysis Techniques. Appendix A. FTIR-PAS. Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy with photoacoustic detection. Appendix B. XPS. X-Ray photoelectron spectroscopy. Appendix C. 29Si CP MAS NMR. Cross polarization magic angle spinning nuclear magnetic resonance. Appendix D. Surface science techniques. Author index. Subject index.
Oxide surface materials are widely used in many applications, in particular where chemically modified oxide surfaces are involved. Indeed, in disciplines such as separation, catalysis, bioengineering, electronics, ceramics, etc., modified oxide surfaces are very important. In all cases, the knowledge of their chemical and surface characteristics is of great importance for the understanding and eventual improvement of their performances. This book reviews the latest techniques and procedures in the characterization and chemical modification of the silica surface, presenting a unified and state-of-the-art approach to the relevant analysis techniques and modification procedures, covering 1000 references integrated into one clear concept.
- No. of pages:
- 553
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 25th April 1995
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528953
@qu:...a well-written book based on carefully selected results and provides an excellent review or introduction to the topic. Kudos to V3 for an excellent job! @source:Journal of the American Chemical Society
E.F. Vansant Author
P. Van Der Voort Author
K.C. Vrancken Author
University of Antwerpen (U.I.A.), Laboratory of Inorganic Chemistry, Wilrijk, Belgium