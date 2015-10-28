Characterisation and Design of Tissue Scaffolds
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead publishing series in biomaterials
- 1. Material types for tissue scaffolds
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Polymers
- Synthetic polymers
- Synthetic proteins
- Ceramics
- De-cellularized matrices
- Characterization of materials
- Sterilization
- Future trends
- Sources of further information
- References
- 2. Designing and modeling pore size distribution in tissue scaffolds
- Abstract
- Background
- Modeling of pore architecture and its effect on the process of tissue engineering
- Selection of fabrication technique in terms of pore size distributionâ€”with emphasis on polymer-based scaffolds
- Electrospinning of tissue engineered vascular graftsâ€”the effect of pore morphology on the mechanical and biological functionality of the scaffolds: a case study
- Conclusion
- References
- 3. Computer modeling of the degradation behavior of polyester-based tissue engineering scaffolds
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Tissue engineering scaffolds
- Factors controlling the degradation rate of scaffolds
- A mathematical model for the degradation of bioresorbable polyesters
- Computer modeling of scaffold degradation using finite element methods
- Conclusion
- References
- 4. Decellularization of mammalian tissues: Preparing extracellular matrix bioscaffolds
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Rationale and relevance for clinical use of decellularized tissues
- Establishing a criteria for decellularization efficacy
- Decellularization agents
- Decellularization techniques
- Terminal sterilization of decellularized tissues
- Conclusion
- References
- 5. Preparation of polymer-based porous scaffolds for tissue engineering
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Preparation methods of porous polymer scaffolds
- Preparation of porous scaffolds with ice-particulates
- Scaffolds with open surface pores and micropatterned structures
- Hybrid scaffolds
- Scaffolds with stratified structures
- Conclusions
- References
- 6. Characterizing the degradation behavior of bioceramic scaffolds
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Calcium phosphateâ€“based scaffolds
- Apatite/wollastonite scaffolds
- Other polycrystalline ceramic scaffolds
- Bioactive glassâ€“based scaffolds
- Characterisation needs/challenges
- Conclusions
- References
- 7. Characterization of tissue scaffolds drug release profiles
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Properties of scaffolds in drug delivery
- Methods of drug loading
- Determination of drug loading efficiency
- Mechanism of drug delivery
- Types of drug release
- Determination of the in vitro drug release kinetics
- Determination of in vitro drug release profiles
- Summary
- References
- 8. Stereological assessment of engineered tissues and their scaffolds
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The stereological approach
- Stereological estimators
- Conclusion
- Accessing the literature
- New directions
- References
- 9. Image analysis and quantification of tissue scaffolds
- Abstract
- Laboratory-based imaging modalities for porous scaffolds in tissue engineering
- Important parameters for monitoring scaffolds in culture
- Âµ-CT
- Conclusion
- References
- 10. Sterilization of tissue scaffolds
- Abstract
- Sterilization
- Effects of sterilization on scaffolds
- Sterilization and scaffold design
- References
- 11. Practical relevance and interpretation of characterization data
- Abstract
- Introduction
- A quantitative assessment of biocompatibility
- Structural characterization of tissue scaffolds
- Surface texture
- Chemical composition
- Degradation of tissue scaffolds
- Mechanical properties
- Assessing the performance of a scaffold: Darcy permeability
- Sterilization issues
- Using standard test methods
- Discussion
- References
- Index
Description
Characterisation and Design of Tissue Scaffolds offers scientists a useful guide on the characterization of tissue scaffolds, detailing what needs to be measured and why, how such measurements can be made, and addressing industrially important issues.
Part one provides readers with information on the fundamental considerations in the characterization of tissue scaffolds, while other sections detail how to prepare tissue scaffolds, discuss techniques in characterization, and present practical considerations for manufacturers.
Key Features
- Summarizes concepts and current practice in the characterization and design of tissue scaffolds
- Discusses design and preparation of scaffolds
- Details how to prepare tissue scaffolds, discusses techniques in characterization, and presents practical considerations for manufacturers
Readership
Tissue engineering scientists in industry and academia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 28th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420958
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782420873
About the Editors
Paul Tomlins Editor
Paul Tomlins is a consultant in biomaterials and is active in promoting awareness in the area of tissue scaffold characterisation, partly through the development of ASTM International standards
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, UK