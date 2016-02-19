Chaotic Dynamics and Fractals covers the proceedings of the 1985 Conference on Chaotic Dynamics, held at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This conference deals with the research area of chaos, dynamical systems, and fractal geometry.

This text is organized into three parts encompassing 16 chapters. The first part describes the nature of chaos and fractals, the geometric tool for some strange attractors, and other complicated sets of data associated with chaotic systems. This part also considers the Henon-Hiles Hamiltonian with complex time, a Henon family of maps from C2 into itself, and the idea of turbulent maps in the course of presenting results on iteration of continuous maps from the unit interval to itself. The second part discusses complex analytic dynamics and associated fractal geometry, specifically the bursts into chaos, algorithms for obtaining geometrical and combinatorial information, and the parameter space for iterated cubic polynomials. This part also examines the differentiation of Julia sets with respects to a parameter in the associated rational map, permitting the formulation of Taylor series expansion for the sets. The third part highlights the applications of chaotic dynamics and fractals.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians, physicists, and other scientists working in, or introducing themselves to, the field.