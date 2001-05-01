Channelopathies of the Nervous System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750645072

Channelopathies of the Nervous System

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Rose Robert Griggs
Paperback ISBN: 9780750645072
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st May 2001
Page Count: 347
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

  • A unique reference focusing on the rapidly developing field of channelopathies of common neurological disorders Written specifically for the clinical neurologist and neuroscientist It reviews the underlying scientific principles of ion channel function and the current research and its clinical applications

Table of Contents

Part 1: Basic science (physiology, molecular biology and pharmacology): Physiology of ion channels; Molecular biology of ion channels; Pharmacology of ion channels; Part 2 Assessment of channel function (in vitro and in vivo): Techniques for assessing ion channel function; in vitro; Neurophysiological investigation of channelopathies in vivo; Part 3: Channel gene expression, and distribution and its relationship to disease and normal development: Plasticity of ion channel gene expression as a substrate for channelopathies; The role and consequences of ion channel distribution and dysfunction in pain; The role of ion channel distribution, dysfunction and gene expression in demyelinating disease; Part 4: Neuromuscular channel gene disorders (genetic): Chloride and sodium channel myotonias; The periodic paralyses: hyperkalaemic and hypokalaemic paralysis; Malignant hyperthermia; Acetylcholine receptor channelopathies and other congenital myasthenic syndromes; Part 5: Neuromuscular channel disorders (acquired): Myasthenia gravis and the Lambert Eaton syndrome; Autoimmune neuromyotonia; Part 6: Central nervous system channel disorders: Periodic and progressive ataxias; Epilepsies; Paroxysmal movement disorders as channelopathies; Hyperekplexia; Migraine: a multifactorial, neurovascular episodic channelopathy?; Part 7: Toxin-induced channel disorders: Ciguatera (fish poisoning); Part 8: Potential channel disorders: Potential channelopathies: selected myotonic disorders - Schwartz Jampel syndrome (SJS), myotonic dystrophy (DM), myotonic dystrophy type-2 (DM-2), proximal myotonic myopathy (PROMM) and proximal myotonic dystrophy (PDM); Andersen's syndrome; Part 9: Conclusion;

Details

No. of pages:
347
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750645072

About the Editor

Michael Rose

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Neurology, King's Neurosciences Centre, King's College Hospital, and Guy's, St Thomas' and King's College School of Medicine and Dentistry, London, UK

Robert Griggs

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Pediatrics, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine; Center for Human Experimental Therapeutics; University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry; Rochester, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.