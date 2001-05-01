Channelopathies of the Nervous System

Part 1: Basic science (physiology, molecular biology and pharmacology): Physiology of ion channels; Molecular biology of ion channels; Pharmacology of ion channels; Part 2 Assessment of channel function (in vitro and in vivo): Techniques for assessing ion channel function; in vitro; Neurophysiological investigation of channelopathies in vivo; Part 3: Channel gene expression, and distribution and its relationship to disease and normal development: Plasticity of ion channel gene expression as a substrate for channelopathies; The role and consequences of ion channel distribution and dysfunction in pain; The role of ion channel distribution, dysfunction and gene expression in demyelinating disease; Part 4: Neuromuscular channel gene disorders (genetic): Chloride and sodium channel myotonias; The periodic paralyses: hyperkalaemic and hypokalaemic paralysis; Malignant hyperthermia; Acetylcholine receptor channelopathies and other congenital myasthenic syndromes; Part 5: Neuromuscular channel disorders (acquired): Myasthenia gravis and the Lambert Eaton syndrome; Autoimmune neuromyotonia; Part 6: Central nervous system channel disorders: Periodic and progressive ataxias; Epilepsies; Paroxysmal movement disorders as channelopathies; Hyperekplexia; Migraine: a multifactorial, neurovascular episodic channelopathy?; Part 7: Toxin-induced channel disorders: Ciguatera (fish poisoning); Part 8: Potential channel disorders: Potential channelopathies: selected myotonic disorders - Schwartz Jampel syndrome (SJS), myotonic dystrophy (DM), myotonic dystrophy type-2 (DM-2), proximal myotonic myopathy (PROMM) and proximal myotonic dystrophy (PDM); Andersen's syndrome; Part 9: Conclusion;