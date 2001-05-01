Channelopathies of the Nervous System
1st Edition
Description
- A unique reference focusing on the rapidly developing field of channelopathies of common neurological disorders Written specifically for the clinical neurologist and neuroscientist It reviews the underlying scientific principles of ion channel function and the current research and its clinical applications
Table of Contents
Part 1: Basic science (physiology, molecular biology and pharmacology): Physiology of ion channels; Molecular biology of ion channels; Pharmacology of ion channels; Part 2 Assessment of channel function (in vitro and in vivo): Techniques for assessing ion channel function; in vitro; Neurophysiological investigation of channelopathies in vivo; Part 3: Channel gene expression, and distribution and its relationship to disease and normal development: Plasticity of ion channel gene expression as a substrate for channelopathies; The role and consequences of ion channel distribution and dysfunction in pain; The role of ion channel distribution, dysfunction and gene expression in demyelinating disease; Part 4: Neuromuscular channel gene disorders (genetic): Chloride and sodium channel myotonias; The periodic paralyses: hyperkalaemic and hypokalaemic paralysis; Malignant hyperthermia; Acetylcholine receptor channelopathies and other congenital myasthenic syndromes; Part 5: Neuromuscular channel disorders (acquired): Myasthenia gravis and the Lambert Eaton syndrome; Autoimmune neuromyotonia; Part 6: Central nervous system channel disorders: Periodic and progressive ataxias; Epilepsies; Paroxysmal movement disorders as channelopathies; Hyperekplexia; Migraine: a multifactorial, neurovascular episodic channelopathy?; Part 7: Toxin-induced channel disorders: Ciguatera (fish poisoning); Part 8: Potential channel disorders: Potential channelopathies: selected myotonic disorders - Schwartz Jampel syndrome (SJS), myotonic dystrophy (DM), myotonic dystrophy type-2 (DM-2), proximal myotonic myopathy (PROMM) and proximal myotonic dystrophy (PDM); Andersen's syndrome; Part 9: Conclusion;
Details
- No. of pages:
- 347
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 1st May 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750645072
About the Editor
Michael Rose
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Neurology, King's Neurosciences Centre, King's College Hospital, and Guy's, St Thomas' and King's College School of Medicine and Dentistry, London, UK
Robert Griggs
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Pediatrics, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine; Center for Human Experimental Therapeutics; University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry; Rochester, New York