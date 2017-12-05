Changing Paradigms in Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323566599, 9780323566605

Changing Paradigms in Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kelly Hunt
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566599
eBook ISBN: 9780323566605
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

Surgical Oncology Clinics

Changing Paradigms in Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Foreword: Innovation in the Diagnosis and Management of Breast Cancer

Preface: Integrating New Knowledge and Surgical Innovation into the Diagnosis and Management of Breast Cancer

Considerations in Testing for Inherited Breast Cancer Predisposition in the Era of Personalized Medicine

When Does Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia Require Surgical Excision

Tomosynthesis in Breast Cancer Imaging: How Does It Fit into Preoperative Evaluation and Surveillance?

Anatomy and Breast Cancer Staging: Is It Still Relevant?

Are There Alternative Strategies for the Local Management of Ductal Carcinoma in Situ?

Lobular Breast Cancer: Different Disease, Different Algorithms?

Molecular Subtypes and Local-Regional Control of Breast Cancer

Neoadjuvant Endocrine Therapy: Who Benefits Most?

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer: Who Should Receive Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy?

Intraoperative Margin Assessment in Breast Cancer Management

Oncoplastic Breast Reconstruction: Should All Patients be Considered?

Alternatives to Standard Fractionation Radiation Therapy After Lumpectomy: Hypofractionated Whole-Breast Irradiation and Accelerated Partial-Breast Irradiation

Surgical Intervention for Lymphedema

Breast Cancer Disparities: How Can We Leverage Genomics to Improve Outcomes?

Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Kelly Hunt, is devoted to Breast Cancer. Dr. Hunt has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Tomosynthesis in breast cancer imaging: how does it fit into preoperative evaluation and surveillance?; Lobular breast cancer: different disease, different algorithms?; Hypofractionated radiation therapy in breast conserving therapy; Oncoplastic breast reconstruction: should all patients be considered?; Neoadjuvant endocrine therapy: who benefits most?; Breast cancer disparities: how can we leverage genomics to improve outcomes?; Anatomy and breast cancer staging: is it still relevant?; When does atypical ductal hyperplasia require surgical intervention?; Surgical intervention for lymphedema; Are there alternative strategies in the local management of DCIS?; Genetic testing and genetic counseling: what is standard of care?; Molecular subtypes and local-regional control of breast cancer; Intraoperative margin assessment in breast cancer management; Triple negative breast cancer: who should receive neoadjuvant chemotherapy?; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323566599
eBook ISBN:
9780323566605

About the Authors

Kelly Hunt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Department of Surgical Oncology Houston, TX

