Changing Paradigms in Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Surgical Oncology Clinics
Changing Paradigms in Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Foreword: Innovation in the Diagnosis and Management of Breast Cancer
Preface: Integrating New Knowledge and Surgical Innovation into the Diagnosis and Management of Breast Cancer
Considerations in Testing for Inherited Breast Cancer Predisposition in the Era of Personalized Medicine
When Does Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia Require Surgical Excision
Tomosynthesis in Breast Cancer Imaging: How Does It Fit into Preoperative Evaluation and Surveillance?
Anatomy and Breast Cancer Staging: Is It Still Relevant?
Are There Alternative Strategies for the Local Management of Ductal Carcinoma in Situ?
Lobular Breast Cancer: Different Disease, Different Algorithms?
Molecular Subtypes and Local-Regional Control of Breast Cancer
Neoadjuvant Endocrine Therapy: Who Benefits Most?
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer: Who Should Receive Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy?
Intraoperative Margin Assessment in Breast Cancer Management
Oncoplastic Breast Reconstruction: Should All Patients be Considered?
Alternatives to Standard Fractionation Radiation Therapy After Lumpectomy: Hypofractionated Whole-Breast Irradiation and Accelerated Partial-Breast Irradiation
Surgical Intervention for Lymphedema
Breast Cancer Disparities: How Can We Leverage Genomics to Improve Outcomes?
Description
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Kelly Hunt, is devoted to Breast Cancer. Dr. Hunt has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Tomosynthesis in breast cancer imaging: how does it fit into preoperative evaluation and surveillance?; Lobular breast cancer: different disease, different algorithms?; Hypofractionated radiation therapy in breast conserving therapy; Oncoplastic breast reconstruction: should all patients be considered?; Neoadjuvant endocrine therapy: who benefits most?; Breast cancer disparities: how can we leverage genomics to improve outcomes?; Anatomy and breast cancer staging: is it still relevant?; When does atypical ductal hyperplasia require surgical intervention?; Surgical intervention for lymphedema; Are there alternative strategies in the local management of DCIS?; Genetic testing and genetic counseling: what is standard of care?; Molecular subtypes and local-regional control of breast cancer; Intraoperative margin assessment in breast cancer management; Triple negative breast cancer: who should receive neoadjuvant chemotherapy?; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323566599
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323566605
About the Authors
Kelly Hunt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Department of Surgical Oncology Houston, TX