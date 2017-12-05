Changing Paradigms in Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-1

Surgical Oncology Clinics

Changing Paradigms in Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Foreword: Innovation in the Diagnosis and Management of Breast Cancer

Preface: Integrating New Knowledge and Surgical Innovation into the Diagnosis and Management of Breast Cancer

Considerations in Testing for Inherited Breast Cancer Predisposition in the Era of Personalized Medicine

When Does Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia Require Surgical Excision

Tomosynthesis in Breast Cancer Imaging: How Does It Fit into Preoperative Evaluation and Surveillance?

Anatomy and Breast Cancer Staging: Is It Still Relevant?

Are There Alternative Strategies for the Local Management of Ductal Carcinoma in Situ?

Lobular Breast Cancer: Different Disease, Different Algorithms?

Molecular Subtypes and Local-Regional Control of Breast Cancer

Neoadjuvant Endocrine Therapy: Who Benefits Most?

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer: Who Should Receive Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy?

Intraoperative Margin Assessment in Breast Cancer Management

Oncoplastic Breast Reconstruction: Should All Patients be Considered?

Alternatives to Standard Fractionation Radiation Therapy After Lumpectomy: Hypofractionated Whole-Breast Irradiation and Accelerated Partial-Breast Irradiation

Surgical Intervention for Lymphedema

Breast Cancer Disparities: How Can We Leverage Genomics to Improve Outcomes?