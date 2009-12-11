Challenges in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712209

Challenges in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 38-4

1st Edition

Authors: Miguel Regueiro Arthur Barrie III
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712209
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Guest Editors for this issue have assembled top experts to discuss only those most challenging aspects of diagnosis and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Emphasis is on comparing treatment paradigms, current and future biologics agents, safety profile of therapeutics, and novel diagnostic and prognostic tools for IBD. Articles are also devoted to pregnancy and IBD, IBD in children, and post-operative management of IBD.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712209

About the Authors

Miguel Regueiro Author

Arthur Barrie III Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.