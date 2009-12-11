Challenges in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 38-4
1st Edition
Authors: Miguel Regueiro Arthur Barrie III
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712209
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2009
Description
The Guest Editors for this issue have assembled top experts to discuss only those most challenging aspects of diagnosis and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Emphasis is on comparing treatment paradigms, current and future biologics agents, safety profile of therapeutics, and novel diagnostic and prognostic tools for IBD. Articles are also devoted to pregnancy and IBD, IBD in children, and post-operative management of IBD.
About the Authors
Miguel Regueiro Author
Arthur Barrie III Author
