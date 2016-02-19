Challenges for Macroeconomic Modelling, Volume 178
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Human Dimension of Economic Models (H.R.H. Prince Claus of The Netherlands). A Research Agenda: Panel Discussion on Macroeconomic Models. The History of Dutch Macroeconomic Modelling (1936-1986) (A.P. Barten – Comments by N. de Marchi, J.J. Polak). Macroeconomic Modelling for Economic Policy (J.C. Siebrand – Comments by W.H. Buiter, J.S. Flemming). A Comparative Analysis of Actual Dutch Macroeconomic Models (G. d'Alcantara – Comments by P.-A. Muet, H.N. Weddepohl). A Survey of Non-Dutch European Macroeconomic Models: Some International Perspective (R.G. Bodkin – Comments by K.F. Wallis, P. Richardson). Optimization and the Preparation of Economic Policy (C.J. van Eijk, F.R. Veeneklaas – Comments by L.B.M. Mennes, A. Dramais). Macroeconomic Models and Microeconomic Theory (V. Ginsburgh, J. Mercenier – Comments by P. Kooiman). Macroeconomic Models and Econometrics. (T. Kloek – Comments by F.C. Palm, J. Kmenta). Appendix. The DNB Econometric Model of The Netherlands' Economy: MORKMON (F.A.G. den Butter). The SEO Econometric Model of The Netherlands' Economy: SECMON (P.J. van den Noord). The CPB Econometric Model of The Netherlands' Economy: FREIA-KOMPAS (V.R. Okker). Name Index.
Description
This book collects the revised and edited proceedings of the conference held in honour of the 50th anniversary of Professor Tinbergen's first macroeconomic policy model. Written by experts both in the field of model building and policy analysis, the contributions provide an invaluable overview of the state of the art and the use of macroeconomic models in our time.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1988
- Published:
- 1st December 1988
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294513
Reviews
@from:S.G. Hall @qu:......The book is, however, both an increasing historical account of the development of macroeconomic modelling and a wide ranging discussion of contemporary issues in modelling. Any practitioner or academic studying the practice of economic modelling would profit from this book. @source:International Journal of Forecasting