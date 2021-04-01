Photocatalysis using chalcogenide-based nanomaterials is a green technology that has been widely applied for environment remediation and energy production. Chalcogenide-based nanomaterials are visible-light responsive photocatalysts that have significant advantages including low cost, high efficiency, harmlessness and stability.

Chalcogenide-based Nanomaterials as Photocatalysts deals with the different types of chalcogenide-based photocatalytic reactions. This book will cover the fundamental concepts of photocatalytic reactions, mainly under visible light, involving chalcogenides for a range of energy and environmental applications.

Chalcogenide-based Nanomaterials as Photocatalysts focuses on the nanostructure control, synthesis methods, activity enhancement strategies, environmental applications and perspectives of chalcogenide-based nanomaterials. This book offers guidelines for designing new chalcogenide-based nanoscale photocatalysts at low cost and high efficiency for efficient utilization of solar energy in the areas of energy production and environment remediation.