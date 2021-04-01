Chalcogenide-Based Nanomaterials as Photocatalysts
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Chalcogenides and Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials as Photocatalysts
2. Chalcogenides and Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials and their Importance in Photocatalysis
3. Basic Principles, Mechanism and Challenges of Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials in Photocatalytic Reactions
4. Chalcogenides and Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials in Photocatalysis
5. Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials as Photocatalysts
6. Synthesis Methods for Photocatalytic Chalcogenides and Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials
7. Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials for Photo-activated Water Splitting
8. Band Gap Engineered Chalcogenide Nanomaterials for Visible Light-induced Photocatalysis
9. Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials for Solar Cells
10. Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials for Dye Sensitized Solar Cells
11. Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials for Hydrogen Generation
12. Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials for Wastewater Treatment
13. Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials for Organic Contaminants Degradation
14. Novel Applications, Future Perspectives and Prospects of Chalcogenides and Chalcogenides-based Nanomaterials
Description
Photocatalysis using chalcogenide-based nanomaterials is a green technology that has been widely applied for environment remediation and energy production. Chalcogenide-based nanomaterials are visible-light responsive photocatalysts that have significant advantages including low cost, high efficiency, harmlessness and stability.
Chalcogenide-based Nanomaterials as Photocatalysts deals with the different types of chalcogenide-based photocatalytic reactions. This book will cover the fundamental concepts of photocatalytic reactions, mainly under visible light, involving chalcogenides for a range of energy and environmental applications.Chalcogenide-based Nanomaterials as Photocatalysts focuses on the nanostructure control, synthesis methods, activity enhancement strategies, environmental applications and perspectives of chalcogenide-based nanomaterials. This book offers guidelines for designing new chalcogenide-based nanoscale photocatalysts at low cost and high efficiency for efficient utilization of solar energy in the areas of energy production and environment remediation.
Key Features
- Proves information on developing novel chalcogenide-based nanomaterials
- Outlines the fundamentals of chalcogenides-based photocatalysis
- Includes techniques for heterogeneous catalysis based on chalcogenide-based nanomaterials
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128204986
About the Editor
Mohammad Mansoob Khan
Mohammad Mansoob Khan is working as a Professor (Senior Assistant), at the Chemical Sciences, Faculty of Science, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Brunei Darussalam. He earned his Ph.D. (Chemistry) from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. Dr. Khan has more than 15 years of teaching and research experience and has worked in different countries (India, Ethiopia, Oman, and South Korea) and taught various courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Currently, Dr. Khan is working in the cutting edge area of nanochemistry, nanosciences and nanotechnology especially in the field of synthesis of inorganic nanohybrid materials such as polymer, metal, metal oxide nanocomposites and band gap engineering of nanomaterials. Potential applications of synthesized nanomaterials include H2 production, solar cells, environmental remediation, photocatalysis, photoelectrodes, optoelectronic devices, capacitors and sensors. Dr. Khan has published more than 65 research and review articles in international journals of repute, 5 book chapters and 2 edited books. He also has 4 patents in his credit. Dr. Khan is in the editorial board member of several international journals as well as books and an active reviewer of dozens of high impact peer reviewed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor (Senior Assistant), Chemical Sciences, Faculty of Science, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Brunei Darussalam
